  Bitcoin, Ether fall; Brazilian Congress may approve regulation; North Korean hackers blamed for heist: Crypto Moves

Bitcoin, Ether fall; Brazilian Congress may approve regulation; North Korean hackers blamed for heist: Crypto Moves

Bitcoin, Ether fall; Brazilian Congress may approve regulation; North Korean hackers blamed for heist: Crypto Moves
Bitcoin traded lower on Sunday, down 0.56 percent to $40,296. (Shutterstock)
Updated 18 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 
RAYANA ALQUBALI 

Bitcoin, Ether fall; Brazilian Congress may approve regulation; North Korean hackers blamed for heist: Crypto Moves

Bitcoin, Ether fall; Brazilian Congress may approve regulation; North Korean hackers blamed for heist: Crypto Moves
Updated 18 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan  RAYANA ALQUBALI 

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Sunday, down 0.56 percent to $40,296 as of 08.15 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3.037, down 0.27 percent, according to data from Coindesk

The Brazilian Congress may approve a legal framework for cryptocurrency 

The proponents of various proposed law projects presented in the Senate and the Congress have stated they will seek the unification of the projects due to their similarity, according to reports from local media. 

This new consolidated project provides incentives for green mining and the inclusion of crypto-related fraud as a crime, according to Bitcoin.com. 

“There is a market demand for a safer business environment and the need for criminal classification to avoid fraud, in addition to adjusting Brazil to international agreements,” senator Iraja Abreu said. 

The senator believes that with a clear and well-established legal framework for cryptocurrencies in place that adapts the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force, known as FATF, the sector will be more suitable for investors interested in Brazil.

Oman integrates real estate tokenization in virtual assets regulatory framework  

The Oman Capital Market Authority, known as OCMA, is set to include real estate tokenization in its virtual asset regulatory framework, Bitcoin.com reported.  

Oman expects to complete the drafting of the regulatory framework for virtual assets by the third quarter of 2022, according to the report. 

“The Regulatory Framework for Virtual Assets and Virtual asset service providers currently being established will allow the issuance of virtual assets such as real estate tokens for the first time in the Sultanate of Oman,” the advisor Kemal Rizadi said at the real estate conference held in Muscat. 

Rizadi suggested the tokenization of real estate — the supposed conversion of real estate property into several blockchain-based tokens — will likely open up investment opportunities in the real estate sector for local and foreign investors. 

North Korean hackers blamed for crypto theft

The US has linked North Korean hackers to the theft of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency tied to the popular online game Axie Infinity, the US Treasury Department said on April 14.

Ronin, a blockchain network that lets users transfer crypto in and out of the game, said digital cash worth almost $615 million was stolen on March 23.

No one has explicitly assigned blame for the hack, but on Thursday the US Treasury identified a digital currency address used by the hackers as being under the control of a North Korean hacking group often dubbed “Lazarus.”

“The US is aware that the DPRK has increasingly relied on illicit activities — including cybercrime — to generate revenue for its weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs as it tries to evade robust US and UN sanctions,” a Treasury Department spokesperson said, using the initials of North Korea’s official name.

The spokesperson warned that those transacting with the wallet risk exposure to US sanctions.

Amazon not ready for crypto payments

Amazon.com Inc. CEO Andy Jassy said the e-commerce giant is not close to adding cryptocurrency as a payment option to its retail business, in an interview with CNBC on April 14.

He also said it might be possible to sell NFTs on its e-commerce platform and expects NFTs to continue to grow “significantly.”

NFT, a type of digital asset that exists on a blockchain, has exploded in popularity in 2021, with NFT artworks selling for millions of dollars.

Jassy said cryptocurrencies will become bigger in the longer term, but added he himself does not own any bitcoin.

A growing number of companies have started to accept virtual currencies for payment, bringing an asset class shunned by major financial institutions until a few years ago closer to the mainstream.

Last year, eBay Inc. allowed the sale of NFTs for digital collectibles like trading cards, images, or video clips on its platform, the first e-commerce company to tap into the frenzy around NFTs.

eBay had also said it was open to the possibility of accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment in the future.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

 

Topics: CRYPTO Bitcoiin Amazon

Saudi’s King Khalid and Madinah airports score high in operational efficiency in March: GACA

Saudi’s King Khalid and Madinah airports score high in operational efficiency in March: GACA
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi’s King Khalid and Madinah airports score high in operational efficiency in March: GACA

Saudi’s King Khalid and Madinah airports score high in operational efficiency in March: GACA
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh scored highest with 82 percent compliance to operational standards in March, the latest data from the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation showed. 

Divided into three categories, GACA ranks airports based on their compliance to 14 operational criteria, including check-in, security, customs control, the waiting times for passengers, and the time spent in baggage handling, in accordance with international best practices.

