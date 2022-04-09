Saudi deputy defense minister hails new Yemeni council as ‘historic and courageous’

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman welcomed the formation the new Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen, calling the move an “historic and courageous step.”
Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi launched the council on Thursday and transferred his powers to it on the final day of intra-Yemeni talks led by the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh.
Prince Khalid said the council’s formation was made possible by the participation of representatives of many Yemeni parties, and received “unanimous support” from the international community.
“It is a pivotal moment that lays the foundations for a future of peace in Yemen and the region,” he said in a series of tweets.
The transferring of power to the Presidential Leadership Council by former Yemeni President Hadi was a historic and courageous step.
The eight-member body, which will be headed by Rashad Al-Alimi and has the authority to manage the security, politics and military of the state, was widely welcomed by regional and international countries and organizations.
“This new chapter written by Yemenis requires all segments of Yemeni society to rise to the moment and take on the national responsibility of building a peaceful and happy future for Yemen, filled with pride, and blessed with safety and security, within its Arab Gulf community,” Prince Khalid said.
Hadi said the council was established to complete the implementation of the transition phase and will have the authority to negotiate with the Iran-backed Houthi militia to end the years-long conflict afflicting the nation.
Prince Khalid reaffirmed the military and political support of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen to the council until they reach a political solution to the war.
“The Yemeni people deserve to live in peace and dignity,” he added.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has gifted 22,000 copies of the Qur’an to mosques in Tunisa, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) has reported.
Tunisia’s Minister for Religious Affairs Ibrahim Al-Shaebi received delivery of the copies, which were delivered on behalf of the king by Saudi ambassador to Tunisia Dr. Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Saqr.
Al-Shaebi extended his thanks to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their keenness to provide whatever serves Islam and Muslims all over the world.
He also praised the continued efforts of the Kingdom’s government in providing additional copies of the holy book each year to mosques of Tunisia.
Ambassador Al-Saqr said the gift reflected the keenness of the Saudi government to serve Islam and Muslims, citing that the program, implemented by the ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance in coordination with Saudi embassies abroad, covers millions of copies of the Qur’an and its translations in 76 international languages.
RIYADH: King Salman donated SR30 million ($8 million), whilst Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gave SR20 million ($5.3 million) on Saturday, at the launch of the second consecutive National Campaign for Charitable Work, that aims to assist needy people in the country.
Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi, president of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority and chairman of the supervisory committee of the platform, known as Ehsan, thanked the Saudi leaders for their generosity. He said this would further motivate citizens and residents to assist in government-led projects of social solidarity, particularly during Ramadan.
Al-Ghamdi said the crown prince was already playing a leading role at the SDAIA, as chairman, which has supported the work of the Ehsan campaign. He said the Kingdom continues to play a “leading” role in providing aid to the most vulnerable communities around the world.
“Investing in artificial intelligence to establish an effective digital system such as Ehsan, which provides simplified and safe as well as highly credible and efficient ways to donate, (is) in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives aimed at promoting and developing the charitable work sector, (and) increasing its contributions to the development of society,” he said.
The campaign enables philanthropists, financiers, and donors to make their donations in a reliable and secure digital way to the various charitable opportunities and fields offered by the Ehsan platform.
In the first campaign, organized last Ramadan, King Salman and the crown prince made multiple donations via Ehsan that pushed the platform’s total figure past the SR1 billion mark.
Since its launch, Ehsan has received more than SR1.4 billion from 22 million donor operations, and distributed financial aid among more than 4.3 million beneficiaries. It is aimed at assisting those facing financial hardship, including orphans, the sick, the elderly, and people living in substandard housing.
“There is no doubt that the launch of the second national campaign for charitable work will achieve a deeper impact from several aspects. The direct beneficiaries of this blessed support are the people of the country, in order to improve the quality of their lives and empower them and achieve stability and a comfortable life for them,” said Saleh Al-Dahmashi, secretary-general of the Charitable Foundation for Orphans Care, Ekhaa.
Al-Dahmashi told Arab News that this campaign promotes charitable work in Saudi society, and emphasizes national cohesion among members of the society.
He added the campaign “will revive the nonprofit sector in a way that will be able to provide … services to the beneficiaries of the various segments of society, which will contribute to improving their living conditions, supporting them and meeting their needs, in addition to enabling charitable organizations to continue their support and achieve the sustainability of their programs.”
