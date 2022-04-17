You are here

Where We Are Going Today: Rasoi

Updated 17 April 2022
Afshan Aziz

  • The spotlight dish is chicken Habibi, a special recipe from the Indian celebrity chef Vineet Bhatia, and is an innovative endeavor
Rasoi is a celebration of the Indian subcontinent’s diversity, and the Jeddah restaurant is a perfect example of a modernized take on Indian cuisines.
When it comes to food, diners are sure to be spoiled for choice. Rasoi means “kitchen” in Hindi, and customers will get to taste many signature dishes.
Starters include traditional Indian dishes like spinach and potato cutlets, samosa chaat, Nizami roasted mutton served atop crusty Afghani bread, tandoori chicken, and prawns masala.
Each dish is a culinary experience with a generous sprinkling of excellent service.
The extensive menu oozes authentic flavors in the main course options like the classic butter chicken, lamb korma, dal makhani, chicken biryani, or vegetable biryani — a delight for veggie lovers.
The spotlight dish is chicken Habibi, a special recipe from the Indian celebrity chef Vineet Bhatia, and is an innovative endeavor.
All the recipes curated by the chef have been intricately passed on to the head chef of the restaurant while making sure the flavors are on point.
If after eating your fill there is some room left in your stomach, be sure to try luscious dessert options like the kulfi, the classic Indian gulab jamun, or the gajar ka halwa — Indian carrot pudding with a hint of cream and dry fruit.
Rasoi does a good job at capturing the very essence of Indian dishes, and the ambiance amps up the setting of the restaurant and establishes a sense of Indian cultural origin.
With a predominantly Indian staff, the waiters are well-versed with the nitty-gritty of different Indian cuisines. The menu is designed to match local tastes, and any foodie can try out the colorful dishes that Rasoi has to offer.
For more information, visit @rasoibyvineetjeddah on Instagram or https://rasoibyvineetjeddah.com/.

Ramadan Recipe: Keto almond cookies

Updated 19 April 2022
Arab News

Ramadan Recipe: Keto almond cookies

  • There are hundreds of cookie recipes, but we are bringing you a healthy version to fit your Ramadan eating pattern
Cookies are some of the most beloved biscuits found in almost every house and offered at social events.

The origin of the sweet biscuits in the Kingdom can be traced back to the 7th century, shortly after sugar became a common commodity in the country.

The recipe of the cookie then spread to the Arab world through merchants and travelers, reaching Europe through the Muslim conquest of Spain. By the 14th century, cookies became common and available at every strata of society, from royalty to common folk.

Cookies were originally produced through a mixture of flour, sugar and a bit of water and oil. But the recipe has been modified over the years and adapted to satisfy every region’s palate. Flavors and toppings such as chocolate chips, sweets and nuts were added to create new, exotic tastes.

There are hundreds of cookie recipes, but we are bringing you a healthy version to fit your Ramadan eating pattern.

To make keto almond cookies, you will need 230 g almond flour, five tbsp of xylitol or monk fruit, three tbsp of toasted flaked almonds, two tbsp of coconut oil, one tsp of baking powder, 50 ml almond milk and a pinch of salt.

Measure and prepare all the ingredients and preheat the oven to 175 degrees Celsius. Mix the almond flour, baking powder, salt, xylitol or monk fruit, coconut oil and almond milk with a spatula until it becomes a smooth paste.

Add toasted flaked almonds and mix gently before scooping the paste with a spoon or an ice-cream scoop — to have equal portions — and roll them into small balls and set them evenly on a baking tray. Softly flatten the balls and put the tray in the oven for about 13 to 15 minutes.

Once baked, let it cool before serving.

Ramadan keto recipe: Spiced cauliflower and baked feta cheese

Updated 18 April 2022
Arab News

Ramadan keto recipe: Spiced cauliflower and baked feta cheese

  • Roasted cauliflower is a popular dish around the world, and different countries have different spices and seasonings for this recipe
A ketogenic diet mimics long hours of fasting over 24 hours. If people adhered to a low-carb diet after iftar, then they could achieve ketosis after 12 hours into the fast.

A ketogenic diet’s main energy source is ketones formed from fat metabolism. In fasting, when the body’s carbohydrates stored in the muscles and liver begin to deplete, the body will reset to an alternative source of energy which is stored fat e.g. ketones.

Cauliflower is a popular replacement for carbohydrates in a keto diet, replacing high-starch foods such as rice, and can be used to make keto-friendly bread.

Roasted cauliflower is a popular dish around the world, and different countries have different spices and seasonings for this recipe.

This Ramadan, we are showing you how to make keto spiced cauliflower and feta cheese.

You will need one medium cauliflower, 200g feta cheese, 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, 1 tbsp Ras El Hanout (Moroccan spice), 1 tsp chili powder, ½ tsp cumin, salt and pepper, chopped coriander, sliced chili, and toasted almonds.

