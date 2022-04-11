You are here

Dubai issues 24,662 new business licenses in Q1 of 2022, reflecting 58% growth

Dubai issues 24,662 new business licenses in Q1 of 2022, reflecting 58% growth
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai issues 24,662 new business licenses in Q1 of 2022, reflecting 58% growth

Dubai issues 24,662 new business licenses in Q1 of 2022, reflecting 58% growth
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai has issued a total of 24,662 new business licenses in the first quarter of 2022, reflecting 58% growth compared to the corresponding period a year earlier, WAM reported, citing a report from The Department of Economy and Tourism.

The figures are in line with the city’s goal to support productivity, growth, economic diversification, sustainability, competitiveness, developing strategic economic sectors, and providing high quality standards.

While 57 percent of the newly issued businesses were professional, 43 percent were commercial.

Bur Dubai district accounted for the largest share with 16, 577 licenses, followed by Deira, with 8,066 licenses, then by Hatta, with just 19 licenses.

In terms of legal structures, 33 percent of licensed were for sole establishment firms, 26 percent were civil companies, and 19 percent were limited liability companies.

Registration and licensing transactions amounted to 136,034 during the period, reflecting 36 percent growth, when compared to the corresponding period a year earlier.

Initial approvals reached 19,835, representing growth of 43 percent as opposed to the same period last year. 

Additionally, trade name reservations hit 22,112, demonstrating growth of 29 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2021.

 

Topics: Dubai business economy

UAE's dnata expands its capacity at London Heathrow airport with new cargo facility

UAE’s dnata expands its capacity at London Heathrow airport with new cargo facility
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

UAE’s dnata expands its capacity at London Heathrow airport with new cargo facility

UAE’s dnata expands its capacity at London Heathrow airport with new cargo facility
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai-based air and travel services provider, dnata, has launched a new 10,500 sqm cargo centre at London Heathrow airport.

The new facility is part of the firm’s dnata City East complex, and will increase its capacity at Heathrow. It will ensure the handling of goods amid increasing demand for reliable air cargo services in the UK, according to a company statement.

It will operate in conjunction with dnata City East’s existing 22,500 sqm facility which opened in September 2019, making it the largest off-site cargo handling operation at the UK’s largest commercial aviation hub. 

Since 2014,  dnata has expanded UK cargo operations with seven facilities, including six new builds to its infrastructure.

It now operates 13 cargo centers at six airports in the country. 

Topics: economy Heathrow cargo trade Aviation industry airlines virgin atlantic

CSR UAE Fund plans 50 projects with private sector over next 5 years

CSR UAE Fund plans 50 projects with private sector over next 5 years
Updated 11 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

CSR UAE Fund plans 50 projects with private sector over next 5 years

CSR UAE Fund plans 50 projects with private sector over next 5 years
Updated 11 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

The UAE’s Corporate Social Responsibility Fund plans 50 new programs and initiatives designed in partnership with the private sector in the country, according to its Chairman, Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri.

The plan is part of a five year strategy launched by the fund, developed to enhance the role of the nation as the global driver for responsible investment and sustainable development, WAM reported.

The board also welcomed the newly appointed members: Fatima Tawakul, assistant under-secretary for support services, ministry of industry and advanced technology, and Walid Al Naqbi as board secretary. 

Topics: economy UAE social responsibility corporate social responsibility (CSR)

Dubai, Abu Dhabi indexes gain $5.9bn in Ramadan's first week

Dubai, Abu Dhabi indexes gain $5.9bn in Ramadan’s first week
Updated 11 April 2022
Arab News

Dubai, Abu Dhabi indexes gain $5.9bn in Ramadan’s first week

Dubai, Abu Dhabi indexes gain $5.9bn in Ramadan’s first week
Updated 11 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai and Abu Dhabi indexes gained a total of 22 billion dirhams ($5.9 billion) during the first week of Ramadan, breaking the 10,000-point barrier for the first time and reflecting growth for the second consecutive month, WAM reported on Monday. 

This comes amid optimistic economic output as investors’ sentiments continue to improve.

 IHC’s Apex National Investment alone drew as much as 10.1 billion dirhams in transactions, as a result of increased demand.

Similarly, Dubai’s main share index drew a total of 5,251 transactions, with an accumulated worth of 520.5 million dirhams.

Topics: Dubai Abu Dhabi Stock Markets

Europe channels billions of dollars for a low-carbon hydrogen market; US to lift sanctions on Iran to revive nuclear deal: NRG matters

Europe channels billions of dollars for a low-carbon hydrogen market; US to lift sanctions on Iran to revive nuclear deal: NRG matters
Updated 11 April 2022
REEM WALID 

Europe channels billions of dollars for a low-carbon hydrogen market; US to lift sanctions on Iran to revive nuclear deal: NRG matters

Europe channels billions of dollars for a low-carbon hydrogen market; US to lift sanctions on Iran to revive nuclear deal: NRG matters
  • Europe is seen channeling billions in a low-carbon hydrogen market
Updated 11 April 2022
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: The continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is exacerbating issues for the already vulnerable energy sector.

Europe is seen channeling billions in a low-carbon hydrogen market. Firms such as the UK’s INEOS are offering to help England meet its revamped energy policies. On the other hand, Iran has requested that the US lift sanctions on Tehran in order for the 2015 nuclear deal to proceed.

Looking at the bigger picture: 

·Europe’s efforts to diversify its natural gas sources away from Russian gas has channeled billions of dollars into developing a low-carbon hydrogen market, Bloomberg reported. 

This comes as the soaring prices of gas have made hydrogen a feasible and affordable substitute for fossil fuels in manufacturing, transportation, and heating. 

The US is urged to lift some sanctions on Iran before reviving the 2015 nuclear deal as a sign of goodwill, Reuters reported, citing Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Through a micro lens: 

·British multinational chemicals company INEOS has proposed the construction of a shale gas test site in England to showcase to the government how to safely extract by fracking, Reuters reported.

This comes as the European country has revamped its energy policies in such a way that focuses on nuclear and offshore wind power amid energy independence goals.

Topics: economy energy renewables

Dubai's PMI hits 33-month high in March

Dubai’s PMI hits 33-month high in March
Updated 11 April 2022
Arab News

Dubai’s PMI hits 33-month high in March

Dubai’s PMI hits 33-month high in March
Updated 11 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai’s Purchasing Managers’ Index, or PMI, has surged to reach 55.5 in March, reflecting a 33-month high, according to a statement.
The PMI climbed 1.4 points compared to February’s 54.1.
The rise is attributed to a stronger new business intake, a boost in supplier performance, and confidence in future activity. Most of this is linked to the lifting of COVID-19 measures.
The travel, tourism, and construction sectors reported strong activity growth with a rebound in international tourism — due to Expo 2020 —  as well as a surge in the number of construction projects.
In addition, inventories rising for the first time in months with a decrease in supplier lead time resulted in improved overall vendor performance.
While input prices rose significantly — especially for raw materials and energy, selling prices were lowered as corporations anticipated recovery in terms of sales.
“The Dubai PMI moved clear of its previous post-lockdown high in March, registering the strongest performance in the non-oil sector since June 2019,” the statement said, citing David Owen, an economist at S&P Global.

 

Topics: Dubai economy

