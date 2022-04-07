You are here

  • Home
  • UN aid chief: ‘I’m not optimistic’ about Ukraine cease-fire
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

UN aid chief: ‘I’m not optimistic’ about Ukraine cease-fire

UN aid chief: ‘I’m not optimistic’ about Ukraine cease-fire
Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, speaks with AP during an interview in Kyiv on Thursday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jgffb

Updated 07 April 2022
AP

UN aid chief: ‘I’m not optimistic’ about Ukraine cease-fire

UN aid chief: ‘I’m not optimistic’ about Ukraine cease-fire
  • “I think it’s not going to be easy because the two sides, as I know now ... have very little trust in each other," Griffiths said
  • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres dispatched Griffiths to the Russian and Ukrainian capitals to explore the possibility of establishing a cease-fire
Updated 07 April 2022
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: The United Nations’ humanitarian chief said Thursday he’s not optimistic about securing a cease-fire to halt the fighting in Ukraine following high-level talks in Moscow and Kyiv that underscored how far apart the two sides are.
Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths gave the bleak assessment in an interview with AP in the Ukrainian capital after wrapping up talks with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and other top officials.
That followed discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow earlier in the week.
“I think it’s not going to be easy because the two sides, as I know now ... have very little trust in each other,” he said.
“I’m not optimistic,” he added later.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres dispatched Griffiths to the Russian and Ukrainian capitals to explore the possibility of establishing a cease-fire that would allow desperately needed aid into Ukraine and potentially lay the groundwork for talks aimed at ending the war.
Griffiths suggested that goal remained far in the distance.
“Obviously, we all want that to happen. But as you know — you’re here — that’s not going to happen immediately,” he said.
Russia launched its assault on Ukraine just over six weeks ago, on February 24. The fighting has displaced millions of people within the country and prompted more than 4 million Ukrainians to seek shelter abroad.
The UN’s human rights office has recorded more than 1,400 civilians killed in the fighting, though the actual numbers of deaths is certain to be higher.
Representatives of the two countries have held a number of meetings by video link and in person, but those discussions have not ended the fighting.
Short of a full cease-fire, Griffiths said he is seeking ways to build confidence on both sides and focus on smaller goals, such as establishing local cease-fires in parts of the country and creating humanitarian corridors that allow civilians to escape the fighting.
“This war is not stopping tomorrow,” he said. “Where we are a little bit closer is to get the understanding of both sides ... of what a local cease-fire would affect. There are many parts of Ukraine where we can achieve tomorrow local cease-fires, which are defined in geography and time.”
Relief supplies have begun flowing to some harder to reach parts of the country, he noted.
Russian troops have withdrawn from parts of Ukraine, particularly around Kyiv, ahead of what many believe is an intensified push in the country’s east.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba renewed his country’s plea for more weapons from NATO countries Thursday, pointing to atrocities that have come to light in the town of Bucha and other areas that Russian troops have withdrawn from in recent days.
Local cease-fires could still mean progress even in areas without ongoing fighting, Griffiths said, because they require that forces don’t move and so therefore could not regroup elsewhere.
Aid groups have struggled to get supplies to those in need.
Over the past week, members of a Red Cross convoy were prevented from reaching the besieged city of Mariupol to help evacuate a convoy of civilians. They were detained at one point during their mission, and eventually ended up accompanying around 1,000 people who had found ways of their own out of Mariupol to a city further west.
An overwhelming majority of the 193-member UN General Assembly has twice called for an immediate end to the fighting in Ukraine, on March 2 and March 24.
Griffiths said he expects to travel to Turkey in the next week for further talks aimed at reaching a cease-fire. That country, which shares a Black Sea coast with Russia and Ukraine, maintains ties with both and has positioned itself as a go-between for peace negotiations.
He also expects to return to Moscow, and characterized his most recent visit as a first round of talks.
“Look, I’m used to the idea that a cease-fire, which is what I’m tasked to try and achieve, takes time,” he said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict UN Humanitarian Ceasefire

Related

Evacuation trains blocked by Russian strikes in east Ukraine
World
Evacuation trains blocked by Russian strikes in east Ukraine
Update A Ukrainian soldier passes by destroyed Russian tanks in the village of Dmytrivka close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 2, 2022. (AP)
World
Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv amid fear of traps

