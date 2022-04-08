You are here

  • Home
  • Ramadan Recipes: Chicken Shawarma
Ramadan 2022
Ramadan 2022

Ramadan Recipes: Chicken Shawarma

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/4nx24

Updated 08 April 2022
Arab News

Ramadan Recipes: Chicken Shawarma

Photo/Supplied
  • Shawarmas are believed to have originated in Turkey in the 19th century
Updated 08 April 2022
Arab News

On the surface, the shawarma looks like a regular sandwich or wrap. But it is so much more. It sits at the heart of the Arab street-food scene, and is loved, and craved, by Arabs and non-Arabs alike.
A shawarma is usually filled with meat — lamb, beef, or chicken — that has been marinated and stacked on a vertical rotating skewer in front of a fire, where it is cooked for hours to get the perfect tender, juicy texture.
Shawarmas are believed to have originated in Turkey in the 19th century. They were then adapted by the Greeks, who call the dish gyro. It was introduced to the Americas by Lebanese immigrants in Mexico.
Creating a proper shawarma at home can be a challenge as special equipment is required. However, here is a recipe that mimics the taste and texture of the popular street food:
Place one kilogram of boneless chicken thighs in a bowl and add one tablespoon of ground coriander, one tablespoon of ground cumin, one tablespoon of ground cardamom, one teaspoon of nutmeg, half a teaspoon of cayenne pepper, two teaspoons of paprika, three tablespoons of olive oil, two tablespoons of lemon juice, and salt and black pepper to taste.
Rub all the spices into the chicken and let it marinate for half an hour.
Take two large onions and impale one of them with three skewers, stack the chicken thighs on the skewers and seal the skewers with the other onion. Put this on a tray and place in a pre-heated oven at 190 degrees for 40 minutes.
While the chicken is roasting, prepare the tahini sauce by mixing a quarter-cup of tahini, two tablespoons of lemon juice, two cloves of garlic (minced), and a dash of olive oil together in a bowl. Whisk until thoroughly combined.
Once the chicken is cooked through, remove it from the oven and carve off thin slices. Place the slices on pita bread and add cucumber, tomato, and greens to garnish. Pour on tahini sauce and serve.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Ramadan recipes

Related

Ramadan Recipes: Vegan Muhalabia
Food & Health
Ramadan Recipes: Vegan Muhalabia
Ramadan Recipes: Honey dumplings
Food & Health
Ramadan Recipes: Honey dumplings

Where We Are Going Today: Happiness Lab

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 09 April 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

Where We Are Going Today: Happiness Lab

Photo/Supplied
  • The gelato shop will take you through a tasty experience, offering customers the full richness of Italian desserts
Updated 09 April 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudis are well-known for having a sweet tooth, and their willingness to sample confectionary from around the world has sparked a rise in different brands of ice creams, chocolates and desserts.
Bringing the taste of Italian dessert to Saudi Arabia has served up sweet success for Happiness Lab.
With a slogan of “happiness comes in colors and cones,” the lab is offering a wide range of gelato in Qatif.
Gelato contains 6 to 10 percent butterfat, 70 percent less air, and more flavoring than other kinds of frozen desserts.
“We learned how to make it in Italy and brought it to our home. We manufacture the gelato from beginning to end. It is natural, delicious, and fresh-made on daily basis,” said Mustafa Alzayer, the co-owner of Happiness Lab.
The gelato shop will take you through a tasty experience, offering customers the full richness of Italian desserts. Visitors to the lab will quickly feel the need to try different flavor combinations from all over Italy.
“It is healthy and delicious because we manufacture it without processed food and fat,” says Alzayer.
Alzayer said the lab boasts “fresh hazelnut, pistachio, dates, strawberry, mix berry, oreo, vanilla, dark chocolate, milk chocolate, mango, passion fruit, peach and more.”
Happiness Lab also offers a special waffle with gelato, which brings you joy with a fresh taste. For more information, visit their Instagram @happiness_lab_sa.

 

Topics: Where We Are Going Today

Related

Where We Are Going Today: KOA, European and Asian fusion fine dining
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: KOA, European and Asian fusion fine dining
Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Unicone

Ramadan Recipes: Vegan Muhalabia

Ramadan Recipes: Vegan Muhalabia
Updated 08 April 2022
Arab News

Ramadan Recipes: Vegan Muhalabia

Ramadan Recipes: Vegan Muhalabia
Updated 08 April 2022
Arab News

Muhalabia, a white custard-like dessert topped with pistachios, roasted almonds, peanuts, baby roses or cinnamon, is a light dish that Arabs enjoy eating after iftar during Ramadan.

It is believed that the cold dessert arrived in Saudi Arabia through Shami or Egyptian people who came to perform Hajj or Umrah, or to trade.

There are three stories of the origin of muhalabia.

