You are here

  • Home
  • US pulls non-emergency staff from Shanghai amid COVID-19 surge

US pulls non-emergency staff from Shanghai amid COVID-19 surge

US pulls non-emergency staff from Shanghai amid COVID-19 surge
China’s government and the entirely state-controlled media are growing increasingly defensive about complaints over the COVID-19 prevention measures. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pup7a

Updated 12 April 2022
AP

US pulls non-emergency staff from Shanghai amid COVID-19 surge

US pulls non-emergency staff from Shanghai amid COVID-19 surge
  • Shanghai says it will gradually lift some restrictions on neighborhoods where no new infections have been reported over the past two weeks
Updated 12 April 2022
AP

BEIJING: The US has ordered non-emergency government staff to leave Shanghai, which is under a tight lockdown to contain a COVID-19 surge.
Many residents in the city of 26 million have been confined to their homes for up to three weeks as China maintains its “zero-COVID” strategy of handling outbreaks with strict isolation and mass testing.
But people living under the restrictions have described an increasingly desperate situation, with families unable to leave their homes or obtain food and daily necessities, while people who test positive for the coronavirus have been forced into mass quarantine centers where conditions at times have been called crowded and unsanitary.
Authorities on Tuesday said another 23,342 people in Shanghai tested positive for the virus over the previous day, just 994 of whom displayed symptoms. Total infections have topped more than 200,000 in the latest wave, although no additional deaths have been reported.
The State Department said the order announced late Monday is an upgrade from the “authorized” departure advisory last week that made the decision voluntary. The order covers non-emergency US government employees at the consulate in Shanghai and their family members. Consular officers will remain on duty at the consulate.
“Our change in posture reflects our assessment that it is best for our employees and their families to be reduced in number and our operations to be scaled down as we deal with the changing circumstances on the ground,” the announcement said.
The State Department also issued a series of adviseries for Americans in Shanghai, including that they ensure they have a “sufficient supply of money, medication, food, and other necessities for your family in the event of sudden restrictions or quarantine.”
China’s government and the entirely state-controlled media are growing increasingly defensive about complaints over the COVID-19 prevention measures.
Beijing responded angrily to last week’s voluntary departure advisory, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian saying China was “strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to the US side’s groundless accusation against China’s epidemic response.”
In that announcement, the State Department advised Americans to reconsider traveling to China due to “arbitrary enforcement” of local laws and COVID-19 restrictions, particularly in Hong Kong, Jilin province and Shanghai. US officials cited a risk of “parents and children being separated.”
Despite that, and indications the hard-line policy is being dictated by head of the ruling Communist Party Xi Jinping, China has rejected any notion that its response is political in nature. Xi has demanded social stability above all else in the runup to a key party congress later this year at which he is expected to bestow on himself an unprecedented third-term as party leader.
Shanghai authorities also say they have secured daily supplies for residents, following complaints about deliveries of food and other necessities being unavailable or inadequate to demand.
Shanghai says it will gradually lift some restrictions on neighborhoods where no new infections have been reported over the past two weeks. Residents will be able to travel around their districts but not meet in groups. Others will be restricted to their immediate neighborhoods.

Topics: China Shanghai US COVID-19

Related

Shanghai to lift lockdown in some areas despite rise in COVID-19 infections
World
Shanghai to lift lockdown in some areas despite rise in COVID-19 infections
Shanghai widens COVID-19 testing as other Chinese cities impose curbs
World
Shanghai widens COVID-19 testing as other Chinese cities impose curbs

Multiple people shot in New York City subway station, trains halted: Local media

Multiple people shot in New York City subway station, trains halted: Local media
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

Multiple people shot in New York City subway station, trains halted: Local media

Multiple people shot in New York City subway station, trains halted: Local media
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: Several people were shot and explosive devices were found in a New York City subway station on Tuesday, local media reported, citing fire department sources.

The incident occurred during the morning commute at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood, according to news media.

A New York City police spokesperson told Reuters that officers were responding to the scene, but did not have details on the number of individuals shot.

More to follow...

Germany says Serbia should align with EU policies if it wants to join bloc

Germany says Serbia should align with EU policies if it wants to join bloc
Updated 55 min 40 sec ago
Reuters

