Saudi authorities foil attempt by Umrah pilgrims to smuggle Captagon

RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia have foiled an attempt to smuggle thousands of Captagon pills into the country. The drugs were found in the luggage of two travelers visiting the Kingdom to perform Umrah.
The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority said that during routine customs procedures for a bus entering the Kingdom through Al-Haditha port, officials found 141,831 Captagon pills hidden inside plastic containers of olive oil in luggage belonging to two of the passengers.
The authority said that though smugglers might try to take advantage of Umrah season to attempt to bring illicit items into the Kingdom, its officers at all land, sea and air customs facilities stand ready to combat drug smuggling in all its forms. It added that it is working with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control to preserve national security.
The authority called on all members of the public to play their part in the battle to protect society and the national economy from smuggling by reporting any crimes or violations they become aware of. All information will be handled in strict confidentiality, and financial rewards might be available to whistleblowers if their information proves to be accurate.
With the rise in popularity of exercise at gyms, many men and women are using Ramadan as a chance to start a new healthier routine that they hope will keep their body in good shape, and to lose weight and stay fit. (Supplied)
Ramadan inspires athletes to head to gym and stay fit
Gym business in Jeddah booms as fitness facilities offer discounts, extend hours until late to meet increased demand
Updated 16 April 2022
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: Serious athletes or hardcore enthusiasts during the holy month tend to exercise before and after breaking their fast, leading to overcrowded health centers.
Since the start of Ramadan, the gym business in Jeddah has boomed, especially as gyms and fitness facilities often offer attractive discounts on memberships and group exercise packages during the holy month. Many gyms’ hours also extend until late at night to meet the increased demand.
Gyms in Ramadan are open from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and then reopen from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 am. The working hours are adapted to the period of fasting.
Nader Abdul Jawad, an Egyptian trainer at The First Gym in Jeddah, said that the number of people joining the gym increases during Ramadan as it becomes crowded there from 3p.m. to 5 p.m. or after iftar.
While Ramadan is a time for self-reflection and devoting more time to religious aspects, it doesn’t mean you should stop training or exercising. This is a good time to make a change.
Nader Abdul Jawad, Egyptian trainer
He said that during Ramadan, gyms everywhere transform into overcrowded hot spots for young and old people struggling to stay in shape.
Abdul Jawad said that he had noticed a slight increase in the number of people — most of whom are between 25 and 40 — visiting his club during Ramadan.
“While the younger ones prefer to visit after breaking their fast, the majority of the older generations prefer to finish their work and then come to the club before breaking their fast,” he said.
He said that the gym had seen a 68 percent increase in group fitness classes, 50 percent cardio workouts and stretching, and a 23 percent rise in the use of indoor tracks for walking.
Meanwhile, the more intense weight-training sessions saw a 43 percent decrease, while the average number of workouts booked per person was 3.5 per week.
“While Ramadan is a time for self-reflection and devoting more time to religious aspects, it doesn’t mean you should stop training or exercising. This is a good time to make a change,” Abdul Jawad said.
During Ramadan many gym-goers, such as Turki Al-Qahtani, approach their training sessions in two ways: He will train before he begins his day of fasting or immediately after.
FASTFACT
● Nader Abdul Jawad said that the gym had seen a 68 percent increase in group fitness classes, 50 percent cardio workouts and stretching, and a 23 percent rise in the use of indoor tracks for walking.
The 29-year-old told Arab News, as he was walking to do his daily exercise at the gym, that Ramadan is no excuse not to work out.
“The holy month should not be (the month) when you give up on your fitness goals. Rather, make Ramadan a time to recharge so you can hit the gym strong after these four weeks,” he said.
With the rise in popularity of exercise at gyms, many men and women are using Ramadan as a chance to start a new healthier routine that they hope will keep their body in good shape, and to lose weight and stay fit.
