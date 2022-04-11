You are here

Saudi retailer eXtra sees 20% profit jump in Q1 on higher sales

Saudi retailer eXtra sees 20% profit jump in Q1 on higher sales
The result was attributed to higher sales as well as consumer finance and services sector growth, which led to a gross profit increase of 11.4 percent. (File/Argaam)
Saudi retailer eXtra sees 20% profit jump in Q1 on higher sales

Saudi retailer eXtra sees 20% profit jump in Q1 on higher sales
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s United Electronics Co., known as eXtra, posted a 20 percent increase in net profit for the first quarter of 2022 due to an increase in sales.

The Khobar-based retailer’s profit rose to SR97 million ($25.8 million), compared to SR81 million for the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse filing.

The result was attributed to higher sales as well as consumer finance and services sector growth, which led to a gross profit increase of 11.4 percent.

In an interview with Alarabiya, the CEO said a significant increase in inflation during the quarter prompted the company to raise the prices of its products.

Prices of electrical appliances increased between 15 percent to 50 percent during the first quarter of 2022, Mohamed Galal said. 

He expects another wave of inflation rises during the second quarter, which he added is likely to impact the cost of small appliances the most.   

Dubai, Abu Dhabi indexes gain $5.9bn in Ramadan’s first week

Dubai, Abu Dhabi indexes gain $5.9bn in Ramadan’s first week
Dubai, Abu Dhabi indexes gain $5.9bn in Ramadan’s first week

Dubai, Abu Dhabi indexes gain $5.9bn in Ramadan’s first week
RIYADH: Dubai and Abu Dhabi indexes gained a total of 22 billion dirhams ($5.9 billion) during the first week of Ramadan, breaking the 10,000-point barrier for the first time and reflecting growth for the second consecutive month, WAM reported on Monday. 

This comes amid optimistic economic output as investors’ sentiments continue to improve.

 IHC’s Apex National Investment alone drew as much as 10.1 billion dirhams in transactions, as a result of increased demand.

Similarly, Dubai’s main share index drew a total of 5,251 transactions, with an accumulated worth of 520.5 million dirhams.

Europe channels billions of dollars for a low-carbon hydrogen market; US to lift sanctions on Iran to revive nuclear deal: NRG matters

Europe channels billions of dollars for a low-carbon hydrogen market; US to lift sanctions on Iran to revive nuclear deal: NRG matters
Europe channels billions of dollars for a low-carbon hydrogen market; US to lift sanctions on Iran to revive nuclear deal: NRG matters

Europe channels billions of dollars for a low-carbon hydrogen market; US to lift sanctions on Iran to revive nuclear deal: NRG matters
  • Europe is seen channeling billions in a low-carbon hydrogen market
RIYADH: The continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is exacerbating issues for the already vulnerable energy sector.

Europe is seen channeling billions in a low-carbon hydrogen market. Firms such as the UK’s INEOS are offering to help England meet its revamped energy policies. On the other hand, Iran has requested that the US lift sanctions on Tehran in order for the 2015 nuclear deal to proceed.

Looking at the bigger picture: 

·Europe’s efforts to diversify its natural gas sources away from Russian gas has channeled billions of dollars into developing a low-carbon hydrogen market, Bloomberg reported. 

This comes as the soaring prices of gas have made hydrogen a feasible and affordable substitute for fossil fuels in manufacturing, transportation, and heating. 

The US is urged to lift some sanctions on Iran before reviving the 2015 nuclear deal as a sign of goodwill, Reuters reported, citing Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Through a micro lens: 

·British multinational chemicals company INEOS has proposed the construction of a shale gas test site in England to showcase to the government how to safely extract by fracking, Reuters reported.

This comes as the European country has revamped its energy policies in such a way that focuses on nuclear and offshore wind power amid energy independence goals.

Dubai’s PMI hits 33-month high in March

Dubai’s PMI hits 33-month high in March
Dubai’s PMI hits 33-month high in March

Dubai’s PMI hits 33-month high in March
RIYADH: Dubai’s Purchasing Managers’ Index, or PMI, has surged to reach 55.5 in March, reflecting a 33-month high, according to a statement.
The PMI climbed 1.4 points compared to February’s 54.1.
The rise is attributed to a stronger new business intake, a boost in supplier performance, and confidence in future activity. Most of this is linked to the lifting of COVID-19 measures.
The travel, tourism, and construction sectors reported strong activity growth with a rebound in international tourism — due to Expo 2020 —  as well as a surge in the number of construction projects.
In addition, inventories rising for the first time in months with a decrease in supplier lead time resulted in improved overall vendor performance.
While input prices rose significantly — especially for raw materials and energy, selling prices were lowered as corporations anticipated recovery in terms of sales.
“The Dubai PMI moved clear of its previous post-lockdown high in March, registering the strongest performance in the non-oil sector since June 2019,” the statement said, citing David Owen, an economist at S&P Global.

 

Saudi stock market bounces as oil prices ease : Opening bell

Saudi stock market bounces as oil prices ease : Opening bell
Saudi stock market bounces as oil prices ease : Opening bell

Saudi stock market bounces as oil prices ease : Opening bell
RIYADH: Saudi stocks opened in positive territory for a second straight day as oil prices ease.

The main index, TASI, gained 11 percent to 13,409, while the parallel market, Nomu, advanced 0.30 percent to 24,317, as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time.

The early morning saw oil prices lower, with Brent crude trading at $100.22 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate at $95.64 a barrel, as of 10:21 a.m.

The Saudi Cement Co. led the fallers with a 3.77 percent drop, while Almasane Alkobra Mining Co., known as Amak, led the gainers with a 3.85 percent gain.

Shares of Saudi pharma giants Aldawaa Medical Services Co. and Nahdi Medical Co. rose 0.26 percent and 1.18 percent, respectively.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened today's trading session 0.12 percent lower.

The Saudi Industrial Investment Group edged up 0.41 percent, after it was approved to acquire all shares of Petrochem.

In the financial sector, Alinma Bank and Al Rajhi Bank saw their shares rise 0.24 percent and 0.24 percent, respectively.

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on April 11

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on April 11
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on April 11

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on April 11
RIYADH: Saudi main stock index TASI started the trading week higher on Sunday, propelled by lifted investor appetite.

At the closing bell, TASI was up 0.6 percent to 13,395 points, while the parallel market Nomu edged down to 24,245.

Qatar topped GCC stock exchanges, adding 2.8 percent, followed by Oman and Bahrain.

Kuwait’s BKP and the Egyptian index EGX30 shed 0.3 and 1.8 percent, respectively.

Oil prices slid on Monday as Brent crude oil reached $100.95 per barrel and US benchmark WTI traded at $96.41 at 9:20 a.m.

Stock news

United Cooperative Assurance Co. received approval from the Saudi Central Bank to increase capital to SR700 million ($187 million) through a rights issue

Shareholders of Saudi Basic Industries Corp. approved the board’s proposal to distribute dividends of SR2.25 per share for the second half of 2021

Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. announced that it had fully redeemed its $500 million Shariah-compliant Sukuk

Saudi Arabia’s United Electronics Co., known as eXtra, reported a 20 percent increase in profit to SR97 million for the first quarter of 2022

Saudi Industrial Investment Group has received approval to fully acquire National Petrochemical Co., better known as Petrochem

Calendar

April 11, 2022

National Petrochemical Co.’s shares will be suspended from trading on the Saudi stock exchange to commence delisting procedures

 