King Khalid airport, which has five terminals feeding 58 airlines to make 91,000 flights annually, claimed the top position for highest compliance to operational standards, in the category of international airports having the capacity to handle more than six million passengers annually.   

Saudi’s other airbase, the Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport, also known as Madinah Airport, has also claimed the highest position with 82 percent compliance to GACA’s set standards in March, under the same category.  

Those were followed by Saudi’s other two airports King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, with compliance rates of 64 percent and 55 percent, respectively.

Whereas in the second category of international airports that has less than 6 million passengers capacity annually, Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk ranked first with a compliance rate of 100 percent.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Airports Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation

Shares in Saudi Arabia’s Al Rajhi Bank soar to highest level since debut

Shares in Saudi Arabia’s Al Rajhi Bank soar to highest level since debut
Updated 9 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Shares in Saudi Arabia’s Al Rajhi Bank soar to highest level since debut

Shares in Saudi Arabia’s Al Rajhi Bank soar to highest level since debut
Updated 9 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Shares in Saudi Arabia’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi soared to their highest level on Sunday, since their market debut, amid trading of over 3.4 million shares so far.

With a record share price of SR177 ($47.2) as of 1:19 p.m. Riyadh time, the bank currently holds a market valuation of SR443 billion.

The rise represented 3 percent in today’s session, compared to the previous close of SR171.

With this latest record, Al Rajhi Bank broke the all-time high of SR172 it achieved on Apr. 12.

Topics: economy

Mubadala and BlackRock to invest $525m in Tata Power’s renewable energy arm

Mubadala and BlackRock to invest $525m in Tata Power’s renewable energy arm
Updated 30 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Mubadala and BlackRock to invest $525m in Tata Power’s renewable energy arm

Mubadala and BlackRock to invest $525m in Tata Power’s renewable energy arm
  • Tata Power Renewables is one of the largest renewable energy companies in India
Updated 30 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Tata Power has agreed to sell some stakes in its renewable business to a consortium led by BlackRock Real Assets, which also includes Abu Dhabi based Mubadala Investment Company.

According to the binding agreement, BlackRock Real Assets, together with Mubadala, will invest $525 million via compulsorily convertible instruments for a 10.53 percent stake in the company, translating to a base equity valuation of $4.46 billion, according to a statement released by Mubadala.

This newly created platform will consist of five units — utility-scale solar, wind and hybrid generation assets; solar cell and module manufacturing; engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracting; rooftop solar infrastructure; and solar pumps and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

“I am delighted to welcome BlackRock Real Assets and Mubadala to join us to take the renewables business to the next level of growth. The collaboration will support us to pursue exciting opportunities that lie ahead in the coming decades,” said Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Power Company Limited.

Khaled Abdulla Al Qubaisi, CEO, Real Estate and Infrastructure Investments at Mubadala said: “As a responsible investor, Mubadala is focused on renewable energy in multiple markets, so we are delighted to invest in Tata Power Renewables to support energy transition efforts in India in partnership with Blackrock Real Assets.”

“Tata Power Renewables is at the forefront of India’s ambition to secure greater energy stability for its citizens. It is also positioning its economy for a low carbon future. India’s success in transitioning its energy economy will be crucial to the world’s ability to meet its climate goals,” said Anne Valentine Andrews, BlackRock’s Global Head of Real Assets.

Tata Power Renewables is one of the largest renewable energy companies in India.

Its vertically integrated operations currently have approximately 4.9GW of renewable energy assets.

Topics: economy renewables mubadal BlackRock

Shares of Chemanol soar to all-time high following highest profit in Q1

Shares of Chemanol soar to all-time high following highest profit in Q1
Updated 56 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Shares of Chemanol soar to all-time high following highest profit in Q1

Shares of Chemanol soar to all-time high following highest profit in Q1
Updated 56 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Chemanol Shares rose to their highest level since listing, following bumper quarterly results.

At the start of the trading day, the company's shares gained 4.75 percent at SR49.60, topping the gainers list on the Saudi stock market.

Saudi Methanol Chemicals Co., or Chemanol, has achieved the highest profit since its establishment, surging 244 percent in the first quarter of 2022.

The methanol manufacturer's profit rose to SR102 million ($27.2 million), compared to SR29 million for the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse filing.

The company attributed the results to higher average selling prices, despite higher production and supply chain costs.

 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Chemanol methanol

IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings convene on Monday

IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings convene on Monday
Updated 17 April 2022
Arab News

IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings convene on Monday

IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings convene on Monday
Updated 17 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank will be held on April 18 to 24 in Washington.

The annual meetings, taking place in the shadow of war in Ukraine, consist of the joint World Bank-IMF Development Committee and the IMF’s International Monetary and Financial Committee events. 

They bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organizations and academics.

The meetings will discuss issues of global concern, including the economic outlook, poverty eradication and aid effectiveness. 

Topics: IMF World Bank economy