Germany says Serbia should align with EU policies if it wants to join bloc

Germany says Serbia should align with EU policies if it wants to join bloc
  • Media reports said Chinese military cargo planes last week delivered to Belgrade the FK-3 surface-to-air defense system
  • Serbian authorities did not confirm the delivery took place
Updated 55 min 40 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN/BELGRADE: Germany said on Tuesday it noted reports that Serbia was receiving Chinese surface-to-air missiles, warning it expected the Balkan country to align its foreign policy with the European Union if it wanted to become a member.
Media reports said Chinese military cargo planes last week delivered to Belgrade the FK-3 surface-to-air defense system, similar to Russia’s S-300 or the United States’ Patriot.
Serbian authorities did not confirm the delivery took place.
Belgrade paid for the FK-3 missiles and China’s CH-92A combat drones in 2019, making Serbia their first operator in Europe.
“As a matter of principle, the Federal Government’s expectation of all EU accession candidates is that they join the European Union’s Common Foreign and Security Policy and thereby moves increasingly closer to the EU,” Germany’s Federal Press Office said.
Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic, speaking at a military drill at the weekend, acknowledged he plans to present “the newest pride” of its army this week, without elaborating.
Serbia is balancing its European aspirations, and partnership with NATO, with its centuries-old religious, ethnic and political alliance with Russia.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Monday renewed calls for Serbia to join the EU, the United States and other countries in imposing sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Belgrade has voted against Russia three times at the United Nations but stopped short of imposing sanctions against it.
“If you want to become a member of the EU, which Serbia does want, then it is central that at such moments you join EU foreign policy, and sanctions that go along with it,” Baerbrock said.
Serbia’s military is loosely based on ex-Soviet technology and Russia is one of its main suppliers. Belgrade is also dependent on gas and oil supplies from Russia.
The West fears that weapons purchases from China and Russia could contribute to their influence in the tense Balkan region which is still recovering from the devastating wars in the 1990s.
On Monday, Vucic told Reuters Serbia plans to purchase a dozen Dassault Rafale fighter jets, a move seen by experts as a sign of Belgrade distancing from Russia.
China has invested billions of euros in Serbia, mainly in soft loans, infrastructure and energy projects.

Topics: Germany Serbia China missiles

Related

Serbians go to polls to pick president, parliament amid Ukraine war
World
Serbians go to polls to pick president, parliament amid Ukraine war
Fleeing Putin, Russians resettle in pro-Kremlin Serbia
World
Fleeing Putin, Russians resettle in pro-Kremlin Serbia

Daesh ‘Beatle’ was ‘aristocrat’ among fellow extremists, US court told

Daesh ‘Beatle’ was ‘aristocrat’ among fellow extremists, US court told
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

Daesh ‘Beatle’ was ‘aristocrat’ among fellow extremists, US court told

Daesh ‘Beatle’ was ‘aristocrat’ among fellow extremists, US court told
  • Omer Kuzu claims El Shafee Elsheikh was marked for seniority by ‘prized’ weapon, uniform
  • Kuzu says he met Elsheikh alongside fellow ‘Beatle’ Alexanda Kotey
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: El Shafee Elsheikh, the former British national accused of being a member of the Daesh “Beatles,” was labeled as “Daesh aristocracy” by a former extremist at his trial in the US on Monday.

Elsheikh, 33, faces life in prison if convicted of playing a role in the kidnap and murder of four US citizens — aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig, and journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff — in Syria in 2017.

Omer Kuzu, 26, from Dallas, Texas, who fought in Syria and was captured by Syrian Democratic Forces in 2019, said Elsheikh had been a senior figure in the group.

He told the court in Alexandria, Virginia that he met Elsheikh on four separate occasions between 2015 and 2017, and that Elsheikh had gone by the alias Abu Thabit.

When asked to identify Abu Thabit, Kuzu pointed at Elsheikh, saying: “He’s right there with the blue button-up shirt and the beard and glasses.”

Elsheikh, who was born in Sudan but grew up in London, is suspected of being part of a four-strong group of prominent Daesh members known as the “Beatles” on account of their British accents.

He denies being a part of the four, and claims to have just been a “simple Daesh fighter,” admitting to having played a part in the kidnapping and killing of two British aid workers, David Haines and Alan Henning.

Kuzu added, though, that on one occasion he met Elsheikh in Raqqa in 2016, where Elsheikh was carrying a Glock pistol, a prized item “only carried by wealthy individuals, or people with a lot of experience or people who had a position in the hierarchy. It was a symbol of Daesh aristocracy.”

The Texan said that Elsheikh was also noted for seniority by his donning of military fatigues rather than casual wear. “His green military uniform and the fact he was very reserved also told me that he was no ordinary member,” Kuzu said.

He added that Elsheikh worked in IT for Daesh, which, given its importance for communication, was a task entrusted to a select few members. “You had to be trusted,” he said, adding that the role would not be entrusted to a “simple member.”

Kuzu also claimed that he met Elsheikh “with a very tall individual carrying an M4” in 2017, who he identified as Alexanda Kotey, another member of the so-called “Beatles” and who was captured alongside Elsheikh in 2018.

He added that the high status nature of the weapon, along with Kotey’s “air of importance” also singled him out as being a senior figure. “They seemed to be a duo or some sort of tag team,” Kuzu said.

Acting for the defense, Edward MacMahon asked Kuzu whether people with British accents working and fighting for Daesh had been common, to which Kuzu replied that there had been “a lot.”

Kuzu is now awaiting sentencing for conspiring to provide material support for terrorism, while Kotey, too, is awaiting sentencing after admitting to the charges relating to kidnap, detention and murder leveled against him by US authorities.

