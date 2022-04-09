Where We Are Going Today: Happiness Lab

Saudis are well-known for having a sweet tooth, and their willingness to sample confectionary from around the world has sparked a rise in different brands of ice creams, chocolates and desserts.
Bringing the taste of Italian dessert to Saudi Arabia has served up sweet success for Happiness Lab.
With a slogan of “happiness comes in colors and cones,” the lab is offering a wide range of gelato in Qatif.
Gelato contains 6 to 10 percent butterfat, 70 percent less air, and more flavoring than other kinds of frozen desserts.
“We learned how to make it in Italy and brought it to our home. We manufacture the gelato from beginning to end. It is natural, delicious, and fresh-made on daily basis,” said Mustafa Alzayer, the co-owner of Happiness Lab.
The gelato shop will take you through a tasty experience, offering customers the full richness of Italian desserts. Visitors to the lab will quickly feel the need to try different flavor combinations from all over Italy.
“It is healthy and delicious because we manufacture it without processed food and fat,” says Alzayer.
Alzayer said the lab boasts “fresh hazelnut, pistachio, dates, strawberry, mix berry, oreo, vanilla, dark chocolate, milk chocolate, mango, passion fruit, peach and more.”
Happiness Lab also offers a special waffle with gelato, which brings you joy with a fresh taste. For more information, visit their Instagram @happiness_lab_sa.
Mutabbal is considered a vegan dish as it contains only eggplant, tahini and olive oil
Mutabbal is a traditional Middle Eastern eggplant dip made with tahini, a fragrant version of the famous baba ghanouj.
This cold appetizer is popular among Arabs for iftar during Ramadan.
The word “mutabbal” is derived from the Arabic “tabala,” which means to add more aroma and spice — and that is exactly how mutabbal was born.
Often confused with baba ghanouj, this dip is simply baba ghanouj with tahini, as well as a few herbs and spices, such as paprika, chili pepper or cumin.
Tahini is a Middle Eastern paste made from crushed sesame seeds and a little water to form a thick cream, and is used in a number of cuisines.
Mutabbal is considered a vegan dish as it contains only eggplant, tahini and olive oil. Arabs usually eat it with shami bread. The dish is also suitable for those on a keto diet.
To make keto mutabbal, you need one eggplant, two cloves of garlic, lemon juice, two tablespoons of tahini, two tablespoons of olive oil, pomegranate, salt and pepper.
First, preheat oven to 430 F and roast the eggplant for 25-30 minutes, then cover and leave to cool. After it cools, peel the eggplant and chop, then mix the other ingredients in a bowl, except for half the olive oil and pomegranate, which are used to garnish at the end.
After the mixture is set, garnish with pomegranate and olive oil, and serve.
Why you get headaches during Ramadan and how to prevent them
LONDON: Muslims endure headaches for a variety of reasons during Ramadan, the most prevalent of which are usually: Low blood sugar levels, dehydration, caffeine withdrawal and sleep deprivation.
Many people believe that eating a large sugar-packed meal around sahoor time will help their blood sugar levels throughout the day, but it won’t. Eating a large, sugary meal will spike your insulin levels so much so that you will overproduce insulin, which leads to your body feeling hungry soon after. Once your blood sugar levels drop, you will “crash” and feel rubbish, tired and likely have little energy. This fluctuation in blood sugar levels can be avoided by opting for slow release (low glycemic index) energy-rich foods that keep your blood sugar levels stable.
On to dehydration, it is difficult to consume enough water during Ramadan to combat fasting hours, but it should be your main focus to keep a bottle of water nearby and consume little and often when you can during your non-fasting hours. Dehydration and the loss of sugar and salts in the body can cause a myriad of problems: Headaches, lethargy, weakness in muscles, dizziness, low blood pressure, increased heart rate, fever and in severe causes you can end up losing consciousness. The key to avoiding these issues is to keep on top of your water intake and only drink water. Stay away from high sugar and caffeine-filled sodas that will only dehydrate you further.
Caffeine withdrawal is often overlooked when trying to combat headaches during Ramadan but you will likely be surprised how much a sudden reduction in caffeine can affect you. Caffeine consumption causes blood vessels to narrow, which is why your heart rate increases. Reducing caffeine intake allows blood vessels to open up and increases blood flow to the brain. This sudden change in blood flow can cause painful withdrawal headaches as the brain adapts to the increase in blood flow. A gradual reduction of caffeine use in the weeks leading up to Ramadan, as well as a cup of strong coffee immediately before the fast begins, may help reduce headaches. And remember, as the month of Ramadan goes on, your body should start to regulate and the headaches should subside.
Sleep deprivation is another factor that can cause many harmful effects, including headaches. Regulating sleeping hours during Ramadan, avoiding staying up late and making sure to take a nap during the day will definitely help. Stay in cold places during the day and avoid the sun or hot places as and where possible. Reducing time spent on electronic devices will help you get off to sleep easier and will also help aid in the quality of your sleep. Lack of REM (rapid eye movement) sleep is linked to more painful headaches, so it is vitally important that getting a good night’s sleep is focussed on.