Cut the cauliflower into equal-sized florets and put them in a roasting pan. Coat evenly with oil and spices, and roast them at 180 degrees Celsius for 22 to 25 minutes.

Once baked, take the pan out from the oven and add chunky pieces of crumbled feta cheese on top. Bake for another five minutes. Garnish with coriander, chili, and toasted almonds. Serve.

5 supplements to incorporate into your Ramadan diet

Updated 18 April 2022
Daniel Wells

5 supplements to incorporate into your Ramadan diet

LONDON: We’re at the halfway point of Ramadan, and it’s important to ensure that you’re looking after your health throughout the last two weeks. The decreased amount of food, water and energy will undoubtedly have an effect on you, and you need to take care of your body and mind now more than ever. To help you continue to feel great this Ramadan, Daniel Wells, online life coach and personal trainer, has put together a list of vitamins and supplements to make sure you are feeling and functioning at your best.

Evening primrose oil

This may be one that you’re not familiar with, but it really does work. Your sleeping routine will most likely be a little erratic throughout Ramadan due to the early mornings and late evenings. Evening primrose oil will not only help you get off to sleep better; it also includes a vital fatty acid that helps balance hormone levels, which will aid in your quality of sleep too. As an added bonus, it also promotes healthy skin, helps joint pain and stiffness, alleviates menstrual pains and even fights against osteoporosis.

Vitamin K2

We’re learning more and more about the necessity of a healthy gut, as well as the dangers of a bad diet, which can lead to an unhealthy gut and the knock-on effects this can have on your health. Vitamin K2 is a nutrient that is produced by healthy intestinal bacteria and can also be found in fermented foods and animal products. Working on your diet to increase good bacteria and maintain a healthy gut can have a significant impact on your life and wellbeing. Vitamin K2 helps with blood sugar regulation, promotes bone strength, increases testosterone, decreases wrinkles in the skin and can help prevent cancer too.

Vitamin D3

Vitamin D3 not only helps to maintain your immune system, but it also helps to keep your bones and muscles in good condition. It has also been proven to aid in the prevention of depression, inflammatory disease and cardiovascular disease. This Ramadan, if vitamin D3 isn’t already a part of your regular nutrition regime, it should be.

Apple cider vinegar

Packed full of powerful antioxidants, this supplement can aid in supporting digestion and weight management and improve your overall energy levels. This super liquid enhances general health in a variety of ways. It balances alkaline pH levels, and most of the time we’re more acidic than alkaline, due to poor diet. It also kills off bad bacteria in the gut. It is best mixed with a small amount of fruit juice and can be consumed daily.

Protein supplement (shake or bar)

You may be doing slightly less activity and likely eating less during Ramadan, which can cause muscle atrophy. It has been proven that increasing the protein content in one’s diet can help prevent muscle atrophy, so adding a protein shake or bar a day can be really beneficial. Don’t forget that an increase in protein also helps speed up recovery, gives our metabolism a boost and aids in fat loss. Protein bars and shakes taste great too, helping you to curb cravings.

Ramadan Recipe: Chocolate and tahini rolls

Updated 17 April 2022
Arab News

Ramadan Recipe: Chocolate and tahini rolls

  • The recipe presented here couples tahini sauce with chocolate in the Chocolate and tahini rolls
Tahini is at the center of Arabic cuisine, a simple condiment that is added to all types of sweet and savory dishes. It is served as a sauce at times and is an essential part of other main course recipes.

The name tahini or tahina in Arabic comes from the word “than,” which means ground in English.

Tahini is made by grinding roasted sesame seeds until they come together and release oil which then helps in it becoming a paste. The runny texture of tahini resembles that of peanut butter. The flavor of this sauce is defined as earthy, slightly bitter and without any sweetness to it — yet tahini compliments desserts very well.

Tahini has an extremely rich history. According to Bodrum blog, tahini originated from Persia, where it was called “ardeh.”

Sesame seeds have long been known for their nutritional value. These tiny seeds were even recommended by the Ancient Greek physician Hippocrates.

The recipe presented here couples tahini sauce with chocolate in the Chocolate and tahini rolls. To make the dough for the rolls you will need 300 grams flour, 150 ml milk, 5 tbsp melted butter (or you can substitute it with a vegan alternative), 2 tbsp sugar, 1 whole egg, 1½ tsp dried yeast, and ½ tsp of salt.

Combine all the wet ingredients in a bowl, add the sugar and yeast and leave the bowl in a warm place for 10 minutes, which will allow the yeast to activate. Then add the dry ingredients to the mixture and knead the dough for 5-8 minutes. You can do this by hand or by the paddle attachment on your stand mixer.

Cover the dough with a clean kitchen towel or cling wrap and leave it to rise for at least an hour.

Meanwhile, in a bowl mix 200 grams of semisweet chocolate chips with 2 tbsp of tahini, mix until chocolate chips are covered in tahini.

