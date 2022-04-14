You are here

Standard Chartered to exit 7 countries in Middle East and Africa

Standard Chartered to exit 7 countries in Middle East and Africa
The bank will exit from Angola, Cameroon, Gambia, Jordan, Lebanon, Sierra Leone and Zimbabwe. (Shutterstock)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Standard Chartered to exit 7 countries in Middle East and Africa

Standard Chartered to exit 7 countries in Middle East and Africa
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Standard Chartered has decided to completely shut its operations in seven countries in the Middle East and Africa, the company said in a statement.

The British financial company said it’s doing so to improve profits by narrowing its focus to faster-growing markets in the region. 

According to the statement, the bank is planning to completely exit from countries including Angola, Cameroon, Gambia, Jordan, Lebanon, Sierra Leone and Zimbabwe, subject to regulatory approval.

The bank has also decided to close its retail banking operations in Tanzania and Ivory Coast, to fully concentrate on corporate and commercial banking.

Meanwhile, Standard Chartered is trying to strengthen its presence in some of the largest and fastest-growing economies. The bank had recently opened its first branch in Saudi Arabia. It has also obtained preliminary approval for a banking license in Egypt.

“We remain excited by a number of opportunities we see in the Africa and the Middle East region, as illustrated by our new markets, but remain disciplined in our assessment of where we can deliver significantly improved shareholder returns,” said Standard Chartered Group CEO Bill Winters.

He added, “Collectively, our actions will position the AME franchise for the next phase of growth after a very strong 2021 performance.”

Topics: Standard Chartered MENA

Emirates to launch NFTs, Metaverse experience for customers

Emirates to launch NFTs, Metaverse experience for customers
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

Emirates to launch NFTs, Metaverse experience for customers

Emirates to launch NFTs, Metaverse experience for customers
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Emirates airline is all set to launch non-fungible tokens and  experiences in the Metaverse for its customers and employees, according to a company statement. 

The airline on Thursday unveiled its plans to build signature brand experiences in the Metaverse, alongside both collectible and utility-based NFTs. 

The company also announced that its Emirates Pavilion at the Expo 2020 site will be repurposed into a centre for innovation, aimed at shaping the airline’s future-focused projects including those relating to the Metaverse, NFTs and Web3.

“Emirates has always embraced advanced technologies to improve our business processes, enhance our customer offering, and enrich our employees’ skills and experiences,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group. 

Topics: Emirates aviation

Egyptian construction firm Hassan Allam to build 5MW solar plant in Sharm El- Sheikh

Egyptian construction firm Hassan Allam to build 5MW solar plant in Sharm El- Sheikh
Updated 16 min 15 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Egyptian construction firm Hassan Allam to build 5MW solar plant in Sharm El- Sheikh

Egyptian construction firm Hassan Allam to build 5MW solar plant in Sharm El- Sheikh
  • Egypt has committed to a goal for renewable energy to meet 42 percent of the country’s electricity needs by 2030
Updated 16 min 15 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Egypt's Hassan Allam Holding is planning to build a 5MW solar photovoltaic plant in Sharm El-Sheikh, Meed reported.

The engineering, construction, and infrastructure company's plant — which is expected to offset as much as 4,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year — is projected to generate more than nine GW hours of green energy.

This comes as Egypt will be hosting this year’s UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in the city.

Upon construction, the plant will contribute to decarbonizing the energy sector in line with Egypt's Intended Nationally Determined Contributions which also supports the targets of the UNFCCC, according to the firm.

Egypt has committed to a goal for renewable energy to meet 42 percent of the country’s electricity needs by 2030.

From the 3.084 GW variable renewable energy installed capacity in Egypt, 1,631 MW is solar photovoltaic while 1,409 MW is wind power generation capacity.

