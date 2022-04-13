You are here

Ramadan 2022
Ramadan 2022

Ramadan food carts take over Jeddah streets with local flavors

Ramadan food carts take over Jeddah streets with local flavors
People enjoy strolling down in their neighborhood late evening to snack on delectable street food during Ramadan. (Supplied)
Updated 13 April 2022
Rahaf Jambi

Ramadan food carts take over Jeddah streets with local flavors

Ramadan food carts take over Jeddah streets with local flavors
Updated 13 April 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: After iftar, Mwaffag Al-Hubaishi gathers his kids and goes to the neighborhood park, pushing his Ramadan-themed cart — “bastat” in Arabic — to sell some homemade fries and balila (a tangy chickpea-and-pickles dish). 

Bastats can be found on numerous streets throughout the Kingdom during Ramadan, especially in the Hijaz region of the Western Province. They are popular not only because people like to support local businesses, but also because the food invokes fond childhood memories in customers.

“Ramadan vibes make people go down to the streets to enjoy the simplicity of life, to walk, and buy street food,” Al-Hubaishi told Arab News.

“We make good money from selling food, it’s a business and it also ingrains business ethics into our kids. This is why I make sure that, while I do the cooking, my children are the ones who are taking the orders from people,” he continued.  

Shatha Abdulhalim, who sets up her cart — Bastat Elatna — every Ramadan in front of her house in Jeddah, also gets her family to help her out with selling her produce.

“It’s true that you can find frozen samboosa in supermarkets, but people believe that ready-made food is not as good as home-cooked food,” Abdulhalim said. “People prefer to buy from productive families — families with small businesses — because of the homemade flavor that they love and miss. They line up to buy it.”

Abdulhalim added that her takings from her street cart during Ramadan can “reach thousands per day.” So it’s no surprise that, during the holy month, a plethora of local markets appear, filled with small businesses plying their trade.

“It’s a habit in Ramadan that people like to buy local foods like liver and balila. They mostly prefer buying from us because of the authentic taste,” she said. “They want to enjoy the food that is (particular) to Ramadan, like sobia juice, samboosa, and balila.”

 

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Saudi Arabia

Saudi Cabinet renews call for global conference to support Yemen’s economy

Saudi Cabinet renews call for global conference to support Yemen's economy
Updated 13 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi Cabinet renews call for global conference to support Yemen’s economy

Saudi Cabinet renews call for global conference to support Yemen’s economy
Updated 13 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Cabinet renewed a call to hold an international conference to support Yemen’s economy and provide oil derivatives, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The ministers reiterated the Kingdom’s support for the newly formed Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council to end the crisis in the war-torn country.
The Cabinet reviewed the results of the GCC 151st foreign ministers meeting chaired by the kingdom tackling the developments of joint work and regional and international issues, and the efforts to combat terrorism.
The Cabinet said that increasing this year’s Hajj capacity to 1 million pilgrims falls within enabling the largest number of Muslims around the world to fulfil their religious duties.
Commenting on the results of the joint annual meetings of the Arab financial institutions, the Cabinet said that Saudi Arabia will continue to support joint Arab action and contribute to the development of economic relations between Arab countries through regional institutions. The kingdom will also take the lead in extending a helping hand to confront emergency and humanitarian crises, and support development and social efforts.
On the Covid-19 front, the kingdom stressed during the COVAX donor conference its support for the international community to ward off any potential risks posed by the future developments of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Locally, the Cabinet commended the largest development project in Quba Mosque’s history in Madinah, expanding to 50,000 square meters and increasing the mosque’s capacity to 66,000 worshipers.
It also praised the success of the national chartable campaign for collecting donations securely and officially through Ehsan platform.
The campaign was inaugurated with a SR30 million donation from King Salman and a $20 million donation from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
More than SR1.78 billion has been raised since the launch of Ehsan platform.

King Salman chaired the session on Tuesday at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah.
The king then received princes, scholars, and citizens who came to greet him.
A Sohoor banquet was also held.
The reception was attended by the crown prince and senior officials.

Topics: Saudi cabinet Saudi Arabia

New carpets welcome worshippers at Two Holy Mosques during Ramadan

New carpets welcome worshippers at Two Holy Mosques during Ramadan
Updated 13 April 2022
Nada Hameed

New carpets welcome worshippers at Two Holy Mosques during Ramadan

New carpets welcome worshippers at Two Holy Mosques during Ramadan
  • 50,000 new carpets meet all technical specifications to provide comfort to pilgrims
Updated 13 April 2022
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: As part of its preparations for Ramadan, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques covered the floors of both places of worship with 50,000 new carpets for the comfort and protection of worshippers throughout the year, especially during the month of fasting.

The carpets, which were made in Saudi Arabia, meet certain criteria and technical specifications to suit the spaces of the Two Holy Mosques and meet the needs of pilgrims and visitors.

The director of the carpet cleaning department at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Jaber Ahmed Al-Wada’ani, said the new floor coverings took 11 months to manufacture. 

They were high quality and luxurious so that worshippers could perform their prayers with “all reverence and tranquility,” he told Arab News.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques set up a specialist department 43 years ago to clean, disinfect, sanitize, and perfume carpets with the help of the latest and best technology.

“In the past, the carpets of the Makkah Grand Mosque used to be imported from Germany, Belgium, and Lebanon for so many years. From 1999 to 2000, carpet importing was stopped and the first batch of carpets was established in the Makkah factory,” Wada’ani said.

The first 14 batches of the Makkah carpets made in Saudi Arabia had the same technical specifications. However, they were made with a red tone. Later, green was adopted and this color became the standard hue for carpets across both mosques.