Sri Lanka medical group warns of catastrophic shortages amid economic crisis

Sri Lanka medical group warns of catastrophic shortages amid economic crisis
Updated 08 April 2022
AP

Sri Lanka medical group warns of catastrophic shortages amid economic crisis

Sri Lanka medical group warns of catastrophic shortages amid economic crisis
  • Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in decades and has endured months of shortages of fuel and other essentials
  • Thousands of people have been demonstrating demanding a solution to the crisis
Updated 08 April 2022
AP

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka’s national medical association warned Thursday that hospitals will be unable to provide even emergency services in coming weeks because of critical shortages of drugs and medical equipment caused by the country’s economic crisis, leading to a catastrophic number of deaths if supplies aren’t replenished.
Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in decades and has endured months of shortages of fuel and other essentials. Protests over the economic troubles have spread nationwide and expanded to criticism of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his politically powerful family.
The Sri Lanka Medical Association sent a letter to Rajapaksa on Thursday saying that hospitals have already decided to curtail services such as routine surgeries and limit the use of available medical materials to treatment of life-threatening illnesses.
Unless supplies are urgently replenished, “within a matter of weeks, if not days, emergency treatment will also not be possible. This will result in a catastrophic number of deaths,” the letter said.
Thousands of people, including health workers, have been demonstrating this week demanding a solution to the crisis and Rajapaksa’s resignation for economic mismanagement.
Rajapaksa has resisted the demands to step down, even after members of his own coalition joined them this week, with governing party lawmakers calling for the appointment of an interim government to avoid possible violence.
Rajapaksa earlier proposed the creation of a unity government, but the main opposition party rejected the idea. His Cabinet resigned Sunday night, and on Tuesday, nearly 40 governing coalition lawmakers said they would no longer vote according to coalition instructions, significantly weakening the government.
This has turned the economic crisis into a political one, with no functioning Cabinet including crucial finance and health ministers. Parliament has failed to reach a consensus in three days of debate on how to deal with the crisis.
The president and his older brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, continue to hold power, despite their politically powerful family being the focus of public ire. Five other family members are lawmakers, including Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, Irrigation Minister Chamal Rajapaksa and a nephew, Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa.
The government estimates the COVID-19 pandemic has cost Sri Lanka’s tourism-dependent economy $14 billion in the last two years. Protesters also allege fiscal mismanagement. The country has immense foreign debts after borrowing heavily for infrastructure and other projects. Its foreign debt repayment obligations are around $7 billion this year alone.
The debts and dwindling foreign reserves leave it unable to pay for imported goods.
Rajapaksa last month said his government was in talks with the International Monetary Fund and had turned to China and India for loans, and appealed to people to limit the use of fuel and electricity.

Topics: Sri Lanka

Related

Special Sri Lanka president defies calls for resignation despite worsening crisis
World
Sri Lanka president defies calls for resignation despite worsening crisis
Special Sri Lanka president proposes unity government as protests intensify
World
Sri Lanka president proposes unity government as protests intensify

US speeds entry for Ukrainians as more reach Mexico border

US speeds entry for Ukrainians as more reach Mexico border
Updated 08 April 2022
AP

US speeds entry for Ukrainians as more reach Mexico border

US speeds entry for Ukrainians as more reach Mexico border
  • Tijuana has suddenly become a final stop for Ukrainians seeking refuge in the US
  • Many Ukrainians are convinced that the US will be a more suitable haven than Europe
Updated 08 April 2022
AP