Al-Dahmashi confirmed that launching the campaign will “ensure that support reaches those who deserve it.”
Dr. Khaled Al-Shraideh, professor of sociology at Qassim University, stressed that the king and the crown prince’s donation of SR50 million is an invitation to associations, institutions, companies and individuals to interact with this charitable event, “and we all noticed that everyone competed to provide aid and donations offered by various channels.
“When the needy (man) sees this demand for the diversity of contributions, he will feel that all these efforts are being made for him to alleviate his need. This will reflect on his psyche and even his affiliation and loyalty to his homeland,” Al-Shraideh added.
MAKKAH: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Saturday that Saudi Arabia will increase this year’s Hajj capacity to 1 million pilgrims.
The ministry said this decision would be implemented in line with full safety guidelines based on the government’s concern for pilgrims’ safety and the well-being of those visiting the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.
According to the press release, the Kingdom is keen to maintain the continuity of Hajj without any interruptions and to enable the largest number of Muslims around the world to fulfil their religious duties.
The ministry clarified that pilgrims should be under 65 years of age according to the Gregorian calendar, and are required to have full immunization with the basic doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine.
Those attending from abroad must submit a negative PCR test for COVID-19, using a sample taken within 72 hours of departure to Saudi Arabia.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah stressed that pilgrims must adhere to preventive measures and follow precautionary instructions while performing their Hajj duties to ensure their health and well-being.
Mohsin Tutla, chairman of the World Hajj and Umrah Care Foundation, said he was overjoyed and overwhelmed at the news.
“So much to do in such little time, but I am certain every stakeholder belonging to the professional Hajj community shall rise to the challenge and help the 1 million pilgrims fulfil their dreams,” he said.
He added that everyone in the sector knows what to do. “Special guidance and guidelines from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah will underpin the success of Hajj 1443 (2022); welcoming international pilgrims to Hajj after two years shall be a monumental occasion, providing a great sense of relief and hope.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s Hajj was restricted to just 60,000 pilgrims, all coming from within the Kingdom.
Endang Jumali, Indonesia’s Hajj and Umrah consul in Jeddah, told Arab News that he was very happy when he received the news from his colleagues in the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.
“This capacity (increase) gives us more confidence to set the preparation from our side in Indonesia. I would like to fully thank King Salman and Crown Princes Muhammad Bin Salman, and hope Allah will bless all of us and give us the strength to start the preparation for Hajj.”
Abrar Mirza, Hajj director general in Pakistan, told Arab News that the announcement is good news for all Muslims, adding that everyone was waiting anxiously to see pilgrims back in Makkah and Madinah.
He said Muslims should appreciate the wise strategy adopted by the Saudi leadership to restore the Hajj gradually without putting human lives at risk.
“The professionals engaged in this process must have worked tirelessly. Their efforts must be commended across the board. The vision of the leadership supported, by a wise strategy and tireless efforts has given its results. Now, we Pakistanis are looking forward to performing Hajj with our sisters and brothers from all over the Muslim world,” he said.
JEDDAH: The short, curved dagger known as a janbiya is one of the most recognizable symbols of Arab heritage among a large portion of the people in the Arabian Peninsula.
It is traditionally worn by men, attached to a belt around the waist, as the main accessory to their traditional clothing. Intricate carvings on the dagger’s hilt and sheath can provide clues to the owner’s social status and tribal background, revealing details of ancestral roots and information passed from one generation to the next that offer a fascinating insight into an era that has largely passed.
The origins of the small, curved, iron blades date back to pre-Islamic times, but in the modern era they have become a symbol of national pride, worn by men throughout the region as a tribute to a colorful tribal past that continues to resonate in the social traditions of today.
Such is the status of the janbiya as an emblem of tribal identity in parts of Saudi Arabia, Oman and Yemen that some examples can command a price of tens of thousands of dollars. The owner of a janbiya carefully protects it and wears it throughout his life; for many it becomes an indispensable part of their personality.
When Bedouin tribes roamed the vast expanses of the Arabian Peninsula, the dagger typically hung from the waist, accompanied by two ammunition belts crisscrossing the chest, and a sword at the hip.
The janbiya was an essential tool for self-defense and survival on the open road as groups of people moved, often under cover of night, from one camp to another.
