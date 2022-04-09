EU discusses Ukraine war crime probes with ICC prosecutor

Kylie Jenner champions Arab designer at ‘The Kardashians’ premiere

DUBAI: US reality TV star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner made her first red carpet appearance after the birth of her son, wearing an Arab designer.

The entrepreneur wowed fans with her eye-grabbing look at the premiere of her family’s Hulu show “The Kardashians” at Goya Studios in Los Angeles this week.

Jenner, who shares two children with rapper Travis Scott, chose to wear a white skin-tight latex dress from Parisian ready-to-wear and accessories brand Coperni’s Fall 2022 collection. The dress featured simple floral embellishments on the chest.

The Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin founder also opted for a pair of white thigh-high boots from Jordanian-Romanian designer Amina Muaddi, that were custom-made for the star.

Muaddi is one of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s favorite designers.

The 34-year-old, who grew up in Italy, launched her eponymous footwear line in August 2018, approximately one year after departing from her role as co-founder and creative director of luxury footwear label Oscar Tiye.

Earlier this week, Kylie’s elder sister Kendall Jenner was spotted wearing the designer’s Lupita glass slippers, and in June 2021, Kylie was spotted sporting another pair of Muaddi’s white boots called Pernille, which she paired with a handbag by the brand of the same name.

Besides the Kardashian-Jenner family, Muaddi’s distinct pumps, sling-backs, mules, boots and sandals — in an array of vibrant colors and holographic designs — have garnered a loyal checklist of A-list celebrities, including Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Beyonce, Rihanna and Hailey Bieber Baldwin.

Several other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, also attended the premiere last week.

Kim posed for pictures with comedian Pete Davidson, while Kourtney attended the event with her partner, drummer Travis Barker.