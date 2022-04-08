On the surface, the shawarma looks like a regular sandwich or wrap. But it is so much more. It sits at the heart of the Arab street-food scene, and is loved, and craved, by Arabs and non-Arabs alike.
A shawarma is usually filled with meat — lamb, beef, or chicken — that has been marinated and stacked on a vertical rotating skewer in front of a fire, where it is cooked for hours to get the perfect tender, juicy texture.
Shawarmas are believed to have originated in Turkey in the 19th century. They were then adapted by the Greeks, who call the dish gyro. It was introduced to the Americas by Lebanese immigrants in Mexico.
Creating a proper shawarma at home can be a challenge as special equipment is required. However, here is a recipe that mimics the taste and texture of the popular street food:
Place one kilogram of boneless chicken thighs in a bowl and add one tablespoon of ground coriander, one tablespoon of ground cumin, one tablespoon of ground cardamom, one teaspoon of nutmeg, half a teaspoon of cayenne pepper, two teaspoons of paprika, three tablespoons of olive oil, two tablespoons of lemon juice, and salt and black pepper to taste.
Rub all the spices into the chicken and let it marinate for half an hour.
Take two large onions and impale one of them with three skewers, stack the chicken thighs on the skewers and seal the skewers with the other onion. Put this on a tray and place in a pre-heated oven at 190 degrees for 40 minutes.
While the chicken is roasting, prepare the tahini sauce by mixing a quarter-cup of tahini, two tablespoons of lemon juice, two cloves of garlic (minced), and a dash of olive oil together in a bowl. Whisk until thoroughly combined.
Once the chicken is cooked through, remove it from the oven and carve off thin slices. Place the slices on pita bread and add cucumber, tomato, and greens to garnish. Pour on tahini sauce and serve.
Ramadan Recipes: Chicken Shawarma
https://arab.news/4nx24
Ramadan Recipes: Chicken Shawarma
- Shawarmas are believed to have originated in Turkey in the 19th century
On the surface, the shawarma looks like a regular sandwich or wrap. But it is so much more. It sits at the heart of the Arab street-food scene, and is loved, and craved, by Arabs and non-Arabs alike.