TIJUANA, Mexico: The US has sharply increased the number of Ukrainians admitted to the country at the Mexican border as even more refugees fleeing the Russian invasion follow the same circuitous route.
A government recreation center in the Mexican border city of Tijuana grew to about 1,000 refugees Thursday, according to city officials. A canopy under which children played soccer only two days earlier was packed with people in rows of chairs and lined with bunk beds.
US officials began funneling Ukrainians Wednesday to a pedestrian crossing in San Diego that is temporarily closed to the public, hoping to process 578 people a day there with 24 officers, said Enrique Lucero, the city of Tijuana’s director of migrant affairs.
Tijuana has suddenly become a final stop for Ukrainians seeking refuge in the United States, where they are drawn by friends and families ready to host them and are convinced that the US will be a more suitable haven than Europe.
Word has spread rapidly on social media that a loose volunteer coalition, largely from Slavic churches in the western United States, is guiding hundreds of refugees daily from the Tijuana airport to temporary shelters, where they wait two to four days for USofficials to admit them on humanitarian parole. In less than two weeks, volunteers worked with US and Mexican officials to build a remarkably efficient and expanding network to provide food, security, transportation, and shelter.
Vlad Fedoryshyn, a volunteer with access to a waiting list, said Thursday that the US processed 620 Ukrainians over 24 hours, while about 800 others are arriving daily in Tijuana. Volunteers say the US was previously admitting a few hundred Ukrainians daily.
CBP didn’t provide numbers in response to questions about operations and plans over the last two days, saying only that it has expanded facilities in San Diego to deal with humanitarian cases.
On Thursday, Ukrainians steadily arrived and left the bustling recreation center, wheeling large suitcases. Some wore winter coats in unseasonably warm weather.
A Tijuana camp that had held hundreds of Ukrainians near the busiest border crossing with the US was dismantled. Refugees dispersed to the recreation center, churches and hotels to wait.
The volunteers, who wear blue and yellow badges to represent the Ukrainian flag but have no group name or leader, started a waiting list on notepads and later switched to a mobile app normally used to track church attendance. Ukrainians are told to report to a US border crossing as their numbers approach, a system organizers liken to waiting for a restaurant table.
“We feel so lucky, so blessed,” said Tatiana Bondarenko, who traveled through Moldova, Romania, Austria and Mexico before arriving in San Diego with her husband and children, ages 8, 12, and 15. Her final destination was Sacramento, California, to live with her mother, who she hadn’t seen in 15 years.
Another Ukrainian family posed nearby for photos under a US Customs and Border Protection sign at San Diego’s San Ysidro port of entry, the busiest crossing between the US and Mexico. Volunteers under a blue canopy offered snacks while refugees waited for family to pick them up or for buses to take them to a nearby church.
At the Tijuana airport, weary travelers who enter Mexico as tourists in Mexico City or Cancun are directed to a makeshift lounge in the terminal with a sign in black marker that reads, “Only for Ukrainian Refugees.” It is the only place to register to enter the US
The waiting list stood at 973 families or single adults Tuesday.
“We realized we had a problem that the government wasn’t going to solve, so we solved it,” said Phil Metzger, pastor of Calvary Church in the San Diego suburb of Chula Vista, where about 75 members host Ukrainian families and another 100 refugees sleep on air mattresses and pews.
Metzger, whose pastoral work has taken him to Ukraine and Hungary, calls the operation “duct tape and glue,” but refugees prefer it to overwhelmed European countries, where millions of Ukrainians have settled.
The Biden administration has said it will accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians, but Mexico is the only route producing big numbers. Appointments at US consulates in Europe are scarce, and refugee resettlement takes time.
The administration set a refugee resettlement cap of 125,000 in the 12-month period that ends Sept. 30 but accepted only 8,758 by March 31, including 704 Ukrainians. In the previous year, it capped refugee resettlement at 62,500 but took only 11,411, including 803 Ukrainians.
The administration paroled more than 76,000 Afghans through US airports in response to the departure of American troops last year, but nothing similar is afoot for Ukrainians. Parole, which grants temporary protection from deportation, is generally given for two years for Afghans and one year for Ukrainians.
Oksana Dugnyk, 36, hesitated to leave her home in Bucha but acquiesced to her husband’s wishes before Russian troops invaded the town and left behind streets strewn with corpses. The couple worried about violence in Mexico with three young children, but the robust volunteer presence in Tijuana reassured them, and a friend in Ohio agreed to host them.
“We have food. We have a place to stay,” Dugnyk said a day after arriving at the Tijuana recreation center, where hundreds slept on a basketball court. “We hope everything will be fine.”
Alerted by text message or social media, Ukrainians are summoned to the border crossing as their numbers near.
The arrival of Ukrainians comes as the Biden administration prepares for much larger numbers when pandemic-related asylum limits for all nationalities end May 23. Since March 2020, the US has used Title 42 authority, named for a 1944 public health law, to suspend rights to seek asylum under US law and international treaty.
Metzger, the Chula Vista pastor, said his church cannot long continue its 24-hour-a-day pace helping refugees, and suspects US authorities will not adopt what volunteers have done.
“If you make something go smooth, then everybody’s going to come,” he said. “We’re making it so easy. Eventually I’m sure they’ll say, ‘No, we’re done.’”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukrainian refugees Mexico

