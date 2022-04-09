You are here

  • Home
  • EU discusses Ukraine war crime probes with ICC prosecutor

EU discusses Ukraine war crime probes with ICC prosecutor

EU discusses Ukraine war crime probes with ICC prosecutor
A woman cries as residents listen to a Ukrainian serviceman speaking after a convoy of military and aid vehicles arrived in the formerly Russian-occupied Kyiv suburb of Bucha, Ukraine, April 2, 2022. (AP)
Updated 3 min 31 sec ago

EU discusses Ukraine war crime probes with ICC prosecutor

EU discusses Ukraine war crime probes with ICC prosecutor
Updated 3 min 31 sec ago

BRUSSELS: The EU is to discuss its support for war crimes probes in Ukraine in meetings over the next two days with the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor, the European Commission said on Saturday.
Karim Khan, of The Hague-based court, is to meet EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Sunday in Luxembourg, then take part in a meeting of EU foreign ministers in the city on Monday.
The meetings underline the European Union’s strong support — also voiced in a G7 statement on Thursday — for investigations into atrocities in Ukraine, spurred on notably by killings in the town of Bucha, near Kyiv.
Ukraine’s government and some neighboring EU countries have said Russia — whose troops occupied Bucha before the discovery of the corpses — was responsible and guilty of war crimes. Moscow denies that.
Top EU officials have been more prudent, observing due process and preferring to await the results of war crimes investigations conducted by Ukraine’s prosecution service with help from the ICC, the EU, the UN human rights commissioner and the OSCE.
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who visited Bucha on Friday with Borrell, said as she left Ukraine on Saturday: “If this is not a war crime, what is a war crime?“
But, she added, a rigorous investigation was needed so that any future war crimes charges stood up in court.
The EU is providing 7.5 million euros ($8.2 million) to train Ukrainian prosecutors to investigate war crimes.
Scrutiny of possible war crimes intensified further Friday with the missile strike on an eastern Ukraine train station packed with civilians fleeing a feared Russian offensive in which 52 people were killed.
The UN rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, has also said her office has received “credible allegations that Russian armed forces have used cluster munitions in populated areas.”
The ICC’s Khan said early last month his service had opened several probes into alleged war crimes in Ukraine.
Borrell said in a Kyiv media conference on Friday alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky: “We are in the presence of war crimes and we will help you, we will help the Ukrainian prosecutor, to present the proofs in front of the International Criminal Court.”
The EU has set up a joint investigation team with the Ukrainians to gather evidence in Bucha and elsewhere, with forensic experts drawn from some EU member states.
A commission spokesman said: “There are ongoing talks between Eurojust (the EU agency for judicial cooperation) and the International Criminal Court to join forces and for the court to be part of the joint investigation team.”
Additionally, 10 of the EU’s 27 member states have opened national investigations into alleged crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, he said.
It is “important that we connect the dots and work together to ensure that those responsible for atrocities and war crimes in Ukraine will be held accountable,” the commission spokesman said.

Iran’s president vows to continue nuclear activities

Iran’s president vows to continue nuclear activities
Updated 4 sec ago
AP

Iran’s president vows to continue nuclear activities

Iran’s president vows to continue nuclear activities
  • “Iran's (continuation of) research in peaceful nuclear fields will not depend on others' demands or viewpoints,” said Raisi
  • His comments came as talks between Iran and world powers in Vienna to revive the 2015 nuclear deal have stalled
Updated 4 sec ago
AP

