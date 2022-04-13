You are here

  • Home
  • China’s March trade with Russia rises over 12 percent from year earlier

China’s March trade with Russia rises over 12 percent from year earlier

China’s March trade with Russia rises over 12 percent from year earlier
Overall trade with Russia increased 12.76 percent in March to $11.67 billion. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g568b

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

China’s March trade with Russia rises over 12 percent from year earlier

China’s March trade with Russia rises over 12 percent from year earlier
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s overall trade with Russia rose by more than 12 percent in March from a year earlier in dollar terms, in sync with previous gains, even as Beijing criticized Western sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.
Overall trade with Russia increased 12.76 percent in March to $11.67 billion and jumped 30.45 percent in the first quarter from the same period last year, Chinese customs data showed on Wednesday.
The gains in total trade — comprising the values for both exports and imports — were in line with previous increases, with Russia a major source of oil, gas, coal and agriculture commodities for China.
Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in a move that Moscow described as a “special military operation” needed to defend Russian-speaking people in Ukraine.
Beijing has refused to call Russia’s action an invasion and has repeatedly criticized what it says are illegal Western sanctions to punish Moscow.
Several weeks before the attack on Ukraine, China and Russia declared a “no-limits” strategic partnership. Last year, total trade between China and Russia jumped 35.8 percent to a record $146.9 billion.
As sanctions against Russia mount, China could offset some of its neighbor’s pain by buying more. But analysts say they have yet to see any major indication China is violating Western sanctions on Russia.
China’s economic and trade cooperation with other countries including Russia and Ukraine remains normal, customs spokesman Li Kuiwen said at a news conference.
Russia’s economy is on course to contract by more than 10 percent in 2022, former finance minister Alexei Kudrin said on Tuesday, hit by soaring inflation and capital flight.
The World Trade Organization on Tuesday revised down its forecast for global trade growth this year because of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Topics: China Russia trade war

GAC to establish joint venture to manufacture polymer products

GAC to establish joint venture to manufacture polymer products
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

GAC to establish joint venture to manufacture polymer products

GAC to establish joint venture to manufacture polymer products
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The General Authority for Competition, known as GAC, is set to establish a joint venture between CDI Energy Products Private Limited and Hulul Al-Thiqah Industrial Company, to manufacture, design, sell and market polymer products.

CDI is a leading designer and manufacturer of high quality polymer products.

Global renewable power prices soar on heavy demand, chaotic supply chain

Global renewable power prices soar on heavy demand, chaotic supply chain
Updated 11 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

Global renewable power prices soar on heavy demand, chaotic supply chain

Global renewable power prices soar on heavy demand, chaotic supply chain
Updated 11 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

RIYADH: Prices for wind and solar power in major global markets have climbed nearly 30 percent in a year as developers have struggled with chaotic supply chains and surging costs for everything from shipping to parts to labor, according to a report published on Wednesday.
Contract prices for renewables jumped 28.5 percent in North America and 27.5 percent in Europe in the last year, according to a quarterly index by LevelTen Energy that tracks the deals, known in the industry as power purchase agreements (PPAs).
In the first quarter alone, prices rose 9.7 percent in North America and 8.6 percent in Europe, LevelTen said.
Economic, logistical and labor market disruptions during the coronavirus pandemic have worsened since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, reversing a decade of cost declines for the renewable energy sector.
There is a risk higher costs could slow demand growth at a time when the United Nations has called for clean energy to expand more rapidly to avoid the worst effects of a warming climate.
“We still need keep the foot on the gas here,” Rob Collier, vice president of LevelTen’s energy marketplace, said in an interview.
Aggravating challenges in North America, the sector is uncertain whether US lawmakers will extend tax breaks for renewable energy facilities, part of President Joe Biden’s climate change agenda. Developers also are worried about a US Commerce Department investigation initiated this year that could result in tariffs on solar panel imports from Asia, pushing up costs.
“There’s just intractable problems right now with our supply chain,” Reagan Farr, chief executive of US solar developer Silicon Ranch, said in an interview.
In Europe, the war in Ukraine has led governments to try to reduce dependence on natural gas from Russia, further boosting robust demand for renewables.
The war has been “the last straw for a market where there was already a lot of price tension,” Oscar Perez, a partner at Spain-based fund manager and renewable energy developer Q-Energy, said in an interview.
Higher costs for renewables in Europe, along with the continent’s aggressive climate policies, should boost the appeal of pricier technologies like green hydrogen and biofuels, according to Raymond James analyst Graham Price.
For now, soaring prices have not slowed demand, LevelTen said. In a poll the company conducted of 21 sustainability and energy advisers, 75 percent said their clients have accelerated or maintained procurement plans, according to the report.
“It’s not about demand,” Luigi Sacco, head of PPA origination at Milan-based Falck Renewables, said. “Demand is there but supply is struggling a bit in several markets.”
One factor luring buyers to renewables is the soaring cost of fossil fuels.
“The ready alternative to renewable generation right now is gas, and gas prices are up 100 percent as well,” Farr said. “So you pick your poison.”