This recipe provides a twist on the traditional sliders and is surprisingly easy to make: Take minced beef as required, shape the patties into small disks and season them with salt and pepper
Sliders refer to miniature burgers that are a part of almost every burger joint these days. The term originated in the 1940s because this was how the US Navy described them, as being so small and extremely greasy they would slide down the throat.
An American fast-food chain restaurant created the first sliders, which are now popular worldwide. It was around 2007 that these mini-burgers slid their way into the culinary world. They were seen to have infinite potential and are now a part of some of the most modern and state-of-the-art menus, with chefs constantly experimenting with them.
This recipe provides a twist on the traditional sliders and is surprisingly easy to make: Take minced beef as required, shape the patties into small disks and season them with salt and pepper.
Once a grill is heated, cook the small patties a few minutes on either side. While the patties are still hot, add slices of cheddar cheese and allow them to melt onto the meat.
Toast the buns for a subtle crunch.
The preparation of the patties can take place simultaneously with the grilling of some mushrooms. Once done add the patty to a bun with lettuce, sliced tomatoes, blue cheese, and a sauce of your choice.
LONDON: When it comes to exercising during Ramadan, there is no optimal way to train and no “one size fits all” approach. Every body reacts differently to fasting, so pay attention to your own. Staying in tune is vital for a healthy, happy Ramadan.
Online coach and personal trainer Daniel Wells has outlined some do’s and don’ts for your exercise regime during the holy month.
Do limit high intensity cardiovascular exercise to 2-3 times a week maximum if you want to keep muscle mass during Ramadan. He also recommends doing lighter workouts during the day, such as going for a walk, and leaving any high intensity workouts for after you’ve broken your fast.
Don’t be concerned about muscle atrophy, you do not have to lose a lot of muscle mass. If you keep training as consistent as possible, eat high protein and have a high-quality diet, you will not lose a lot of muscle mass, but you will likely lose some. That’s just something you have to accept.
Do take walks outside. When we go for a walk, our hearts pump more blood and oxygen to our organs, including the brain. Walking does not need much conscious effort, so it is possible to do while fasting.
Don’t push yourself too hard and leave trying to gain muscle behind, because when fasting it is close to impossible to see muscle growth.
Do focus on maintaining muscle and overall health with a regular exercise regime so that once Ramadan has ended, you may return to strength training sessions feeling fit and ready.
Don’t ignore warning signs. If you start to feel dizzy or lightheaded during a workout then sit down, rest and recover before attempting to carry on. If dizziness or lightheadedness persists it is advisable to take a rest day, hydrate fully and try again the next day.
Do heavy weight training sessions in the morning before Suhoor so you can refuel correctly after the workout. The trainer only advises heavy weight training sessions if you are already doing them regularly pre-Ramadan, as the sudden stress on the body if it is new to resistance training will likely leave you feeling exhausted.
Don’t forget to be kind to yourself. Remember that your body will adjust after a few days. Fasting becomes easier as time progresses. The first couple of days are always the most difficult, with low energy and increased appetite, but it quickly becomes your new normal and your body adjusts to its new schedule. It’s critical to maintain a sense of perspective, Ramadan isn’t a diet, and while remaining healthy is crucial, it’s not the time to set personal records or get in the greatest shape of your life.
Do yoga and/or pilates. Low-impact sessions such as yoga or pilates and mobility routines are ideal for Ramadan because they balance your mind and body in ways that your regular workouts will not.
Shawarmas are believed to have originated in Turkey in the 19th century
On the surface, the shawarma looks like a regular sandwich or wrap. But it is so much more. It sits at the heart of the Arab street-food scene, and is loved, and craved, by Arabs and non-Arabs alike.
A shawarma is usually filled with meat — lamb, beef, or chicken — that has been marinated and stacked on a vertical rotating skewer in front of a fire, where it is cooked for hours to get the perfect tender, juicy texture.
Shawarmas are believed to have originated in Turkey in the 19th century. They were then adapted by the Greeks, who call the dish gyro. It was introduced to the Americas by Lebanese immigrants in Mexico.
Creating a proper shawarma at home can be a challenge as special equipment is required. However, here is a recipe that mimics the taste and texture of the popular street food:
Place one kilogram of boneless chicken thighs in a bowl and add one tablespoon of ground coriander, one tablespoon of ground cumin, one tablespoon of ground cardamom, one teaspoon of nutmeg, half a teaspoon of cayenne pepper, two teaspoons of paprika, three tablespoons of olive oil, two tablespoons of lemon juice, and salt and black pepper to taste.
Rub all the spices into the chicken and let it marinate for half an hour.
Take two large onions and impale one of them with three skewers, stack the chicken thighs on the skewers and seal the skewers with the other onion. Put this on a tray and place in a pre-heated oven at 190 degrees for 40 minutes.
While the chicken is roasting, prepare the tahini sauce by mixing a quarter-cup of tahini, two tablespoons of lemon juice, two cloves of garlic (minced), and a dash of olive oil together in a bowl. Whisk until thoroughly combined.
Once the chicken is cooked through, remove it from the oven and carve off thin slices. Place the slices on pita bread and add cucumber, tomato, and greens to garnish. Pour on tahini sauce and serve.