Mohammed Emwazi, the third member of the “Beatles,” was killed in a drone strike in Raqqa in 2015, while the fourth member, Aine Davis, was arrested in Turkey the same year.

Topics: El Shafee Elsheikh Omer Kuzu Alexanda Kotey Mohammed Emwazi Aine Davis

Related

Alexanda Kotey and Shafee Elsheikh, in these undated handout pictures in Amouda, Syria released on February 9, 2018. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Daesh ‘Beatles’ made captives watch and listen to torture of other hostages, trial hears
Daesh ‘Beatles’ Britons expose senior commanders to US interrogators
World
Daesh ‘Beatles’ Britons expose senior commanders to US interrogators

London’s Met Police hunt for driver who lured, raped woman

London’s Met Police hunt for driver who lured, raped woman
Updated 20 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

London’s Met Police hunt for driver who lured, raped woman

London’s Met Police hunt for driver who lured, raped woman
  • Police have told the public to avoid Mohamed and call 999 if he is spotted
  • Police detectives are also searching for his vehicle, a white Toyota Prius
Updated 20 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: London’s Metropolitan Police are hunting for a man who allegedly lured a woman into his vehicle and raped her on April 7.

Salad Ahmed Mohamed, 36, reportedly posed as a taxi driver in Islington in north London.

He has been described as black, of a slim build and about 177 centimeters tall.

Police detectives are also searching for his vehicle, a white Toyota Prius.

He is known to travel around Islington, Finsbury Park and South Tottenham. Police have told the public to avoid Mohamed and call 999 if he is spotted.

Members of the public can also contact Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Topics: rape UK London Salad Ahmed Mohamed

Related

Protesters march during a rally against military rule following coup in Khartoum, Sudan, February 10, 2022. (Reuters)
Middle-East
Gang rape of young woman leads to fresh protests in Sudan
Footballer Benjamin Mendy, accused of rape, granted bail: court
Sport
Footballer Benjamin Mendy, accused of rape, granted bail: court

Rising food costs hamper Senegal Ramadan traditions

Rising food costs hamper Senegal Ramadan traditions
Updated 12 April 2022
Reuters

Rising food costs hamper Senegal Ramadan traditions

Rising food costs hamper Senegal Ramadan traditions
  • Most of the food traditionally consumed in Senegal, including the staple rice, is imported
Updated 12 April 2022
Reuters

DAKAR: There was no meat in the large silver bowl around which Astou Mandiang and her family gathered after breaking fast at nightfall in Senegal’s capital Dakar, where Muslims celebrating the holy month of Ramadan are feeling the pinch of inflation.
Food prices in West Africa have shot up by between 20 percent and 30 percent over the past five years, with drought and conflict pushing millions off farmland and stalling food production, aid agencies say.
At the same time, border closures during the pandemic have disrupted supply chains.
The war in Ukraine is likely to add even more pressure on Muslim households stocking up on food and beverage to cater for visiting family, neighbors and those in need.
“At the market there is a lack of food,” said Mandiang, stirring a simmering fish and tomato stew in a damp kitchen without electricity.
“Prices have soared and we return home without knowing what to cook,” said the 64-year-old, who scrapes a living by selling porridge on the side of the road.
Fish, cheaper than meat in the ocean-facing country, is now the only animal protein Mandiang can afford for her family.
She was grateful to have stocked up on onions, key to many traditional dishes, before increased demand during Ramadan further increased prices.
Most of the food traditionally consumed in Senegal, including the staple rice, is imported.
“We depend on external logistics,” Action Against Hunger regional representative Mamadou Diop told Reuters.
Economic sanctions against neighboring Mali over a military coup, for example, have increased the price of beef in Senegal because Malian livestock can no longer be sold across the border, he explained.
Charities that distribute food during Ramadan are struggling to fund their usual donations.
Scouring market stalls for the best deals, charity worker Astou Ndour said her organization would only be able to support 80 families this year, compared with 90 last Ramadan.
Cooking oil is 50 percent more expensive. The price of rice has risen by around 10 percent.
“When give us change we think they made a mistake,” said Mandiang. “They tell us the price has risen, and there is nothing we can do.”

Topics: Senegal Dakar Ramadan

Related

King Salman’s program for iftar inaugurated in Senegal. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia launches iftar program in Senegal
KSA launches iftar aid in Djibouti, Somalia, Kosovo. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia launches iftar aid in Djibouti, Somalia, Kosovo

Latest updates

Honeywell appoints new country president for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain
Honeywell appoints new country president for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain
Saudi Mobily Pay partners with Visa for enhanced digital payment solutions
Saudi Mobily Pay partners with Visa for enhanced digital payment solutions
Multiple people shot in New York City subway station, trains halted: Local media
A police officer works near the scene of a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 12, 2022. (Reuters)
WTO: War in Ukraine to curb trade, economic growth this year
WTO: War in Ukraine to curb trade, economic growth this year
Saudi partners with WEF to launch new strategy to boost industrial sector 
Saudi partners with WEF to launch new strategy to boost industrial sector 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.