Related

Evacuation trains blocked by Russian strikes in east Ukraine
World
Evacuation trains blocked by Russian strikes in east Ukraine
Evacuation trains blocked by Russian strikes in east Ukraine
World
Evacuation trains blocked by Russian strikes in east Ukraine

US researcher convicted of illegal secret China work

US researcher convicted of illegal secret China work
Updated 08 April 2022
AP

US researcher convicted of illegal secret China work

US researcher convicted of illegal secret China work
Updated 08 April 2022
AP

A researcher was convicted on Thursday of illegally concealing work he was doing for China while employed at the University of Kansas.
But US District Judge Julie Robinson continues to weigh a defense motion to dismiss the case against Feng “Franklin” Tao of Lawrence, Kansas. Robinson on Monday asked the attorneys to submit their arguments in writing, with the trial to proceed while she weighs the issue.
Jurors found him guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one count of false statements for not disclosing on conflict of interest forms that he had been named to a Chinese talent program, the Changjiang Professorship, on grant applications. As part of that program he traveled to China to set up a laboratory and recruit staff for Fuzhou University, telling the University of Kansas he was in Germany instead.
Prosecutor Adam Barry described it as “an elaborate lie” to defraud the university, the US Department of Energy and the National Science Foundation.
But Defense attorney Peter Zeidenberg argued that Tao was merely “moonlighting” and stressed throughout the trial that Tao remained such a prolific researcher that the University of Kansas honored him in April 2019 — just months before his arrest. He contended that Tao completed all the research he received grants to conduct and said his work in China wasn’t against the rules because he wasn’t paid for it.
Zeidenberg also noted that Tao listed his affiliation with both schools in some papers, suggesting he wasn’t hiding it. He didn’t immediately respond to a text message asking about the verdict.
The case against Tao was part of what the Justice Department called its China Initiative, an effort created in 2018 to crack down on trade secret theft and economic espionage. The department in February ended the initiative following public criticism and failed prosecutions, though officials say they still intend to pursue the threat from China.
Tao, who was born in China and moved to the US in 2002, began working in August 2014 at the University of Kansas’ Center for Environmentally Beneficial Catalysis, which conducts research on sustainable technology to conserve natural resources and energy.
Tao faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 for wire fraud, and up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on each of the program fraud counts.

Topics: Fuzhou University University of Kansas Chinese economic espionage Feng Tao

Related

China’s security deal with Solomons raises alarm in Pacific
World
China’s security deal with Solomons raises alarm in Pacific
UK security guard extradited from Germany over Russia spy charges
World
UK security guard extradited from Germany over Russia spy charges

Trump criminal investigation is continuing, Manhattan district attorney says

Trump criminal investigation is continuing, Manhattan district attorney says
Updated 08 April 2022
AP

Trump criminal investigation is continuing, Manhattan district attorney says

Trump criminal investigation is continuing, Manhattan district attorney says
Updated 08 April 2022
AP

