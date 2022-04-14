You are here

  Saudi Arabia condemns sexual violence 'in all circumstances': UN envoy

Saudi Arabia condemns sexual violence 'in all circumstances': UN envoy

Saudi Arabia's representative to the UN Mohammed Al-Ateeq speaks during a Security Council meeting on women, peace and security to discuss conflict-related sexual violence. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s representative to the UN Mohammed Al-Ateeq speaks during a Security Council meeting on women, peace and security to discuss conflict-related sexual violence. (SPA)
Updated 14 April 2022
SPA

Saudi Arabia condemns sexual violence 'in all circumstances': UN envoy

Saudi Arabia condemns sexual violence ‘in all circumstances’: UN envoy
  Victims in conflict zones must have access to justice, Mohammed Al-Ateeq tells Security Council meeting
  Kingdom's emergency aid 'has helped more than 109 million women in 79 regions worldwide'
Updated 14 April 2022
SPA

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia’s representative to the UN has told a high-level Security Council meeting that the Kingdom condemns sexual violence in all circumstances, especially in conflict situations where victims face difficulty accessing legal and justice services.

Mohammed Al-Ateeq said that the world is witnessing an increase in all kinds of crises, and expressed his country’s regret over the victims of multiple forms of sexual violence in conflict areas.

He called on the international community to unite to achieve remedies for victims within their countries’ national systems and bring them full justice.

Al-Ateeq was speaking during a Security Council meeting on women, peace and security that discussed conflict-related sexual violence under the theme “Accountability as prevention — ending cycles of sexual violence in conflict.”

He said: “My country believes in the importance of including the voice of women in vulnerable communities, in all assessments of humanitarian needs, as well as involving them in the design and implementation of humanitarian programs, especially those affected by armed conflicts, in order to reach response plans that meet their actual needs, especially in emergency situations.”

He added: “Our contemporary world is going through many daily accelerating events and successive and overlapping crises, which add a new dimension to the negative impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on the health, economic and social aspects, and even has clearly affected humanitarian work.”

Al-Ateeq said that these challenges make it imperative for countries to work on developing joint and comprehensive strategies and approaches that strengthen the role of women in responding to these crises, and facilitates their access to services provided to all, particularly women who care for their families, to maintain their ability and resilience.

Based on the important role women play in building societies, the Kingdom follows a specific approach when providing any humanitarian support targeting women and their needs through analyzing UN reports related to women to link them to the humanitarian needs in the affected countries, he said.

The envoy added that Saudi Arabia was keen to communicate with partners in the targeted countries in order to provide humanitarian and relief projects, focusing on alleviating the suffering of women and helping them to live a decent life.

“My country, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, has contributed to supporting and empowering women at the humanitarian and relief level in various sectors of humanitarian work in areas of disaster and armed conflict, through implementing 788 projects in 79 regions around the world that included more than 109 million women beneficiaries, amounting to more than $520 million,” he said.

Al-Ateeq said that all of these projects aimed to contribute to raising women’s participation in the economy and labor force, building women’s economic capacities, and increasing their participation in education and training programs in countries affected by armed conflicts.

He added that these efforts include providing psychological and social services, protection services from the effects of gender-based violence, and legal services for refugee women.

He referred to the report of the secretary-general on sexual violence in conflict situations for January to December 2021, and said the Saudi delegation supported the content regarding the phenomenon of terrorist and armed groups using sexual violence as a means of destabilizing fragile societies, stressing that the continued armament, and the illicit flow of small arms and light weapons, are among the factors that have fueled widespread and systematic conflict-related sexual violence.

Al-Ateeq highlighted the documented violations and acts of sexual violence against women committed by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in their areas of control in Yemen, and reiterated the importance of taking the necessary measures through the Security Council to address sexual violence in conflicts, and to punish its perpetrators.

He called on the international community, specifically donor countries, to increase efforts to respond to crimes of sexual violence in conflict situations, stressing the urgent need for coordination and strengthening the interconnected approach between humanitarian work, development and peace to ensure comprehensive and sustainable development in which women participate as a fundamental pillar.

He also called on countries to strengthen proactive and preventive measures, activate appropriate awareness programs to address the root causes of sexual violence in conflict situations, and strengthen the leadership role of women in political, security and legal institutions as an important step.