The first says it is named after a man called Yazeed bin Al-Muhalab, who lived during the Umayyad dynasty. He is said to have asked his servants to invent a dessert that holds his name so that he would be remembered.

The second story says that muhalabia is derived from “haleeb,” which means milk, as the dish is mainly made from dairy. The last story says it is named after the mahaleb tree because the tree core was once used as an ingredient in the dish.

Muhalabia is popular across the Arab world, but with the rise of veganism and lactose intolerance, some people avoid eating the sweet dish for moral and health purposes.

Our recipe, however, is designed to allow everyone to enjoy the dessert worry-free.

To make vegan muhalabia, you need two and a half cups almond milk, three tablespoons sugar, four tablespoons corn starch, one teaspoon rose water, one teaspoon orange blossom water, one-quarter teaspoon mistika powder, and pistachios or rose petals to garnish.

First, mix the sugar, corn starch and mistika powder in a medium-sized pot, then add the almond milk, rose water and orange blossom water, and stir at low heat until thickened.

Pour the mixture into small bowls and refrigerate for 90 minutes.

After the custard sets, top it with pistachios or rose petals and serve it to your beloveds.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Ramadan recipes

Related

Ramadan Recipes: Honey dumplings
Food & Health
Ramadan Recipes: Honey dumplings
Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
Ramadan Recipes: Meat Samosa

Where We Are Going Today: KOA, European and Asian fusion fine dining

Where We Are Going Today: KOA, European and Asian fusion fine dining
Updated 08 April 2022
Zaid Khashogji

Where We Are Going Today: KOA, European and Asian fusion fine dining

Where We Are Going Today: KOA, European and Asian fusion fine dining
Updated 08 April 2022
Zaid Khashogji

KOA is a modern take on European and Asian fusion fine dining that aims to offer customers an immersive experience of flavors and aromas from around the world.

The restaurant, started by four siblings from the Bagedo family, is located in the heart of the luxury Atelier La Vie development in Jeddah, a new hotspot in the Red Sea port city. It offers an eclectic menu for lunch, afternoon tea, dinner and drinks at its firefly bar.

The bar offers a variety of non-alcoholic mojitos, cocktails and gins inspired by fireflies; from vivid yellow, pure amber, warm orange and red, people can enjoy options with different bursts of hues and flavors.

One of their signature cocktails, the blue akarui, consists of kiwi, yuzu, jalapeno, orange blossom, lime, apple juice, melon syrup, basil and aquafaba, producing a light, fruity, coconut flavor.

When you first enter, you are greeted by a smiling maitre’d who leads you to your table through a warm, nature-inspired interior. As your eyes gaze around the foyer, the first thing you notice are the wooden beams, vertically placed along the walls that look like an animated waterfall. 

After sitting down on the royal blue velvet couch, you begin to feel a sense of familiarity and coziness, absorbing the elements as you mingle with friends and family. The lounge-like atmosphere with music and floor-to-ceiling windows brings the restaurant to life, and for a few hours, it’s as though you have travelled to a new yet comfortable destination, eager to explore.

KOA means ‘ritual’ in Japanese, and Amro Bagedo, one of the owners, told Arab News a ritual is about the “sacred celebration of getting together with your loved ones for food, drinks and good times, sharing your adventures as you enjoy delicious cuisines.”

The siblings, each born during a different season of the year, followed a unique ethos for KOA's menu whereby the theme of the food reflects the season of the year customers visit the restaurant. 

The restaurant’s spring season a la carte menu includes its popular chicken terrine en croute dish made of confit chicken, fig jam, parmesan sable and pineapple chutney — a balance of flavors so intricate with each bite, an explosion of flavors that leave you in awe. Other options are hamachi tiradito, bibim noodles and grilled scallops, all rich and decadent in their own ways.

Main courses offer a selection of proteins, from Dover sole and turbot, to chicken and beef tenderloin. The restaurant also has tempting vegetarian choices such as black truffle risotto.

For dessert, three options are available, a chocolate and hazelnut delight, a raspberry and pistachio mousse and a tropical mousse. Each component, placed meticulously on the plate, makes KOA's desserts a journey of exploration and adventure, inviting people in with the question, “where do I start?”

During the holy month of Ramadan, KOA will be offering an $80 per person six-course set menu.

Top-end prices per person are around $150, reflecting the thought, effort and attention to detail that has gone into the dishes’ presentation and flavors, which could see KOA gain Michelin Star level status in the future.

Topics: Where We Are Going Today

Related

Where We Are Going Today: Babkati
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Babkati
Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Lisboa, Nata & Cafe

Ramadan Recipes: Honey dumplings

Ramadan Recipes: Honey dumplings
Updated 07 April 2022
Arab News

Ramadan Recipes: Honey dumplings

Ramadan Recipes: Honey dumplings
Updated 07 April 2022
Arab News

Luqaimat — meaning “small bites” in Arabic — is a big favorite among Muslims, especially Saudis, when it comes to traditional Ramadan desserts.