HIGHLIGHT

The carpets of the Two Holy Mosques have technical specifications that make them different from ordinary ones. They are thicker, stronger, and more durable. They have softer threads, a higher pile, feel more plush underfoot, have better color stability, and are unaffected by repeat washing.

The head of external facilities at the Grand Mosque’s Carpets Department, Muhammed Al-Thibani, described the special details and prints applied to the carpets.

“The emblem of Saudi Arabia is marked in the middle of each rug, and the remaining area of the rug is decorated with woody and floral patterns and prints of various colors in yellow, beige, and navy, all undulating in an elegant and harmonious way,” he told Arab News.

The carpets of the Two Holy Mosques have technical specifications that make them different from ordinary or ever day ones. They are thicker, stronger, and more durable. They have softer threads, a higher pile, feel more plush underfoot, have better color stability, and are unaffected by repeat washing.

Al-Wada’ani said: “These carpets are made from 100 percent pure acrylic yarn. The pile weighs 400 grams, and its height reaches 14 millimeters. The total height of one carpet is 16 millimeters.”

With their distinctive moss green tone, the carpets go through several washing operations during the year as the laundry supplies the Grand Mosque with 2,000 clean carpets a week.

There is around-the-clock monitoring of cleaning and maintenance issues, and workers in the mosque regularly sweep, sanitize, and perfume all the carpets over a 24-hour cycle.

Al-Wada’ani gave a detailed explanation of the four main carpet-cleaning stages, adding that the lifespan of a carpet was between four and six years.

“The first stage of cleaning the carpet begins with automatic dirt and dust removal using high-quality technology. Then, the second stage is washing and sanitizing the carpet automatically with disinfectants, water, and special detergents, then rinsing it with water to remove the soap.

“Then comes the third stage, where washed carpets are laid into special tubes to dry them of water. In the fourth and final stage, carpets are raised on sawmills, under sunlight and fresh air, equipped with fans to speed up the drying process. Carpets are then swept with modern special brooms, then sanitized and perfumed with the famous Taif rose water. Then they go for packaging and storage.”

Each carpet has an electronic chip and code read by radio-frequency identification linked to an electronic system with information about its manufacture date, use history, location, and washing.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Saudi Arabia Two Holy Mosques Makkah Madinah

Governor of Riyadh receives diplomats in Saudi Arabia

Governor of Riyadh receives diplomats in Saudi Arabia
Updated 13 April 2022
SPA

Governor of Riyadh receives diplomats in Saudi Arabia

Governor of Riyadh receives diplomats in Saudi Arabia
Updated 13 April 2022
SPA

RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar received Tuesday in his office at Qasr Al-Hukm, or Justice Palace, Dya Eddine Said Bamakhrama, ambassador of Djibouti to Saudi Arabia and dean of the diplomatic corps, along with other diplomats accredited to the Kingdom.

They congratulated the prince on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

The prince thanked everyone for their warm wishes, asking God Almighty to accept everyone’s fasting and good deeds during the holy month.

The Deputy Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz also received the delegation.

KSrelief distributes 2,600 Ramadan food packages for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

KSrelief distributes 2,600 Ramadan food packages for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

KSrelief distributes 2,600 Ramadan food packages for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

KSrelief distributes 2,600 Ramadan food packages for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
  • KSrelief has donated thousands of food packages, dates and iftar programs around the world since Ramadan began
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 2,600 Ramadan food baskets at the camps of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Mondays’ donation from the humanitarian center will benefit 13,000 families, the report added.

This comes within the efforts provided by the Kingdom, represented by the KSrelief, to support Rohingya refugees and improve their living conditions amid ongoing persecution in Myanmar.

KSrelief has donated thousands of food packages, dates and iftar programs around the world since Ramadan began earlier this month.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Ramadan Saudi Arabia KSRelief Rohingya Bangladesh

KAUST gets research grant to support coral reef conservation projects

Updated 12 April 2022
Mai Almarzoogi

KAUST gets research grant to support coral reef conservation projects

  • According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, coral reefs are important for the marine ecosystem and coastal areas and communities
Updated 12 April 2022
Mai Almarzoogi

JEDDAH: A research grant to support coral reef conservation research projects along the coast of Saudi Arabia has been awarded to King Abdullah University of Science and Technology.

The grant, given by Amazon in Saudi Arabia, aims to support research efforts to address multiple threats facing coral reefs globally, including the causes of coral bleaching related to rising sea temperatures and the role of oxygen supply.

The research will also include experimental observation to study the adaptation of algae to increasing water temperatures.

According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, coral reefs are important for the marine ecosystem and coastal areas and communities. They support a quarter of all marine life and protect against flooding.

But both shallow and deep water coral reefs face various threats and challenges such as climate change, fishing, and pollution.

The research project also aims to provide new tools for the Global Reef Research and Development Accelerator Program, a global environmental initiative launched by G20 members during Saudi Arabia’s presidency in 2020.

The accelerator program is a collaborative effort among different countries and sectors to improve coral reef conservation efforts around the world through science and technology with the shared goal of preserving and restoring the coral reef ecosystem.

Amazon’s research grant for the project comes as part of its efforts to support conservation work in communities where it operates.

Hatem Samman, head of public policy for Amazon Saudi Arabia, said that by supporting the KAUST coral reef conservation project and contributing to the Global Coral Reef R&D Accelerator Platform initiative, the company was also supporting Saudi Arabia’s environmental efforts as well as that of the world at large in combating climate change.

The research will also work toward launching an awareness campaign to showcase the importance of coral reefs and the role they play, the threats they face, and the public’s role in protecting them.

The project aims to tackle the threats coral reefs face on a global scale, and the capacity of the coral reefs in the Red Sea to withstand those threats, as coral reef conservation is part of the Kingdom’s sustainability efforts.

Topics: Saudi Arabia KAUST coral reef