NEW YORK: Refuting suggestions that he’s lost interest in going after Donald Trump, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Thursday a criminal investigation into the former president and his business practices is continuing “without fear or favor” despite a recent shakeup in the probe’s leadership.
In a rare public statement, Bragg denied that the three-year investigation was winding down or that a grand jury term expiring this month would impede his office’s ability to bring charges.
Citing secrecy rules, the district attorney said he couldn’t discuss details of the probe but pledged to publicly disclose findings when it’s over.
“In recent weeks, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has been repeatedly asked whether our investigation concerning former President Donald J. Trump, the Trump Organization, and its leadership is continuing,” Bragg wrote. “It is.”
The Democrat’s affirmation of the investigation was part of a double dose of bad legal news for Trump on Thursday.
It came shortly after the New York attorney general’s office asked a judge to hold Trump in contempt and fine him $10,000 per day for not meeting a March 31 deadline to turn over documents in a parallel civil investigation. Trump is appealing a subpoena for his testimony in that investigation, but not one requiring him to provide documents.
“Instead of obeying a court order, Mr. Trump is trying to evade it,” Attorney General Letitia James said. “We are seeking the court’s immediate intervention because no one is above the law.”
Trump slammed James as an “operative for the Democrat Party” and called her effort to sanction him “a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt of all time.”
“I’ve been investigated by the Democrats more than Billy the Kid, Jesse James, and Al Capone, combined,” Trump said in a statement. “This has been going on for years, and in all cases, I have been innocent.”
Bragg’s statement proclaiming that the Trump investigation was still active marked his first public comment on the matter since the two men who had been leading it, Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne, resigned Feb. 23 in a dispute over the direction of the case.
Pomerantz, a former mafia prosecutor, wrote in a resignation letter that he believed Trump is “guilty of numerous felony violations” but that Bragg, who inherited the probe when he took office in January, had decided not to pursue charges.
Pomerantz said in the letter, published last month by The New York Times, that there was “evidence sufficient to establish Mr. Trump’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt” of allegations he falsified financial statements to secure loans and burnish his image as a wealthy businessman.
“I believe that your decision not to prosecute Donald Trump now, and on the existing record, is misguided and completely contrary to the public interest,” Pomerantz wrote.
Bragg’s silence after the resignations and the March 23 publication of Pomerantz’s letter gave rise to a narrative that the investigation was effectively dead.
After Pomerantz and Dunne left, Trump lawyer Robert Fischetti told the Associated Press: “I’m a very happy man. In my opinion, this investigation is over.”
Pomerantz and Dunne started on the probe under former District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.
Pomerantz wrote that Vance had directed them to seek an indictment of Trump and other defendants “as soon as reasonably possible,” but that Bragg reached a different conclusion after reviewing the evidence.
Vance and Bragg are Democrats. No ex-president has ever been charged with a crime.
In his statement Thursday, Bragg tried to wrest back the narrative, putting Trump on notice that he isn’t done while reassuring his own supporters, who backed him in part because he pledged to continue investigating the former president, a Republican.
Bragg said that a team of “dedicated, experienced career prosecutors” is working on the investigation, led by his Investigation Division chief Susan Hoffinger and that they are “going through documents, interviewing witnesses, and exploring evidence not previously explored.”
“In the long and proud tradition of white-collar prosecutions at the Manhattan D.A.’s Office, we are investigating thoroughly and following the facts without fear or favor,” Bragg said.
So far, the three-year investigation has resulted only in tax fraud charges against Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, and its longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg relating to lucrative fringe benefits such as rent, car payments and school tuition. They have pleaded not guilty.
Weisselberg’s lawyers filed court papers in February asking a judge to throw out his case, arguing that prosecutors targeted him as punishment because he wouldn’t flip on the former president.
Trump has cited potential peril from the criminal case as he appeals a ruling requiring him to answer questions under oath in James’ civil investigation.
Trump’s lawyers contend James, who assigned two lawyers to work on the criminal case, is using the guise of a civil deposition to get around a state law barring prosecutors from calling someone to testify before a criminal grand jury without giving them immunity.
James, a Democrat, has said her investigation has uncovered evidence that Trump may have misstated the value of assets like golf courses and skyscrapers on his financial statements for more than a decade.
Bragg said his career and perspective have been shaped by “high-profile, complex investigations,” including a lawsuit he oversaw while a top deputy in the attorney general’s office that led to the closure of Trump’s charity over allegations he used it to further his political and business interests.
“Prosecutors fulfilling their duties cannot and do not bring only cases that are ‘slam dunks,’” Bragg wrote. “To the contrary, every case must be brought for the right reason — namely that justice demands it. That’s what I’ve done throughout my career, regardless of how easy or tough a case might be.”
A grand jury convened in the Trump investigation last fall hasn’t met regularly for several months and its term is expected to run out soon, but Bragg said there are grand juries sitting in Manhattan all the time and “there is no magic at all to any previously reported dates.”
“In the meantime, we will not be discussing our investigative steps. Nor will we be discussing grand jury matters.” Bragg wrote. “In short, as we have previously said, the investigation continues.”
 