Topics: supply chain renewable power

China’s top oil producer CNOOC prepares Western retreat over sanctions fear

China’s top oil producer CNOOC prepares Western retreat over sanctions fear
Updated 22 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

China’s top oil producer CNOOC prepares Western retreat over sanctions fear

China’s top oil producer CNOOC prepares Western retreat over sanctions fear
Updated 22 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: China’s top offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd. is preparing to exit its operations in Britain, Canada and the US, because of concerns in Beijing the assets could become subject to Western sanctions, industry sources said.
Ties between China and the West have long been strained by trade and human rights issues and the tension has grown following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which China has refused to condemn.
The US said last week China could face consequences if it helped Russia to evade Western sanctions that have included financial measures that restrict Russia’s access to foreign currency and make it complicated to process international payments.
CNOOC did not immediately comment.
Companies periodically carry out reviews of their portfolios, but the exit being prepared would take place less than a decade after state-owned CNOOC entered the three countries via a $15 billion acquisition of Canada’s Nexen, a deal that transformed the Chinese company into a leading global producer.
The assets, which include stakes in major fields in the North Sea, the Gulf of Mexico and large Canadian oil sand projects, produce around 220,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), Reuters calculations found.
Last month, Reuters reported CNOOC had hired Bank of America to prepare for the sale of its North Sea assets, which include a stake in one of the basin’s largest fields.
CNOOC has launched a global portfolio review ahead of its planned public listing in the Shanghai stock exchange later this month that is aimed primarily at tapping alternative funding following the delisting of its US shares last October, the sources said.
The delisting was part of a move by former US President Donald Trump’s administration in 2020 that targeted several Chinese companies Washington said were owned or controlled by the Chinese military. China condemned the move.
CNOOC is also taking advantage of a rally in oil and gas prices, driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, and hopes to attract buyers as Western countries seek to develop domestic production to substitute Russian energy.
As it seeks to leave the West, CNOOC is looking to acquire new assets in Latin America and Africa, and also wants to prioritize the development of large, new prospects in Brazil, Guyana and Uganda, the sources said.

CNOOC is seeking to sell “marginal and hard to manage” assets in Britain, Canada and the United States, a senior industry source told Reuters.
All the sources spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.
The industry source said last month that CNOOC’s top management, including chairman Wang Dongjin, found managing the former Nexen assets was “uncomfortable” because of red tape and high operating costs compared with developing nations.
CNOOC has faced hurdles operating in the US in particular, such as security clearances required by Washington for its Chinese executives to enter the country, the source added.
 

India’s crypto exchanges block deposits via state-backed system, stir alarm

India’s crypto exchanges block deposits via state-backed system, stir alarm
Updated 33 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

India’s crypto exchanges block deposits via state-backed system, stir alarm

India’s crypto exchanges block deposits via state-backed system, stir alarm
Updated 33 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Big Indian crypto exchanges CoinSwitch Kuber and WazirX have disabled rupee deposits for the purchase of cryptocurrency using a widely-used state-backed transfer system, spurring users to voice concern on social media.
India has spent years on a law to ban or regulate cryptocurrencies, with its central bank backing a ban over their threat to financial stability, but a recent decision to tax income from them suggests acceptance by authorities.
The decision follows a one-line statement last week by the National Payments Corporation of India saying, it was not aware of any crypto exchange using its United Payments Interface (UPI) framework, which eases bank transfers.
On Wednesday, CoinSwitch’s app was not allowing users to load deposits, while rival exchange WazirX said on Twitter, “UPI is not available,” adding that it had no estimated time to fix the issue with UPI deposits.
“You have closed the INR deposit without any information. At least let us know how long it will be closed,” a Twitter user, Avijit Debnath, asked CoinSwitch on the social media platform.
An industry source with direct knowledge of the matter said the decision by CoinSwitch to halt UPI acceptance resulted from “regulatory uncertainty” after the NPCI statement.
The companies did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The NPCI did not immediately respond.
India decided in February to tax income from cryptocurrencies and other digital assets at 30 percent, signalling that authorities accepted digital currencies, but uncertainty over regulation has weighed on the industry.
In October, CoinSwitch said it had raised more than $260 million for a valuation of $1.9 billion, underscoring the rise in popularity of crypto trading.
No official data is available on the size of the Indian crypto market, but industry estimates suggest investors number from 15 million to 20 million, with total holdings of about 400 billion Indian rupees ($5.25 billion).

Topics: Crytpo

Saudi PIF ranks 5th among world’s sovereign funds with $620bn assets

Saudi PIF ranks 5th among world’s sovereign funds with $620bn assets
Updated 44 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi PIF ranks 5th among world’s sovereign funds with $620bn assets

Saudi PIF ranks 5th among world’s sovereign funds with $620bn assets
Updated 44 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has advanced from sixth to fifth place among the largest sovereign funds in the world for the first time, with assets valued at SR2.3 trillion ($620 billion). 

The fund’s share of the world’s sovereign wealth has increased to 6.2 percent, up from 5.9 percent, data from the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute showed.

Since the launch of Saudi Vision 2030 in 2016, PIF’s assets have increased in value by 308 percent. They amounted to $152 billion at the end of 2015. 

Elsewhere, Norway’s Government Pension Fund Global maintained its top position in the list, with assets standing at $1.47 trillion, followed by the China Investment Corporation, with assets of $1.2 trillion.

Third in the ranking is Kuwait Investment Authority, with assets of $737 billion, then the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority with assets of $697 billion. 

Topics: PIF SWF

Latest updates

China’s March trade with Russia rises over 12 percent from year earlier
China’s March trade with Russia rises over 12 percent from year earlier
GAC approves joint venture to manufacture polymer products
GAC approves joint venture to manufacture polymer products
Swiss to unfreeze $430m as Egypt money laundering probe ends
Swiss to unfreeze $430m as Egypt money laundering probe ends
Global renewable power prices soar on heavy demand, chaotic supply chain
Global renewable power prices soar on heavy demand, chaotic supply chain
China’s top oil producer CNOOC prepares Western retreat over sanctions fear
China’s top oil producer CNOOC prepares Western retreat over sanctions fear

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.