Nasir Abu Dawood, a banker, is one of the many athletes across Jeddah who have found individual ways to maintain their fitness during the holy month.
“Working at a bank made it very hard for me to work out, but luckily some of the health clubs have extended their hours to past midnight,” he said.
“For me, midnight is the most convenient time. I’ve had enough time to digest my food, do my prayers, finish my work, and the gym is nice and empty.”
Jordanian Asim Al-Awsaf is one of those who prefer to train late at night at the gym. He visits the Ultimate Power Gym in Rawda district Jeffah every night at 12 a.m. during Ramadan. “The Taraweeh prayer finishes by 10 pm, and then I have to arrange a time to work out,” he said.
“I cannot go to the gym earlier because it is very crowded as everyone wants to train before the gym closes.”
On the other hand, many women prefer to exercise two hours before iftar to maintain a high level of fitness, despite the thirst and hunger during the daytime of Ramadan.
Hanan Al-Awfi, a regular walker, said that she likes to walk or exercise daily. During Ramadan she prefers to exercise before iftar. “You can push yourself a little more knowing that you’re going to break your fast soon,” she said.
KSrelief provides more than 3 million liters of water to Yemeni camps for displaced people
The work is being carried out in various directorates of the country
Updated 39 min 56 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has outlined the continuation of its work in Yemen supplying water and environmental sanitation projects.
The work is being carried out in the directorates of Midi, Haradh, Hiran and Abs in Hajjah governorate, as well as the Al-Azhor camp in Razih directorate in Saada governorate of the country.
During the period of March 23 to 29, in Hajjah governorate, nearly 2,900,000 liters of usable water were pumped, 452,500 liters of potable water were pumped, and 54 shifts were designated to remove waste from the camps for the displaced.
In Saada Governorate, 100,000 liters of potable water were pumped, and 40,000 liters of potable water were also provided, benefiting 29,621 people.
Solar panels on a camel trail and hiking path south of Riyadh. The Kingdom has set itself the target of generating half of its power needs from renewable sources by 2030 — 60 GW of solar and other forms of clean energy. (Shutterstock)
How solar power is aiding energy transition in Saudi Arabia and other Arab Gulf states
Gulf states are diversifying their economies into solar energy production to meet their net-zero targets
A recent MESIA report named Saudi Arabia as a “booming market” for renewable energy investment
Updated 38 min 28 sec ago
Caline Malek
DUBAI: Gulf states are stepping up the transition to renewable energy by launching ambitious infrastructure projects designed to help reduce their reliance on oil and gas to meet domestic energy needs.
Some of these projects will enable Saudi Arabia to expand its total solar energy capacity by almost 40 gigawatts by 2025 from the current 455 megawatts. Specific development plans in the Kingdom include the NEOM smart city, which will include a $5 billion hydrogen plant, and the Red Sea Project, which will have the capacity to generate 400 MW of solar power and will host the world’s largest off-grid energy-storage project to date.
“Saudi Arabia is making notable progress with its plans to develop clean energy and reduce emissions,” Denisa Fainis, general secretary of the Middle East Solar Industry Association, told Arab News.
“The climate measures will go hand in hand with tending to the continued high demand for fossil fuels. As the world’s largest oil exporter, more than half of Saudi Arabia’s revenues come from its fossil fuel sector.”
MESIA’s latest report, published in January, listed Saudi Arabia as one of the world’s “booming markets in the renewable-energy sector, bringing more investors and developers to participate in huge projects than any other.” It said improvements in regulatory frameworks had helped the country to position itself among a group of nations that is leading the clean-energy revolution.
The Kingdom’s $500 billion NEOM megaproject will play a key role in efforts to diversify the Saudi economy while drawing exclusively from clean energy resources. It is estimated that NEOM will require between 20 and 40 GW of solar and wind power capacity to meet its energy requirements when it becomes operational in 2025.