TEHRAN, Iran: President Ebrahim Raisi said Saturday that Iran will continue nuclear development activities as talks to revive Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers remain stalled, state media reported.
Speaking in a ceremony marking Iran’s national day of nuclear technology, the hard-line president said his administration will support an acceleration in research of peaceful nuclear technology.
“Our knowledge and technology in the nuclear field is not reversible. Iran’s (continuation of) research in peaceful nuclear fields will not depend on others’ demands or viewpoints,” said Raisi, who came to power in August.
Raisi’s comments came as talks between Iran and world powers in Vienna to revive the 2015 nuclear deal have stalled. There is concern that Iran could be closer to being able to construct an atomic weapon if it chose to pursue one.
The nuclear deal collapsed four years ago when former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States and imposed crushing sanctions on Iran. In the meantime, Iran has vastly expanded its nuclear work.
Iran has long insisted that its nuclear program has had peaceful purposes like generating electric power and medical isotopes.
During Saturday’s ceremony, Iran displayed its new civil nuclear achievements, including several medical isotopes, agricultural pesticides, detoxification equipment and nuclear fuel material. The report did not elaborate.
The head of Iran’s civilian Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, said Iran will soon pursue construction of a new nuclear power plant with 360-megawatt capacity. It is to be located near the town of Darkhovin in oil-rich Khuzestan province in the country’s southwest.
The plant was supposed to be built before the 1979 Islamic Revolution with help from France but the project was halted in its initial phase. The site became a major battlefield in the 8-year war between Iran and Iraq that began in 1980.
Iran’s sole nuclear power plant, with 1,000-megawatt capacity, went online in 2011 with help from Russia in the southern port city of Bushehr.
Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium continues to grow and it is currently enriching it at up to 60 percent purity. That’s the highest level ever by Iran and is a short technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90 percent. It is far greater than the nuclear deal’s 3.67 percent cap.
Meanwhile on Saturday, Iran imposed symbolic sanctions on more US officials over their roles in harming Iran, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The 16-person list included George William Casey, former commander of American forces in Iraq; CENTCOM former commander Joseph Votel; former commander of American forces in Afghanistan Austin Scott Miller; US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea and other US officials from the former Trump administration.
From time to time, Iran adds to a long list of sanctioned Americans. In January, Iran sanctioned more than 50 Americans for their alleged roles in killing a top Iranian general in Iraq in 2020. In 2021 Iran imposed sanctions on Trump, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and eight others.
The sanctions ban the targeted persons from travel to Iran and possible confiscation of their assets in Iran. They are seen as symbolic as the Americans don’t have any assets in Iran.

Topics: Iran President Ebrahim Raisi nuclear

Related

Iran imposes sanctions on 15 US officials as nuclear talks stall
Middle-East
Iran imposes sanctions on 15 US officials as nuclear talks stall
Shiite Muslim worshippers walk through the courtyard of Imam Reza shrine in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad on April 5, 2022. (AFP)
Middle-East
Iran buries second Shiite cleric killed in shrine attack

Thieves steal 60-foot iron bridge in India

Thieves steal 60-foot iron bridge in India
Updated 47 min 41 sec ago
AFP

Thieves steal 60-foot iron bridge in India

Thieves steal 60-foot iron bridge in India
  • Police launched an investigation into the bizarre incident on Thursday
  • No arrests have been made so far
Updated 47 min 41 sec ago
AFP

PATNA: A gang of crafty scrap metal thieves dismantled and decamped with a 500-ton defunct iron bridge in eastern India, police said Saturday, pulling off the unlikely heist by pretending to be irrigation officials.
The robbing of the bridge was reported Wednesday in the state of Bihar, one of the poorest in the country.
Police officer Subhash Kumar told AFP the thieves came in the guise of government irrigation officials.
They brought bulldozers and gas cutters and tore apart the structure before escaping with the booty over two days, Kumar said.
“They took away the scrap in a heavy vehicle,” he said.
The thieves had been chipping away at the 50-year-old structure — built over a water canal — ever since another bridge nearby was opened to the public five years ago.
Police launched an investigation into the bizarre incident on Thursday but no arrests have been made so far.

Topics: India bridge theft

Related

Egyptian thief sets social media abuzz after swiping livestreaming reporter’s phone
Offbeat
Egyptian thief sets social media abuzz after swiping livestreaming reporter’s phone
Video of Indian woman beaten ‘over dowry, giving birth to a girl’ goes viral
Media
Video of Indian woman beaten ‘over dowry, giving birth to a girl’ goes viral

YouTube blocks Russian parliament channel, drawing ire from officials

YouTube blocks Russian parliament channel, drawing ire from officials
Updated 09 April 2022
Reuters

YouTube blocks Russian parliament channel, drawing ire from officials

YouTube blocks Russian parliament channel, drawing ire from officials
Updated 09 April 2022
Reuters

YouTube has blocked Duma TV which broadcasts from Russia’s lower house of parliament, drawing an angry response from officials who said the world’s most popular streaming service could face restrictions in response.
On Saturday, a message on YouTube said the Duma channel had been “terminated for a violation of YouTube’s Terms of Service.”
YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc’s, has been under pressure from Russian communications regulator Roskomnadzor and officials were quick to respond.
“From the look of it, YouTube has signed its own warrant. Save content, transfer (it) to Russian platforms. And hurry up,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the Telegram messaging service.
The communications watchdog said it had requested Google restore access to the Duma channel immediately.
“The American IT company adheres to a pronounced anti-Russian position in the information war unleashed by the West against our country,” Roskomnadzor said.
Google did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.
Vyacheslav Volodin, the Duma’s speaker, said YouTube’s move was further proof of rights and freedom violations by Washington.
“The USA wants to obtain a monopoly on promoting information. We cannot let it happen,” Volodin said on Telegram.
Russia has already restricted access to Twitter and Meta Platforms’ flagships Facebook and Instagram since sending thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Russia had earlier tried to ban the Telegram messaging app, now widely used by officials, but lifted its ban in mid-2020.
Some Russian media cast the move as a capitulation, but Roskomnadzor said it had acted as it did because the app’s Russian founder, Pavel Durov, was prepared to cooperate in combating terrorism and extremism on the platform.

