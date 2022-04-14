Emirates to launch NFTs, Metaverse experience for customers

RIYADH: Emirates airline is all set to launch non-fungible tokens and experiences in the Metaverse for its customers and employees, according to a company statement.

The airline on Thursday unveiled its plans to build signature brand experiences in the Metaverse, alongside both collectible and utility-based NFTs.

The company also announced that its Emirates Pavilion at the Expo 2020 site will be repurposed into a centre for innovation, aimed at shaping the airline’s future-focused projects including those relating to the Metaverse, NFTs and Web3.

“Emirates has always embraced advanced technologies to improve our business processes, enhance our customer offering, and enrich our employees’ skills and experiences,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group.