Al-Ateeq stressed that based on its international commitments and support for all efforts to achieve international peace and security, Saudi Arabia is working to implement UN resolutions, as the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 considers women an important element of strength in society, believing in the importance of equal participation, and the need for their full involvement in all efforts made to maintain peace and security, and at all levels of decision-making.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United Nations (UN) Mohammed Al-Ateeq UN Security Council (UNSC) sexual violence

KSrelief implements health projects in Somalia, Yemen, and for Syrian refugees in Lebanon

KSrelief implements health projects in Somalia, Yemen, and for Syrian refugees in Lebanon
Updated 15 April 2022
Arab News

KSrelief implements health projects in Somalia, Yemen, and for Syrian refugees in Lebanon

KSrelief implements health projects in Somalia, Yemen, and for Syrian refugees in Lebanon
  • They include plans for a dialysis center in Mogadishu, a prosthetic limb center in Marib, and wide-ranging healthcare services for Syrian refugees and the host community in the Lebanese town of Arsal
Updated 15 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, also known as KSrelief, on Thursday signed three agreements with the International War and Disaster Victims Protection Association for the implementation of health projects in Somalia and Yemen, and for Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

The first agreement includes plans for a dialysis center at Banadir Hospital in the Somali capital Mogadishu, which will benefit 280 people. It will provide specialized, life-saving services for patients suffering from renal failure. It will also help to improve the overall level of health services and infrastructure in Somalia.

The second agreement relates to the implementation of the seventh phase of a prosthetics and rehabilitation center in Marib province in Yemen, which will benefit 3,649 individuals. It aims to provide prosthetic limbs for people with special needs, functional and physical rehabilitation services for people with prosthetic limbs, and outpatient care and community services. It will also help to enhance the professional and scientific capabilities of medical and technical staff, prepare them to deal with specific types of cases, and limit the migration of specialized medical and technical cadres.

The third agreement is for the third phase of a project to develop healthcare services for Syrian refugees and the host community in the town of Arsal in the Lebanese governorate of Baalbek. It will benefit 75,000 people.

It aims to provide healthcare services, psychosocial, social and nutritional support, as well as participating in routine vaccination campaigns and providing free medications for Syrian refugees and Lebanese citizens.

The project will also help to develop the national health information system and data management, support existing national programs, and improve the efficiency of monitoring and referrals. It will participate in official campaigns to raise awareness of health and nutritional matters, promote personal and public hygiene, limit the spread of epidemic, contagious and communicable diseases, and measure the weight and height of children to help identify youngsters who need nutritional support.

The project will provide psychological support to children, in particular those with motor or sensory disabilities, and help them to access specialized centers where they can obtain the medical help and support they require.

The projects reflect the desire of Saudi Arabia, as represented by KSrelief, to support Syrian refugees in Lebanon and improve their living conditions, in keeping with the Kingdom’s humanitarian efforts for all countries and peoples in need.

 

 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) International War and Disaster Victims Protection Association dialysis

Saudi Arabia and US renew scientific and technical cooperation agreement

Saudi Arabia and US renew scientific and technical cooperation agreement
Updated 15 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and US renew scientific and technical cooperation agreement

Saudi Arabia and US renew scientific and technical cooperation agreement
Updated 15 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the US on Thursday amended and renewed a scientific and technical cooperation agreement to help develop research and innovation and realize the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
The agreement was signed by Dr. Mounir El-Desouky, president of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), and Martina Strong, the charge d’affairs at the US embassy in Riyadh, in the presence of a number of officials from the two countries, the university said.


The scientific and technical cooperation protocol aims to enhance the scientific and technical capabilities of the Kingdom and the US, expand the scope of relations between the scientific and technical communities in both countries, encourage mutually beneficial scientific and technical cooperation for peaceful purposes, and provide opportunities for the exchange of ideas, information, skills and technical methods.
The ten-year cooperation contributes to achieving common goals in the research fields of science and technology, and supports the partnership between public and private research institutions to include all spectrums of science, engineering and technology.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United States King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) Martina Strong US embassy in Saudi Arabia Mounir El-Desouky

Makkah’s neighborhoods welcome nostalgic Ramadan nights

Makkah’s neighborhoods welcome nostalgic Ramadan nights
Updated 15 April 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Makkah’s neighborhoods welcome nostalgic Ramadan nights

Makkah’s neighborhoods welcome nostalgic Ramadan nights
  • ‘Locals still carry their ancient culture within themselves and continue to revive the spirit of mini-communities on every occasion’
Updated 15 April 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Makkah is renowned for being a vibrant, cosmopolitan city throughout the year. As host of the Hajj pilgrimage and the long Umrah season, it attracts visitors from all around the world and immerses them in its culture, identity and rich heritage — especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

“Umrah pilgrims share their joys, occasions and meals with the locals,” said Sami Al-Maabar, the mayor of the city’s Al-Rusaifa district. “All of the neighborhood’s residents are very excited to participate in the annual Ramadan celebrations, which bring people closer together.”

Makkah is a city with a unique, spiritual identity. Muslims from all corners of the world flock there, carrying with them their hopes, prayers, cultures and heritage, which they share with the local communities that welcome and embrace them with love and respect.

“Locals gather to meet after Tarawih prayers,” said Al-Maabar. “They see Ramadan nights as a chance to share meals, exchange old stories, and talk about the cultural symbols that enriched the cultural and social scenes in times past.”