At his small shop in Barahat Al-Qazzaz in central Taif, Hussein Abdullah Al-Malki, a 70-year-old dagger merchant, recalled the days, not so long ago, when the weapons were a more functional part of everyday life.
Men carried them with them wherever they went into the mountainous villages and valleys of the southern regions, where attacks by wolves and hyenas were a constant threat to inhabitants, he said, but added that the world is very different now.
“The janbiya was a necessity for our fathers to protect themselves,” Al-Malki told Arab News, alluding to times past when the men of the house were compelled to stand ready to protect their homes against thieves and defend their families.
The length and precise shape of the daggers vary across the region and even within Saudi Arabia, as do the features of the hilt, blade, sheath and belt. Some even resemble swords more closely than daggers.
With his expert eye honed by decades of experience, Al-Malki can quickly estimate the age of janbiya and its place of origin. The Emirati version, for example, is thinner, longer and more curved than those from other places such as Oman, Yemen and the Levant. In general, it is also smaller and the inscriptions found on it are completely different from those found anywhere else.
In Saudi Arabia the janbiya is now largely a ceremonial accessory, while in other parts of the region, including Yemen and Oman, it remains very much a part of everyday attire. Similarly, in Syria and Jordan, men in certain areas can be seen wearing the traditional dagger, known in those places as a shabriya.
One of the ceremonial uses for the janbiya can be seen when members of tribes or Arab leaders, including the royal families in the Gulf, wear it as an accessory while performing the ardah, the traditional sword dance that once served as a rousing call to battle.
In many families, janbiyas are precious family heirlooms handed down as a rite of passage to boys when they reach their teens, symbolizing the leaving behind of childhood.
Ibrahim Al-Zahrani, a historian and anthropologist, said the daggers now serve “as a symbol of courage and masculinity,” and to show pride in ancestral traditions.
While a lower-end janbiya costs as little as SR 20-50 ($5-13), more intricate and ornate ceremonial pieces can fetch tens of thousands of dollars. In Al-Janabi souq in Najran, one of the best-known markets in the Kingdom and renowned for its skilled janbiya craftsmen, daggers can cost SR 250,000 or more, depending on the materials.
For the most wealthy customers, the blades can even be fashioned from gold or silver, adorned with ornate inscriptions and decorations, while the belt can be woven from gold and silver threads using the most intricate craftsmanship.
Antique examples can fetch high prices at auction, particular those with notable former owners. A janbiya given more than a century ago as a gift to British intelligence officer T. E. Lawrence, better known as Lawrence of Arabia, set a record when it went on sale in 2015. The 30cm silver-gilt mounted dagger, presented to him for his role in the Arab victory over the Ottoman army at Aqaba in 1917, sold for $105,000 and was donated to the National Army Museum in the UK.
Salem Al-Yami, a retired teacher, said that the janbiya remains a powerful symbol of the region’s ancient heritage.
“The best daggers on the market are those with rhino horn grips and a silver-inlaid scabbard,” he told Arab News.
Daggers with hilts made of rhino horn are traditionally the most sought after because of their aesthetic beauty, durability and grip, but they have become more rare owing to the endangered status of the animal.
The wearing of the janbiya carries with it heavy social responsibilities and there can be a price to pay for any misuse, which is considered disrespectful to the father or grandfather from whom the dagger was inherited.
“Using the janbiya in a hostile way in even a minor dispute can expose the offender to a tribal reprimand and strong social blame for encroaching upon his tribe’s traditions and customs,” Al-Yami said. Such behavior is deemed shameful and cowardly, especially when it is directed at an unarmed opponent.
The weapon is now considered an emblem of peace, said Jobara Al-Hothali, another dagger merchant in Taif, in contrast to its historical purpose and use.
During tribal rituals, for example, when two parties involved in conflict or a dispute are called to a reconciliation, they each lay down their daggers in a symbolic act of peace. In some cases, offenders can be forced to surrender their dagger to their victim as an act of reconciliation.
“In such a situation, the offender has no option but to respect the decision made,” Mohammed Musaifer, another dagger merchant, told Arab News.
“This is the worst punishment a tribe member can receive, as the janbiya represents a symbolic social value to its owner. However, reconciliation efforts continue, to persuade the other party to return the janbiya to its old owner, and conciliators normally succeed in keeping the peace.”