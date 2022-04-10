JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia confirmed three new COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,058.
Saudi health authorities confirmed 96 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 751,813 people have now contracted the disease. Of the current cases, 75 remain in critical condition.
The Health Ministry announced that 289 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 737,199.
The ministry announced that 5,556 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 10,846 PCR tests were made, bringing the total number of tests to 41,664,826.
More than 64.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. Nearly 25 million people have been fully vaccinated. The ministry, which has 587 vaccine centers across the country, urged people who have not yet received their jabs to register to receive them through its Sehhaty app.
Saudi Arabia reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
https://arab.news/mesn2
Saudi Arabia reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
- The Health Ministry announced that 289 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 737,199
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia confirmed three new COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,058.