This dumpling dish, which consists of fried dough balls sweetened with honey or date syrup and sometimes garnished with sesame or black seeds, is thought to have been developed in Baghdad, where it was originally known as “judge’s bite” because legal adjudicators received the treat as their first payment.

Other theories suggest the sweet treat came from Greece, arriving in Egypt via Greek bakeries in Alexandria before spreading to neighboring countries and the entire Gulf region.

Luqaimat is mostly made at home and eaten after iftar and the taraweeh prayer. People now sweeten the fried dough balls with sugar or maple syrup, or melted chocolate. Lotus, vanilla or pistachio sauce, or any type of jam are also popular sweeteners.

This sweet and simple dish has a simple recipe as well, with readily available ingredients. All you need is 225 grams of all-purpose flour, 15 grams of dry yeast, one cup of milk, chopped pistachios, and one cup of honey in a bowl as the main sweetener.

Mix the flour and dry yeast in a bowl before adding the milk, and knead the dough until firm. Leave it to prove for one hour.

After the dough doubles in size, place in a piping bag, and squeeze out the ball into the hot oil for frying. 

Stir and let the dough fry until it turns a golden color. Remove the luqaimat, add to the honey, mix, then place on the plate.

Garnish with chopped pistachio or another topping of your choice. 

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Ramadan recipes

Related

Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
Ramadan Recipes: Meat Samosa
Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
Ramadan Recipes: Vegetable Samosa

Kuwaiti chef Faisal Alnashmi discusses regional eateries, shares dates paste recipe

Kuwaiti chef Faisal Alnashmi discusses regional eateries, shares dates paste recipe
Chef Faisal Alnashmi is the founder and executive chef of restaurants Al Makan and Table in the UAE. Supplied
Updated 06 April 2022
Hams Saleh

Kuwaiti chef Faisal Alnashmi discusses regional eateries, shares dates paste recipe

Kuwaiti chef Faisal Alnashmi discusses regional eateries, shares dates paste recipe
Updated 06 April 2022
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: From cooking shows in Miami to eateries in Kuwait and Dubai, chef Faisal Alnashmi has followed his passion across continents.

The Kuwaiti cook is the founder and executive chef of restaurants Al Makan and Table Otto — which he recently opened in Dubai Mall — in the UAE.

“Food has always been a major part of our home,” Alnashmi told Arab News. “My mother taught us the difference between food and quality food. I grew up understanding the importance of quality and good food to our everyday dining table.”

After graduating from high school in the UK, he knew that cookery was his only pursuit, and he continued his studies with a grand diploma from London’s Le Cordon Bleu.

Table Otto is an Italian/French fusion based restaurant in The Dubai Mall, UAE. Supplied

Besides his Dubai restaurants, the chef also has a store in Saudi Arabia called PAW + COW, a child-friendly fast food spot catering for “the children within us,” he said.

“We believe PAM + COW was a concept that best suits the vigorous Saudi demand, which has a major expansion plan in the very near future,” Alnashmi promised.

The entrepreneur’s brands are based on certain characters or clients, he said. “Each brand speaks to a different segment or audience which makes each brand unique to its own tone of voice … In many cases, most of our customers never realized they were owned by the same group,” Alnashmi explained.

For Ramadan, the chef shared with us an easy recipe to make for iftar.

“Ramadan is our month of food, so one thing that never leaves our table is the simple Tamreeya (dates paste) which we break our fast with,” he said, adding that it is “a very accustomed dish/dessert in Kuwait.”

Ingredients:

1 cup pitted dates / dates paste

1/2 tbs cardamom powder

1/2 stick butter

1/2 tbs flour

1/4 cup walnuts (chopped)

1 pinch saffron

Pistachios (to garnish)

Cardamom powder (to garnish)

Method:

In a saucepan, add the flour and butter and mix well to create a roux. Then, add the dates and start mixing well to incorporate all together.

Add the cardamom, saffron and walnuts to the mix and continue stirring to get a thick glossy paste while on medium or low heat. If the consistency is heavy, add more butter and one tablespoon of water.

Serve on a small ramekin with the garnishes while still hot.
 

Topics: Faisal Alnashmi Ramadan recipes

Latest updates

Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap
U.S. actor Will Smith. (AP file photo)
Newcastle halt slump to take a huge step toward Premier League survival
Newcastle United's Chris Wood scores their first goal from the penalty spot Action. (Reuters)
Saudi Arabia will host a million pilgrims for this year’s Hajj
Saudi Arabia will host a million pilgrims for this year’s Hajj
Where We Are Going Today: Happiness Lab
Photo/Supplied
What We Are Reading Today: Blood and Ruins
What We Are Reading Today: Blood and Ruins

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.