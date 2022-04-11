Saudi Arabia launches new road safety initiative

Moroor stated that to benefit from the service, one of the parties to the accident must have insurance, that there must be no injuries or deaths, and that the location of the accident is within the operational area scope of Najm
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Traffic Department, Moroor, in cooperation with Najm, launched on Monday the first phase of a remote inspection service for minor traffic accidents.
The initiative, called “Report, Photograph, Park,” aims to decrease traffic incurred by minor road accidents.
In the event of an accident, passengers will turn to a mobile application created by Najm that uses an integrated digital system, to report on the accident themselves, and then proceed to park their cars away from oncoming traffic.
Moroor stated that to benefit from the service, one of the parties to the accident must have insurance, that there must be no injuries or deaths, and that the location of the accident is within the operational area scope of Najm.
The app is expected to become a primary channel for alerts to insurance companies in line with the requirements of customers from any location and at any time, and contribute to facilitating post-accident services.
Passengers involved in accidents will often wait until Najm arrives on the scene, which can take as long as an hour. Cars involved in the accident remain stationary, causing a disruption in the flow of traffic, and major delays.
The official spokesman for Moroor indicated that this type of initiative adds more development to the insurance system in the Kingdom, and effectively contributes to the consolidation of traffic safety, which “is a pivotal goal for all partners and stakeholders.”
He added that the remote inspection initiative will be “a cornerstone in building an infrastructure based on digital transformation, beneficiary satisfaction, safety and access to a vibrant society and safe roads, in line with the Kingdom’s 2030 vision.”
The CEO of Najm, Dr. Muhammad Al-Sulaiman, confirmed that the launch of the first phase of the initiative comes in line with Najm’s strategy to develop services for the vehicle insurance sector in the Kingdom and improve customer experience.
“The General Traffic Department is a strategic partner for Najm and it constitutes a very important link in the success of all initiatives launched to develop the insurance sector,” he said.
Foreigners come to Makkah from all over the world for religious purposes, and some stay back for economic purposes, where they often intermarry and contribute to enriching the cultural, social fabric of the society. (Shutterstock)
Makkah is a city embracing cultural, linguistic diversity
Pilgrims from around the world come to worship at the Grand Mosque all year long
Updated 12 April 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: It’s no surprise that the people of Makkah are skilled in speaking many languages due to their close and constant interaction with people from all over the world, who come to perform Hajj and Umrah.
Dr. Hassan Bukhari, the dean of the Institute of Arabic Language for non-Native Speakers, said: “Makkah has unique characteristics that make it a unique model of coexistence and for the convergence of civilizations from all over the world.”
Bukhari told Arab News that Makkah had become a cultural incubator as pilgrims from all over the world come to worship at the Grand Mosque all year long, bringing and sharing their cultural, social, and economic knowledge with the city’s people.
The dean believes that pilgrims are emotionally attached to the Kingdom and show great enthusiasm to learn Arabic — not only to converse but also to understand the language. The people of Makkah, in return, make great efforts to learn the language of their guests.
Often foreigners live in Makkah for economic purposes, where they sometimes intermarry and contribute to developing and enriching the cultural and social fabric of the Arab society.
Dr. Othman bin Bakr Qazzaz, head of the research and media affairs department at the Institute of Research on Hajj and Umrah, said that the people of Makkah are used to the presence of pilgrims and visitors during the Umrah season, which lasts throughout the year.
He said that the intensive presence of the guests of Allah — who come in millions to Makkah and Madinah — leads to extensive interaction, communication and cultural interaction with the people of Makkah, especially the service providers.
Makkah has unique characteristics that make it a unique model of coexistence and for the convergence of civilizations from all over the world.
Dr. Hassan Bukhari, Dean of the Institute of Arabic Language for non-Native Speakers
He added: “The society of Makkah achieved this cultural diversity by opening their minds and hearts to receive and accept these new cultures, which has pushed the society toward prosperity.”
Qazzaz said that the gateway for this influence is through the language with which the people of Makkah communicate and interact with the pilgrims and visitors. They mostly pick up the languages through economic means, such as through the abundance of shops around the Grand Mosque, conveyance, or by providing services to pilgrims at the Grand Mosque. Hence, a person from Makkah usually knows many languages, or even various Arabic dialects.
Since people from all over the world come to Makkah and Madinah for Hajj and Umrah, Saudi Arabia has not only trained its people in many languages to facilitate the pilgrims but also put up signs in various languages in the two Holy Cities. The translators usually interpret fatwas, provide guidance, answer queries, speeches from the day of Arafah during Hajj, snippets from biography of Prophet Muhammad and Holy Qur’an.
He added: “This cultural exchange between the people of Makkah and the guests of Allah contributed in keeping the positive impact and image of the people of Makkah in the minds of the guests of Allah, as the people of Makkah accepted them and received them well as they are merciful, hospitable and compassionate toward the guests of Allah. In addition, they offered commodities and services to them in an atmosphere of serenity and noble spiritual sentiments.”
The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 aims to receive 30 million visitors by 2030. Hence, Qazzaz believes that the guests of Allah should be given the best experience through digital transformation. He said that the current generation should enroll themselves in specialized institutes to learn more languages.
To achieve the objectives of the Quality of Life program, and the objectives of the Services of the Guests of Allah program, all services should be of the highest quality, including language, which is the main medium of communication with the pilgrims and visitors. It would offer them comfort and joy and facilitate them in performing their rituals in a serene atmosphere, he said.
Saudi boy scouts resume duties at Haram after two-year hiatus
Students from the Makkah Education Department have begun volunteer work to serve worshippers in the Holy Mosque
Updated 12 April 2022
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: Saudi scout boys resumed their duties this year in Ramadan after a hiatus of two years following the coronavirus pandemic.