Makkah has played a pioneering role in many ways through the years and continues to do so. It is considered one of the most important historical cities in the world. Many historians have written about it and the ways in which it has shaped the hearts and minds of Muslims all over the world.

The city is built on the heritage of the Arab and Islamic worlds, a homogeneous model that absorbs from the cultures of the pilgrims and inspires the locals.

Al-Maabar noted that residents throughout the city are always keen to participate in Ramadan traditions, including the preparation of iftar meals for pilgrims.

“Although most slums have been removed, the locals still carry their ancient culture within themselves and continue to revive the spirit of mini-communities on every occasion,” he added.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Makkah has played a pioneering role in many ways through the years and continues to do so. It is considered one of the most important historical cities in the world. Many historians have written about it and the ways in which it has shaped the hearts and minds of Muslims all over the world.
  • The city is built on the heritage of the Arab and Islamic worlds, a homogeneous model that absorbs from the cultures of the pilgrims and inspires the locals.

The celebrations that take place in the neighborhoods of Makkah are unforgettable to all those who visit. During Ramadan nights they evoke great feelings of nostalgia as people enjoy the wonderful atmosphere in local communities while sipping the Sobia (a cold Hijazi beverage) and berry drinks associated with Makkah’s neighborhoods, especially during the holy month.

Fahd Al-Harbi, the mayor of Thakher neighborhood, said that locals prefer not to communicate with each other through social media during Ramadan other than to organize in-person gatherings.

“They believe Ramadan is a month for reconciliation and strengthening the bonds of love and respect, and they insist on meeting in what is known as al-markaz (a dedicated space for gatherings),” he said. “They exchange anecdotes and neighborhood news after they perform their Ramadan rituals.

“Children are also a large part of Ramadan nights; they play games that some neighborhood residents insist on involving everyone in, such as foosball, which is particularly popular during Ramadan.”

He added that the seasonal celebrations in Makkah are accompanied by the loud voices of street vendors who compete to attract pilgrims by chanting in beautiful, melodious voices. These chants, he said, are part of the city’s collective memory and enhance its spirituality.

The preparations for Ramadan begin long before the holy month arrives, said Al-Harbi. Many of the festivities are related to Makkah’s culture and heritage, which reflect the bonds between communities and their love of shared celebrations, especially during the holy month.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Saudi Arabia Makkah

Saudi Arabia launches interactive lab to drive innovation in cultural sector

The “Cultural Policies Design Lab” was announced by the Ministry of Culture on Wednesday. (Supplied)
The “Cultural Policies Design Lab” was announced by the Ministry of Culture on Wednesday. (Supplied)
Updated 15 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia launches interactive lab to drive innovation in cultural sector

The “Cultural Policies Design Lab” was announced by the Ministry of Culture on Wednesday. (Supplied)
  • ‘Cultural Policies Design Lab’ aims to ensure the country keeps pace with local and global cultural movements
Updated 15 April 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: The government has launched a new interactive online platform to aid the development of the nation’s cultural sector and engage with those who work in it.

The “Cultural Policies Design Lab” was announced by the Ministry of Culture on Wednesday and will initially provide a forum for the sharing of ideas and proposals related to the film industry.

The aim of the lab is to ensure the Kingdom keeps pace with local and global cultural movements by providing a platform for tackling challenges and contributing to the achievement of its goals.

The scheme is open to both individuals and organizations, and anyone wishing to get involved can do so at https://engage.moc.gov.sa/cpl.

The ministry said it was initially interested in hearing from experts and practitioners in the film sector but added that the platform would be rolled out to other disciplines in the future.

It is hoped the design lab will stimulate the Kingdom’s cultural sector by presenting innovative ideas, identifying challenges and opportunities and creating an attractive environment for industry and investment.

Topics: Saudi Arabia culture

Saudi leaders congratulate Jordan’s king on successful surgery

Saudi leaders congratulate Jordan’s king on successful surgery
Updated 14 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi leaders congratulate Jordan’s king on successful surgery

Saudi leaders congratulate Jordan’s king on successful surgery
  • On Sunday, King Abdullah headed to Germany to undergo an urgent operation for a slipped disc
Updated 14 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has sent a congratulatory message to King Abdullah II of Jordan following his successful surgical operation, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
On Sunday, King Abdullah headed to Germany to undergo an urgent operation for a slipped disc in his back, the royal palace had said.
“We are pleased to mark the success of Your Majesty’s surgery, and we send our congratulations and best wishes,” the king said, wishing him more health and wellness.
King Salman had made a phone call to his Jordanian counterpart a day earlier to inquire about his health.
Meanwhile, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar congratulatory cable to the Jordanian monarch.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jordan King Salman Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman King Abdullah II