Authorities in the Kingdom are planning several other projects in areas such as the Red Sea, Madinah, Qurayyat, Jeddah and Wadi Al-Dawasir to help reach the national target of net-zero emissions by 2060.
Elsewhere in the region, the 800 MW Al-Kharsaah solar project in Qatar is expected to be operational by mid-2022. In the UAE, the 5,000 MW Mohammed Bin Rashid Solar Park in Dubai and Al-Dhafra Solar Project, which will have a capacity of 2,000 MW, will be commissioned in stages by 2030.
Authorities in Iraq, Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Tunisia have launched similar projects that are in the development or tender phases.
Significantly, many nations in the region view the energy transition as an opportunity for economic growth and the creation of jobs, including the potential to manufacture solar-power components locally.
The Gulf region obviously enjoys a geographical advantage in the solar-energy sector, thanks to plentiful sunshine and its proximity to Africa, Europe and other countries in the Middle East, which positions it to become a long-term energy exporter.
“By capturing photovoltaic energy from the biggest source in the universe and providing access to electricity to areas that still rely on fossil fuels, we can reduce carbon emissions, reduce costs in business operations and maintenance, and improve air quality, while further development in the sector will provide jobs for generations to come,” Fainis said.
In the five years since announcing their Vision 2030 economic-reforms agenda, Saudi authorities have been forging ahead quickly with plans for the development of the renewable-energy sector. The Kingdom has set foritself the target of generating
half of its power needs from renewable sources by 2030 — that is, 60 GW of solar and other forms of clean energy.
Saudi Arabia is also planning to increase sustainability through the adoption of a circular carbon economy approach, a massive tree-planting campaign, the reduction of carbon emissions by more than four percent of global contributions, and measures to combat pollution and land degradation.
The country is also planning to issue its first green bond early this year that complies with environmental, social and governance concerns. Such bonds will become one of the main funding channels for the Kingdom’s future.
As part of Vision 2030, the Ministry of Energy is building two renewable-energy plants, with a capacity of 600 MW, in the Third Industrial City in Jeddah and Industrial City in Rabigh. The projects are being implemented through MODON, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones.
Meanwhile, a Red Sea battery-storage project will help to ensure the new resort destination taking shape along the Kingdom’s western coastline is powered entirely by renewables, and the Kingdom also plans to establish 23 solar panel factories in 12 industrial cities. At the end of last year, the largest solar plant in the region, with a production capacity of up to 1.2 GW, was inaugurated in Tabuk.
Saudi Arabia’s successes and ambitious plans are indicative of a wider trend. According to MESIA, solar capacity in the Middle East and North Africa region has the potential to reach up to 8,309 MW this year as the region adds more renewable-energy projects to meet individual national targets and transition strategies.
“There is massive expansion that can be anticipated in the next decade for the MENA region, (which is) particularly attractive for solar investments as the region has some of the highest solar-irradiation levels in the world,” Fainis said.
In addition to production, she believes the Arab region could also take the lead in storage solutions, which is another as-yet untapped area.
Countries such as Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, the UAE, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia are also rapidly adopting the use of new technology in the renewables sector, including artificial intelligence systems. According to MESIA, the Saudi smart grid market is expected to be worth $3.6 billion by 2030. Indeed, NEOM is expected to be powered entirely by AI-controlled solutions that use 100 percent renewable energy.
“Broadly, the MENA region has an ideal combination of large usable land areas for photovoltaic solar plants and high solar irradiation levels to maximize energy generation from solar energy,” MESIA said in its report in January.
Solar and wind power are not the only renewables attracting a flurry of investment. Green hydrogen is viewed as a significant emerging player in the energy mix as part of the process to achieve the net-zero targets set by regional governments, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
All of these projects will be essential to the efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change in a region where the damage it causes is tangible.
Mercedes Maroto-Valer, director of the Research Center for Carbon Solutions at Heriot-Watt University in Dubai and director of the UK Industrial Decarbonization Research and Innovation Center, warned that the climate situation in the region is growing worse.