Topics: economy Solar plant renewables Egypt Green Energy MENA

US economy could face volatility and possible recession in Q4: JPMorgan CEO

US economy could face volatility and possible recession in Q4: JPMorgan CEO
Updated 16 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

US economy could face volatility and possible recession in Q4: JPMorgan CEO

US economy could face volatility and possible recession in Q4: JPMorgan CEO
Updated 16 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

NEW YORK: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon expects the US economy to face unexpected volatility, and a possible recession in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Dimon told CNBC on Wednesday that economic growth in the country will continue through the second and third quarters of this year.

However, he foresees a grim state in the fourth quarter.

“You’ve never seen that before. I’m simply pointing out that those are storm clouds on the horizon that may disappear, they may not,” Dimon told analysts, as reported by CNBC.

His statement is widely considered a dire warning about how major events can change the economic landscape.

In 2021, Dimon said that the US is enjoying an economic “Goldilocks moment” of high growth triggered by manageable inflation that could last through 2023. However, high inflation and the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have now clouded that picture.

Topics: JPMorgan US economy

Mercedes EV breaks 1,000-km range barrier on a single charge to beat rival Tesla

Mercedes EV breaks 1,000-km range barrier on a single charge to beat rival Tesla
Updated 55 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Mercedes EV breaks 1,000-km range barrier on a single charge to beat rival Tesla

Mercedes EV breaks 1,000-km range barrier on a single charge to beat rival Tesla
Updated 55 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: German luxury vehicles company Mercedes’ electric vehicle breaks the 1,000-kilometer (621 miles) range barrier on a single charge to beat US rival Tesla, Bloomberg reported.

Also referred to as the EQXX, the prototype completed a trip from Germany to France with a battery half the size of the car manufacturer’s EQS flagship electric vehicle.

Despite driving at a speed of 87 miles per hour, the vehicle had up to 15 percent charge left upon arrival to the destination.

“The technology program behind it marks a milestone in the development of electric vehicles,” CEO Ola Kallenius said in a statement.

The luxury automaker is planning on investing as much as 60 billion euros ($65 billion) through 2026 in an attempt to compete and get ahead of competitor Tesla. 

The company has set a goal to sell only EVs by 2030 while setting up eight battery factories with partners.

This comes after the carmaker was criticized for years for being behind in terms of electric vehicle adoption.

The car’s battery uses a new chemistry developed with the help of Formula One experts from its Powertrains division in the UK. The company plans to deploy the cells in Mercedes compact cars from 2024.

Topics: EV Tesla Mercedez

Saudi annual inflation accelerated to 2% in March on higher gasoline; food & drink prices

Saudi annual inflation accelerated to 2% in March on higher gasoline; food & drink prices
Updated 24 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi annual inflation accelerated to 2% in March on higher gasoline; food & drink prices

Saudi annual inflation accelerated to 2% in March on higher gasoline; food & drink prices
  • As for food and beverages, the prices associated with them jumped 3 percent
Updated 24 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's annual inflation rate has accelerated to reach 2 percent in March, up from 1.6 percent in February, according to the General Authority for Statistics, also known as GASTAT.

The consumer price index, or CPI, in March 2022 has surged 2 percent when compared to the corresponding period a year earlier and rose 0.3 percent when compared to February 2022.

The rise in CPI is mainly attributed to the rise in higher transport prices as well as food and beverages. 

Transport prices climbed 4.7 percent as a result of a rise in gasoline prices by 14.7 percent along with a rise in new car prices by around 4 percent.

As for food and beverages, the prices associated with them jumped 3 percent.

The headline annual inflation number came in line with the results of an analyst poll conducted by Bloomberg.

Saudi investment research company Jadwa Investment has revised the Saudi 2022 inflation upwards from 1.7 percent to 2.4 percent.

This was attributed mainly to the war between Russia and Ukraine which has affected a range of commodities including wheat, oil, and natural gas, Jadwa said in a recent research note.

In addition to this, the upward forecast is also linked to the new wave of Covid-19 in several areas such as China which is projected to exacerbate supply chain issues and drive import costs higher. 

The holy month of Ramadan has also been taken into consideration while revising the Saudi 2022 inflation considering that higher consumption of food and beverages during the month is most likely to add pressure on the prices associated with food and beverages on a local level.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Inflation

