Saudi authorities arrest 6 people after they attempt to smuggle nearly half a million amphetamine pills

RIYADH: Six people have been arrested for attempting to smuggle almost half a million amphetamine pills into Saudi Arabia, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control said on Wednesday.
Spokesman Maj. Mohammed Al-Nujaidi said during a security follow-up on drug smuggling and distributing networks targeting the security of the Kingdom, officials seized 456,000 amphetamine tablets hidden in machines, equipment and spare parts for elevators.
He added that two Saudi nationals, three Egyptians, and a Syrian resident were arrested in Jeddah and Riyadh, and that they have been referred to the Public Prosecution.
Al-Nujaidi said that the Ministry of Interior, with all its security sectors, and in coordination with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, continues to thwart anyone who might be tempted to target the Kingdom and its youth with narcotics.