Topics: Manhattan Donald Trump

Related

In this file photo taken on September 05, 2018 US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP)
World
Trump likely committed crime with plan to obstruct Congress, US judge rules
Trump returns to Georgia confronting test of his grip on GOP
World
Trump returns to Georgia confronting test of his grip on GOP

On iconic Pakistani food street, favorite Ramadan snacks trace origins back to India

On iconic Pakistani food street, favorite Ramadan snacks trace origins back to India
Updated 08 April 2022

On iconic Pakistani food street, favorite Ramadan snacks trace origins back to India

On iconic Pakistani food street, favorite Ramadan snacks trace origins back to India
Updated 08 April 2022
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI:  For foodies in Pakistan’s capital Karachi, there is no better time than Ramadan — when the aromas and sights of special delicacies fill the streets as the time for the sunset iftar meal nears — and no better place to find the best snacks than the megacity’s iconic food hub, Burns Road. 
Stretching through the heart of the old city in the Saddar Town area, the famous food street appeared in urban plans in the late 19th century, but only gained fame after 1947, when British India split into two independent states — India and Pakistan — and tens of thousands of Indian Muslims migrated from Delhi and settled in the area. 

FASTFACTS

Burns Road has for decades been a famous food hub in Karachi’s old city.

Muslims who migrated from Delhi after partition of British India settled in the area.

They brought with them their cuisine, which became part of the foodscape in a city that often lays claims to culinary excellence. 
From lentil fritters in savory yogurt known as dahi baray, to spicy deep-fried kachoris filled with green gram, potato stuffed crispy samosas, sweet spiral-shaped crisp and juicy jalebis, and many more, some of the snacks Burns Road is famous for have been handed down from generation to generation. 

Naseem Saleem, who sells dahi baray, told Arab News that his family, migrants from India, had been running a food shop on Burns Road for almost seven decades. 
“Like most of these snacks you see here, dahi baray also has its origin in Delhi, from where our family migrated and opened this shop in 1954,” he said, hastily packing food parcels for customers to bring home for iftar, the evening meal enjoyed after sunset in Ramadan.

People gather outside a food stall in Karachi's Burns Road before the iftar meal. (AN photo by S.A. Babar)

A few yards from Saleem’s shop, a queue was forming in front of Faseko, and adjacent to it Fresco Sweets, both famous for samosas, Arab-style bread and sweets.
Customer Owais Ali, who had come to Burns Road from the Gulshan-e-Iqbal locality some 20 kilometers away, told Arab News the food street offered the best quality of Ramadan fare.
“Dahi baray, samosas, kachori and rolls become a mandatory part of our table spread during Ramadan,” he said, adding that while the same varieties of food could be found closer to where he lived, the taste was different.
He would come to Burns Road, he said, despite the distance and long queues outside his favorite vendors.
“I come here thrice a week at least during Ramadan and more when we have guests at home for iftar,” he added as he hung food parcels on the handlebars of his motorbike and revved the engine.
“My task at Burns Road is accomplished.”

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Pakistan Indian cuisine

Related

Traditional cuisine enthralls visitors to Pakistan food festival in Jeddah
Saudi Arabia
Traditional cuisine enthralls visitors to Pakistan food festival in Jeddah
Saudi Arabia to organize massive Ramadan iftar table
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to organize massive Ramadan iftar table

Latest updates

Tiger Woods launches unlikely Masters quest with 1-under 71
Tiger Woods launches unlikely Masters quest with 1-under 71
American Anisimova ousts top seed Sabalenka in Charleston
American Anisimova ousts top seed Sabalenka in Charleston
Saudi crown prince announces largest expansion to Quba mosque in Madinah
Saudi crown prince announces largest expansion to Quba mosque in Madinah
Sri Lanka medical group warns of catastrophic shortages amid economic crisis
Sri Lanka medical group warns of catastrophic shortages amid economic crisis
Barcelona held by Frankfurt, 10-man West Ham draw with Lyon in Europa League
Barcelona held by Frankfurt, 10-man West Ham draw with Lyon in Europa League

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.