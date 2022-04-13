Saudi Cabinet renews call for global conference to support Yemen’s economy

RIYADH: Saudi Cabinet renewed a call to hold an international conference to support Yemen’s economy and provide oil derivatives, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The ministers reiterated the Kingdom’s support for the newly formed Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council to end the crisis in the war-torn country.
The Cabinet reviewed the results of the GCC 151st foreign ministers meeting chaired by the kingdom tackling the developments of joint work and regional and international issues, and the efforts to combat terrorism.
The Cabinet said that increasing this year’s Hajj capacity to 1 million pilgrims falls within enabling the largest number of Muslims around the world to fulfil their religious duties.
Commenting on the results of the joint annual meetings of the Arab financial institutions, the Cabinet said that Saudi Arabia will continue to support joint Arab action and contribute to the development of economic relations between Arab countries through regional institutions. The kingdom will also take the lead in extending a helping hand to confront emergency and humanitarian crises, and support development and social efforts.
On the Covid-19 front, the kingdom stressed during the COVAX donor conference its support for the international community to ward off any potential risks posed by the future developments of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Locally, the Cabinet commended the largest development project in Quba Mosque’s history in Madinah, expanding to 50,000 square meters and increasing the mosque’s capacity to 66,000 worshipers.
It also praised the success of the national chartable campaign for collecting donations securely and officially through Ehsan platform.
The campaign was inaugurated with a SR30 million donation from King Salman and a $20 million donation from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
More than SR1.78 billion has been raised since the launch of Ehsan platform.
King Salman chaired the session on Tuesday at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah.
The king then received princes, scholars, and citizens who came to greet him.
A Sohoor banquet was also held.
The reception was attended by the crown prince and senior officials.