“Temperatures have also been on the rise, with the highest regional temperature to date recorded in Mitribah in Kuwait at 54C,” she told Arab News.
However, with the development of new technologies and the ambitious national targets agreed during the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow last November, there is hope yet for a more sustainable future.
Fainis believes the MENA region must develop a local supply chain for equipment and training programs for the local workforce, build capacity in technology transfer, and continue to attract foreign investment.
“As populations grow, electricity demands will reach all-time highs,” she said. “Whether through energy auditors or initiatives by regulators, countries will have to adapt to the increasing energy needs.”
Five rare whales found on the Red Sea shores of Al-Qunfudah
The discovery is part of an exploration trip with 126 researchers to study marine life
Updated 54 min 48 sec ago
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: The National Center for Wildlife announced on Saturday that five rare whales have been spotted on the Red Sea shores near Al-Qunfudah, located in the Tihamah region, Makkah province.
The observation and documentation of these whales is part of the Red Sea Decade Expedition, a 19-week exploration trip that has brought together 126 researchers to carry out scientific research activities and study marine life.
The NCW tweeted: “A Bryde’s whale (Balaenoptera edeni brydei) breathing about 60km off the shores of Al-Qunfidah. These whales are very rare in the Red Sea. Five whales were documented during #RSDE.”
RSDE is being carried out in cooperation with NEOM, Amaala Project, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, King Abdulaziz University and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology.
Dr. Mohammed Ali Qurban, CEO of the NCW, explained that the trip aims to present a clear vision of the Red Sea environment, studying mammal species, biodiversity and environmental characteristics including the physical and chemical ones. The trip will also present the biomass of coral reefs, seagrass, sea turtles, and other creatures that abound in the Red Sea.
The trip will provide the first comprehensive survey of previously unstudied areas in the entire expanse of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aqaba in the north. It also promises to produce professional documentaries and informative materials on different Red Sea areas.
Bryde’s whales are very rare in the Red Sea due to the fact that they remain in tropical and temperate waters throughout the year. They are usually confused with sei whales as they share many morphological similarities.
Bryde’s whales are a group of whales that include the balaenoptera brydei, the largest form found worldwide in warm temperate regions and tropical waters, and the smaller Balaenoptera edeni brydei, which is restricted to the Indo-Pacific.
Earlier this month NCW revealed some of the rare species found during the RSDE discovery journey, including the whale shark, Ryncodon Typus, one of the largest creatures in the Red Sea, with a length of 10 meters.
Another is the dugong, an endangered marine mammal. There are thought to be about 2,000 left in the Red Sea, and RSDE surveys will help in finding out how accurate that number is.
Special deals on goods, services for Saudi pensioners
Updated 4 min 16 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji
RIYADH: The Taqdeer program is a nonprofit initiative launched in January of last year by the General Organization for Social Insurance. The program caters to Saudi pensioners in appreciation of their service to the country.
One of its primary goals is to provide benefits to retirees and beneficiaries of the GOSI in cooperation with partners from the private and public sectors across the Kingdom.
The program provides a variety of services and exclusive offers to its beneficiaries through its dedicated online platform in partnership with many companies in the Kingdom, including the Le Meridien hotel, Shaker Group, Dallah Hospitals, Saudia airline and Abdullatif Jameel Financing.
All retired Saudi men and women in the public and private sectors and their dependents are eligible to access the program’s benefits.
One of its services offers retirees new work opportunities in line with their professional experience through the years, while another service provides special discounts on hotels, education, entertainment, medicine and transportation throughout all regions of the Kingdom.
Pensioners can also apply for loans through various financing schemes within the program to fulfill passion projects.
The program also organizes many activities and events for members in all regions of the Kingdom.
The Taqdeer platform can be accessed at https://www.tqr.sa. Currently, Arabic is the main language used on the platform.