Kylie Jenner champions Arab designer at ‘The Kardashians’ premiere 

Kylie Jenner champions Arab designer at ‘The Kardashians’ premiere 
Updated 09 April 2022
Arab News

Kylie Jenner champions Arab designer at ‘The Kardashians’ premiere 

Kylie Jenner champions Arab designer at ‘The Kardashians’ premiere 
Updated 09 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: US reality TV star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner made her first red carpet appearance after the birth of her son, wearing an Arab designer.  

The entrepreneur wowed fans with her eye-grabbing look at the premiere of her family’s Hulu show “The Kardashians” at Goya Studios in Los Angeles this week.

Jenner, who shares two children with rapper Travis Scott, chose to wear a white skin-tight latex dress from Parisian ready-to-wear and accessories brand Coperni’s Fall 2022 collection. The dress featured simple floral embellishments on the chest.  

The Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin founder also opted for a pair of white thigh-high boots from Jordanian-Romanian designer Amina Muaddi, that were custom-made for the star. 

Muaddi is one of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s favorite designers. 

The 34-year-old, who grew up in Italy, launched her eponymous footwear line in August 2018, approximately one year after departing from her role as co-founder and creative director of luxury footwear label Oscar Tiye. 

Earlier this week, Kylie’s elder sister Kendall Jenner was spotted wearing the designer’s Lupita glass slippers, and in June 2021, Kylie was spotted sporting another pair of Muaddi’s white boots called Pernille, which she paired with a handbag by the brand of the same name.

Besides the Kardashian-Jenner family, Muaddi’s distinct pumps, sling-backs, mules, boots and sandals — in an array of vibrant colors and holographic designs — have garnered a loyal checklist of A-list celebrities, including Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Beyonce, Rihanna and Hailey Bieber Baldwin.

Several other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, also attended the premiere last week. 

Kim posed for pictures with comedian Pete Davidson, while Kourtney attended the event with her partner, drummer Travis Barker.

Topics: Kylie Jenner Amina Muaddi The Kardashians

Iran imposes sanctions on 15 US officials as nuclear talks stall

Iran imposes sanctions on 15 US officials as nuclear talks stall
Updated 09 April 2022
Reuters

Iran imposes sanctions on 15 US officials as nuclear talks stall

Iran imposes sanctions on 15 US officials as nuclear talks stall
  • Almost all the officials named served during Trump’s administration
Updated 09 April 2022
Reuters

Iran said on Saturday that it had imposed sanctions on 15 more US officials, including former Army Chief of Staff George Casey and former President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, as months of talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal have stalled.
Almost all the officials named served during Trump’s administration which imposed sanctions on Iranian officials, politicians and companies and withdrew the United States from the Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.
In a statement carried by local media, the Iranian foreign ministry accused the US officials of supporting “terrorist groups and terrorist acts” against Iran, and Israel’s “repressive acts” in the region and against the Palestinian people.
Eleven months of indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Vienna on salvaging the deal have stalled as both sides say political decisions are required by Tehran and Washington to settle the remaining issues.
Gen. Austin Scott Miller, former commander of US forces in Afghanistan, former US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, and several former ambassadors are among the officials targeted by the new Iranian sanctions.
In a similar move announced in January, Iran imposed sanctions on 51 Americans, many of them from the US military, over the 2020 killing of General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Iraq.
Last year, it imposed sanctions on Trump and several senior US officials.

Topics: Iran

Related

Top US general opposes ‘terror’ delisting for Iran Guards elite force
Middle-East
Top US general opposes ‘terror’ delisting for Iran Guards elite force
Iran says it gave answers to UN atomic watchdog
Middle-East
Iran says it gave answers to UN atomic watchdog

Latest updates

EU discusses Ukraine war crime probes with ICC prosecutor
EU discusses Ukraine war crime probes with ICC prosecutor
Iran’s president vows to continue nuclear activities
Iran’s president vows to continue nuclear activities
Thieves steal 60-foot iron bridge in India
Thieves steal 60-foot iron bridge in India
YouTube blocks Russian parliament channel, drawing ire from officials
YouTube blocks Russian parliament channel, drawing ire from officials
Kylie Jenner champions Arab designer at ‘The Kardashians’ premiere 
Kylie Jenner champions Arab designer at ‘The Kardashians’ premiere 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.