The participating scout boys this year are students aged 17 and above from the Makkah Education Department who began their volunteer work to serve worshippers in the Holy Mosque, in cooperation with the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques and Makkah Special Security Forces.
Ziad Qadeer, the head of the scouting activity department of Makkah Education Department, told Arab News that “it aims to upgrade the abilities of the boys to become good individuals who will contribute to building the society in the future.”
Every year, the number of scout boys increases, as new scout units are formed at the three school stages — elementary, intermediate, and high.
More than 160 new scout leaders, who joined the Makkah Education Department, have been trained and are qualified to lead their scouting units this season.
Qadeer said that after the qualified scout boysweare selected “we introduce them to the importance of principles in dealing and communication with worshippers because it is the basis of the service they provide.”
The scout boys are divided into two groups. The first group is assigned to multiple locations on different floors of the Grand Mosque including the mataf (circumambulation), and other praying areas, in addition to distributing iftar meals with approved charities.
The second group works after the Maghrib prayer until the Taraweeh prayer ends at the Grand Mosque, where the scout boys are tasked with the responsibility of directing worshippers to designated prayer areas, not corridors, to prevent overcrowding and facilitate the smooth movement of worshippers.
In 2021, scout leaders were only allowed to participate in organizing and assisting worshippers during Ramadan and Hajj season. However this year, all scout boys were allowed to participate in various tasks as life returned to normal.
Pioneer Scout Mohammed Al-Zbidi spoke to Arab News about the return of the scouts to assist during Ramadan this year. Al-Zbidi, who joined Makkah Scouts in 1994, said that as soon as student scouts’ duty return was announced, “I felt that the spirit is back, the energy is back, and the students returned with full enthusiasm, vitality and love for work.”
The scout boys will also be part of a number of volunteer programs, events and initiatives.
Tulane University honors Saudi Dr. Hanan Al-Ahmadi with international award
The award is given to alumni who represent the highest standards of excellence and community service locally and internationally
Updated 12 April 2022
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: Dr. Hanan bint Abdulrahim Al-Ahmadi was awarded the International Award for Exceptional Achievement during the Tulane Alumni Awards Gala, hosted by Tulane School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine on April 9.
Al-Ahmadi, an academic who specializes in economics and health management and who also serves as the assistant speaker of the Saudi Shura Council, was honored for the contributions of her legacy of excellence at Tulane University.
She posted on her LinkedIn account: “It is a great honor to be selected among Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine’s distinguished alumni, and to be awarded Tulane’s International Achievement Award.”
The award is given to alumni who represent the highest standards of excellence and community service locally and internationally.
During her acceptance speech, Al-Ahmadi said that the scholarships to study abroad provided by Saudi Arabia are pillars of educational strategy in contributing to distinguishing the Kingdom as a global educational institution.
She also highlighted that more than 50,000 Saudi students study at universities in the US.
Al-Ahmadi praised the launch of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s strategy of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Program, that will empower students and give them access to enroll in the most elite international educational institutions worldwide.
The scholarships empower students to bring their knowledge and expertise to lead major development projects that are taking place in the Kingdom.
Al-Ahmadi said the Kingdom has gone through many changes in the past few years, highlighting the launch of Vision 2030 and its initiatives.
She said Vision 2030 serves as an engine for change at social, cultural, and economic levels, and has contributed to empowering women in society and enhancing their participation in various fields.
Al-Ahmadi highlighted that all this is due to the great investment in women’s education in Saudi Arabia. She emphasized that the leadership’s support of Saudi women contributed to elevating her to international and regional forums, and representing the Kingdom abroad.
Concluding her speech, Al-Ahmadi thanked the board of Tulane University and congratulated her fellow winners in various other categories.
Two other doctors, Dr. Neil Meltzer and Dr. Joseph Kanter, were also honored for different achievements alongside Al-Ahmadi.
Saudi Arabia’s Charity Ramadan campaign raises $79 million in 48 hours
During the first Ramadan campaign last year, the king and crown prince made multiple donations through Ehsan that pushed the platform’s total funds past the SR1 billion mark
Updated 12 April 2022
Mai Almarzoogi
JEDDAH: A national campaign for charitable work received more than SR300 million ($79 million) in donations in the first 48 hours of its launch last Friday.
The campaign was inaugurated with a SR30 million donation from King Salman and a $20 million donation from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
More than SR1.78 billion has been raised since the launch, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The campaign is being run through the Ehsan platform, which was developed by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority to promote and support charitable giving in the country.
This year's Ramadan campaign is expected to raise millions for those people facing financial hardship, including orphans, the sick, and the elderly.
During the first Ramadan campaign last year, the king and crown prince made multiple donations through Ehsan that pushed the platform’s total funds past the SR1 billion mark.
Launched in 2021, Ehsan aims to promote the values of charitable work in Saudi society and develop the country’s nonprofit sector by increasing its efficiency and reliability, encouraging donations through the transparency of charitable and development activities, and working with different government agencies and sectors.
It has been developed to be easily accessible to people living in the Kingdom by allowing them to donate to various causes such as giving food baskets to families, providing care for the elderly, helping medical patients, and covering education tuition and supplies for orphans.
Ehsan is monitored by a committee of 11 government agencies and a Shariah committee chaired by Sheikh Abdullah Al-Mutlaq.
It provides an opportunity for contributors to select which cause to donate to and follow the progress of their contributions in a digitally secure way.
More than 4 million people have been helped since Ehsan first launched through more than 23 million donation transactions.