‘Rouh AlHejaz’: Rosewood Jeddah celebrates vintage Ramadan

This Ramadan, Rosewood Jeddah has introduced a one of a kind dining facility, “Rouh AlHejaz” at its Soleil restaurant, where guests can enjoy both iftar and sahoor amid an arabesque ambiance.

“The real joy of Ramadan is when you share its inspiring spiritual atmosphere with other Muslim families while waiting for the Maghrib adhan, to extinguish your thirst and start enjoying the exquisite taste of traditional Ramadan dishes,” said Mazen Allam, managing director of Rosewood Jeddah. “This is just one of the amazing hospitality aspects — that ‘Rouh AlHejaz’ at Soleil offers its diners a memorable time that starts from iftar and lasts until sahoor everyday of Ramadan.”

We all have nostalgic memories surrounding the holy month, making us wish to see glimpses of the Ramadan traditions of the past. “Rouh AlHejaz” celebrates vintage Ramadan, taking guests on a journey back in time. The decor features classic Ramadan elements such as fanous lanterns and mashrabiya windows, creating a traditional atmosphere where classic Hijazi dishes are presented and coffee is served from a traditional Arabic coffee pot (dallah).

Reservations for iftar and sahoor are open for individual diners as well as corporations and groups. Guests should confirm their reservations in advance to ensure there is a place for everyone.

“On arrival, you will find our chef waiting for you with a full menu of tasty Ramadan dishes that are especially prepared to satisfy all guests,” the hotel said in a statement.

Rosewood Jeddah’s in-house guests can enjoy the specially prepared menus for iftar and sahoor at the convenience and privacy of their rooms/suites, upon request.

Ideal for both business and leisure travelers, Rosewood Jeddah is situated on the Jeddah Corniche, one of the city’s most impressive locales, which runs parallel to the Red Sea for more than 20 miles. The hotel is within easy reach of key business, diplomatic, government and designer shopping districts.

For more information about “Rouh AlHejaz,” guests can visit: https://www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/jeddah/dining/soleil