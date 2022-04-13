You are here

Saudi king calls Jordan’s King Abdullah to inquire about his health

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman made a phone call on Wednesday to King Abdullah II of Jordan to check up on his health, and wished for his continued wellbeing, Saudi Press Agency reported.
King Abdullah expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to the Saudi monarch for the call and his “sincere fraternal sentiments.”
On Sunday, King Abdullah headed to Germany to undergo an urgent operation for a slipped disc in his back, the royal palace had said.

RIYADH: The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) will establish “five model units” for the elderly in the main regions of the Kingdom, according to HRSD Minister Ahmed Al-Rajhi. 

This announcement came during a virtual meeting recently held by Al-Rajhi with social affairs experts, journalists who specialize in social development, and a group of ministry leaders. 

“The ministry is working to provide care and social protection for citizens, including the elderly, people with disabilities and orphans, and to protect the rights of children, women, and juveniles,” Al-Rajhi told the attendees, adding that the ministry is working “to develop many systems that contribute to achieving this, such as protecting children from all forms of abuse, and ensuring their rights and providing them with the necessary care.”

Al-Rajhi stressed the importance of the social development sector, which “focuses on issues that affect human existence, achieve for people various means of social welfare, and empower individuals with opportunities in various sectors.”

He added that the ministry’s Community Development Agency is working to empower the nonprofit sector and the cooperative sectors and direct them to development work.

Since April 2016, the number of non-profit sector organizations in Saudi Arabia has increased by 164 percent, reaching more than 3,400 institutions, 69 percent of which are specialized. 

“The sector has become more mature and has a deeper impact,” said Al-Rajhi. 

Al-Rajhi said that more than three million people have benefited from the National Donations Platform since its establishment in April 2020. He also said that in 2021, more than 489,000 Saudis have volunteered to support charitable organizations, providing a huge variety of services.

He added that the ministry has also established a national indicator to measure giving and its results, which “showed that the percentage of those who donated once during a year reached 80 percent of the Saudi community, which indicates the charity and solidarity of this community.”

The official spokesman at the ministry, Saad Al-Hammad, told Arab News: “The ideas and visions presented will be studied during the upcoming period to benefit from them in launching projects and initiatives that positively impact the public scene." 

He added that the ministry seeks, through holding these meetings, to enhance effective communication with specialists in various disciplines to discuss initiatives, ministerial decisions, challenges and societal requirements.

He pointed out that the virtual meeting was held to enhance the concept of social development and the services and achievements of the ministry and to emphasize issues that affect Saudis.

“The ministry has presented many events, programs and activities that highlight the role of social development and help in increasing organization and development,” said Hamad M. Al-Otaibi, chairman of the board of directors at the Preventive Youth Awareness Association.

The association improves the capabilities and skills of young people by providing programs and events that Saudi youth need, and raising awareness around risks and behavioral dangers.

“It is noticeable that the failure of some modern associations and the lack of motivation among those in charge of them needs a review to improve and develop and find out the defect,” Al-Otaibi added.

He suggested an expansion to the National Platform for Charitable Work via accepting emerging associations interested in the developmental, awareness, preventive and development aspects of charity work.

RIYADH: Around 1.3 million iftar meals have been distributed to visitors at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during the first third of Ramadan.

Employees prepare spreads on which iftar meals will be eaten at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. (@wmngovsa)

Over 1.2 million bottles of Zamzam were distributed to worshippers at the mosque during the same period. In addition to this, 14,000 dispensing containers dotted around the mosque are filled three times a day to provide an adequate amount of the holy water to visitors.

Zamzam, dates and other items can be seen as part of iftar meals provided at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. (@wmngovsa)

More than 6 million people visited the mosque during the first ten days of Ramadan and nearly 300,000 worshippers were able to pray in the Holy Rawdah after booking a time slot to do so.

Worshippers perform the taraweeh prayer at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. (@wmngovsa)

The Holy Rawdah lies between the Sacred Chamber (known as the Prophet’s house), and the Prophet’s Minbar (or pulpit). This southeastern section of the Prophet’s Mosque is where his house once stood, where he lived with his wife Aisha bint Abu Bakr and is buried. It is of extremely great religious value to Muslims.

RIYADH: The Saudi Red Crescent Authority and Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen has announced that they would jointly provide 30 ambulances and emergency response vehicles for Yemen’s health sector.

The announcement came during the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the SRCA and the SDRPY in Riyadh that aims to unify Saudi efforts in building and raising the level of healthcare services provided in Yemen.

During the signing, the SDRPY was represented by the Saudi ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, who is also the general supervisor of the program, and the SRCA’s president, Jalal bin Mohammed Alowaisi.

The SDRPY has had a longstanding commitment to development support in Yemen.

The SDRPY has already contributed over $76 million to Yemen’s health sector so far through 19 projects and six development initiatives, supporting 17 medical centers with equipment, and providing close to 600 devices to hospitals and other centers.

Alowaisi said the SRCA and the SDRPY were complying with a royal order that urges all ministries to cooperate so that Yemen’s reconstruction and aid initiatives can be streamlined. Further humanitarian programs would soon be announced, he said.

Al-Jaber said: “The first fruits of cooperation sees today the provision and allocation of 30 ambulances and emergency response vehicles in support of hospitals and medical centers in a number of Yemeni cities.” He added that there was an urgent need to provide support for the health sector in that country.

The MoU states that it would focus on improving medical infrastructure, facilitate access to healthcare and develop the quality and effectiveness of services provided to the Yemeni people.

RIYADH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has released a new book about Makkah and Madinah, and the pilgrimages to the sacred sites.

Titled “Landmarks from the Two Holy Mosques,” the book has been translated into English, French, Urdu, Farsi and Malay.

The head of the presidency, Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, said the body was keen to convey the message of the book in all languages to the guests of Allah.

It explores important elements of the religious sites, including the Holy Kaaba, the Black Stone, the Yemeni Corner, the lock and key of the Kaaba, its covering, the shrine of Prophet Abraham, the Safa and the Marwa, the courtyard, the well of Zamzam, the architecture of the Grand Mosque and its expansion works through the years.

RIYADH: King Salman received a number of princes, scholars and a group of citizens at a reception at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah.

The reception on Tuesday was also attended by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, ministers and senior officials.

A suhoor banquet was held.

King Salman receives a number of princes, scholars and a group of citizens at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Tuesday. (SPA)

On Tuesday, King Salman chaired the Cabinet session at Al-Salam Palace.

The Cabinet renewed a call to hold an international conference to support Yemen’s economy and provide oil derivatives.

Ministers reiterated the Kingdom’s support for the newly formed Yemeni presidential leadership council and its efforts to end the crisis in the war-torn country.

The Cabinet reviewed results of 151st meeting of Gulf Cooperation Council foreign ministers chaired by the Kingdom. The forum focused on regional and international issues, as well as efforts to combat terrorism.

Increasing this year’s Hajj capacity to 1 million pilgrims will enable the largest number of Muslims around the world to fulfil their religious duties, the Cabinet said.

Locally, the Cabinet commended a development project at Quba Mosque in Madinah. The project, the largest in the mosque’s history, will expand the building area to 50,000 square meters and increase its capacity to 66,000 worshippers.

It also praised the success of the national chartable campaign to collect donations securely and officially through the Ehsan platform.

