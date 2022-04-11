You are here

Saudi developer Dar Alarkan redeems $500m Islamic sukuk

Updated 11 April 2022
RIYADH: Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. has completely redeemed its $500 million Islamic sukuk, the company announced in a bourse statement. 

The company — one of the leading property developers in Saudi Arabia — said that the impact of this transaction will be reflected on its financial statements in the second quarter.

In the statement, it revealed that it used its internal resources to pay the sukuk on the due date. 

On the redemption date, there were 5,00,000 sukuk, and each was valued at $1000.

Riyadh tops Saudi Arabia's Rent Index in March

  • The rental index aims to facilitate transparency in the rental market in the Kingdom by determining specific indicators
RIYADH: The city of Riyadh topped the rental index report for Saudi Arabia for the second month in a row, taking over 31 percent of the total rental deals registered, according to Ejar monthly report.

Jeddah came in second with more than 19 percent, followed by Dammam with 6 percent, then Makkah Al-Mukarramah by more than 4 percent, Al-Madinah Al-Munawwara and Al-Khobar closely followed with more than 3 percent.

The deals were based on residential and commercial lease contracts concluded during March and recorded in a rental database, which was distributed among the cities included in the rental index.

The rental index aims to facilitate transparency in the rental market in the Kingdom by determining specific indicators for cities, neighborhoods and different types of real estate, both residential and commercial.

The service uses interactive maps as well as the "rental indicator," to enable beneficiaries to search for appropriate options that suit their needs, and to facilitate searches within the cities and neighborhoods covered by the service, which can be accessed through the "Sakani" platform.

Dubai issues 24,662 new business licenses in Q1 of 2022, reflecting 58% growth

RIYADH: Dubai has issued a total of 24,662 new business licenses in the first quarter of 2022, reflecting 58% growth compared to the corresponding period a year earlier, WAM reported, citing a report from The Department of Economy and Tourism.

The figures are in line with the city’s goal to support productivity, growth, economic diversification, sustainability, competitiveness, developing strategic economic sectors, and providing high quality standards.

While 57 percent of the newly issued businesses were professional, 43 percent were commercial.

Bur Dubai district accounted for the largest share with 16, 577 licenses, followed by Deira, with 8,066 licenses, then by Hatta, with just 19 licenses.

In terms of legal structures, 33 percent of licensed were for sole establishment firms, 26 percent were civil companies, and 19 percent were limited liability companies.

Registration and licensing transactions amounted to 136,034 during the period, reflecting 36 percent growth, when compared to the corresponding period a year earlier.

Initial approvals reached 19,835, representing growth of 43 percent as opposed to the same period last year. 

Additionally, trade name reservations hit 22,112, demonstrating growth of 29 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2021.

 

UAE’s dnata expands its capacity at London Heathrow airport with new cargo facility

RIYADH: Dubai-based air and travel services provider, dnata, has launched a new 10,500 sqm cargo centre at London Heathrow airport.

The new facility is part of the firm’s dnata City East complex, and will increase its capacity at Heathrow. It will ensure the handling of goods amid increasing demand for reliable air cargo services in the UK, according to a company statement.

It will operate in conjunction with dnata City East’s existing 22,500 sqm facility which opened in September 2019, making it the largest off-site cargo handling operation at the UK’s largest commercial aviation hub. 

Since 2014,  dnata has expanded UK cargo operations with seven facilities, including six new builds to its infrastructure.

It now operates 13 cargo centers at six airports in the country. 

CSR UAE Fund plans 50 projects with private sector over next 5 years

The UAE’s Corporate Social Responsibility Fund plans 50 new programs and initiatives designed in partnership with the private sector in the country, according to its Chairman, Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri.

The plan is part of a five year strategy launched by the fund, developed to enhance the role of the nation as the global driver for responsible investment and sustainable development, WAM reported.

The board also welcomed the newly appointed members: Fatima Tawakul, assistant under-secretary for support services, ministry of industry and advanced technology, and Walid Al Naqbi as board secretary. 

Dubai, Abu Dhabi indexes gain $5.9bn in Ramadan’s first week

RIYADH: Dubai and Abu Dhabi indexes gained a total of 22 billion dirhams ($5.9 billion) during the first week of Ramadan, breaking the 10,000-point barrier for the first time and reflecting growth for the second consecutive month, WAM reported on Monday. 

This comes amid optimistic economic output as investors’ sentiments continue to improve.

 IHC’s Apex National Investment alone drew as much as 10.1 billion dirhams in transactions, as a result of increased demand.

Similarly, Dubai’s main share index drew a total of 5,251 transactions, with an accumulated worth of 520.5 million dirhams.