Once the dough has increased in size, portion it into balls (the size can be according to your liking). Fill each dough ball with a tablespoon of the chocolate and tahini mix. Seal the dough and roll until it becomes and perfect ball.

Place each ball in a buttered dish and sprinkle it with caster sugar and sesame seeds. Bake in the oven at 180 degrees Celsius until you get a nice golden brown color.

Enjoy with tea or coffee after iftar.

Ramadan inspires athletes to head to gym and stay fit

Updated 17 April 2022
SALEH FAREED

Ramadan inspires athletes to head to gym and stay fit

  • Gym business in Jeddah booms as fitness facilities offer discounts, extend hours until late to meet increased demand
JEDDAH: Serious athletes or hardcore enthusiasts during the holy month tend to exercise before and after breaking their fast, leading to overcrowded health centers.

Since the start of Ramadan, the gym business in Jeddah has boomed, especially as  gyms and fitness facilities often offer attractive discounts on memberships and group exercise packages during the holy month. Many gyms’ hours also extend until late at night to meet the increased demand.

Gyms in Ramadan are open from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and then reopen from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 am. The working hours are adapted to the period of fasting.

Nader Abdul Jawad, an Egyptian trainer at The First Gym in Jeddah, said that the number of people joining the gym increases during Ramadan as it becomes crowded there from 3p.m. to 5 p.m. or after iftar.

While Ramadan is a time for self-reflection and devoting more time to religious aspects, it doesn’t mean you should stop training or exercising. This is a good time to make a change.

Nader Abdul Jawad, Egyptian trainer

He said that during Ramadan, gyms everywhere transform into overcrowded hot spots for young and old people struggling to stay in shape.

Abdul Jawad said that he had noticed a slight increase in the number of people — most of whom are between 25 and 40 — visiting his club during Ramadan.

“While the younger ones prefer to visit after breaking their fast, the majority of the older generations prefer to finish their work and then come to the club before breaking their fast,” he said.

He said that the gym had seen a 68 percent increase in group fitness classes, 50 percent cardio workouts and stretching, and a 23 percent rise in the use of indoor tracks for walking.

Meanwhile, the more intense weight-training sessions saw a 43 percent decrease, while the average number of workouts booked per person was 3.5 per week.

“While Ramadan is a time for self-reflection and devoting more time to religious aspects, it doesn’t mean you should stop training or exercising. This is a good time to make a change,” Abdul Jawad said.

During Ramadan many gym-goers, such as Turki Al-Qahtani, approach their training sessions in two ways: He will train before he begins his day of fasting or immediately after.

FASTFACT

● Nader Abdul Jawad said that the gym had seen a 68 percent increase in group fitness classes, 50 percent cardio workouts and stretching, and a 23 percent rise in the use of indoor tracks for walking.

The 29-year-old told Arab News, as he was walking to do his daily exercise at the gym, that Ramadan is no excuse not to work out.

“The holy month should not be (the month) when you give up on your fitness goals. Rather, make Ramadan a time to recharge so you can hit the gym strong after these four weeks,” he said.

With the rise in popularity of exercise at gyms, many men and women are using Ramadan as a chance to start a new healthier routine that they hope will keep their body in good shape, and to lose weight and stay fit.

Nasir Abu Dawood, a banker, is one of the many athletes across Jeddah who have found individual ways to maintain their fitness during the holy month.

“Working at a bank made it very hard for me to work out, but luckily some of the health clubs have extended their hours to past midnight,” he said.

“For me, midnight is the most convenient time. I’ve had enough time to digest my food, do my prayers, finish my work, and the gym is nice and empty.”

Jordanian Asim Al-Awsaf is one of those who prefer to train late at night at the gym. He visits the Ultimate Power Gym in Rawda district Jeffah every night at 12 a.m. during Ramadan. “The Taraweeh prayer finishes by 10 pm, and then I have to arrange a time to work out,” he said.

“I cannot go to the gym earlier because it is very crowded as everyone wants to train before the gym closes.”

On the other hand, many women prefer to exercise two hours before iftar to maintain a high level of fitness, despite the thirst and hunger during the daytime of Ramadan.

Hanan Al-Awfi, a regular walker, said that she likes to walk or exercise daily. During Ramadan she prefers to exercise before iftar. “You can push yourself a little more knowing that you’re going to break your fast soon,” she said.

Saudi National Museum celebrates Ramadan with drums, songs, and candy
The National Museum of Saudi Arabia celebrated Gargee’an with a Saudi band that played drums and sang old traditional songs that the locals grew up with, as a part of the Ramadan Nights Program. (Photo by Saleh Al-Ghannam)
Makkah museum attracts visitors during Ramadan
As part of the Ramadan Nights Festival in Makkah, the International Exhibition and Museum on the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization attracted scores of people. (Supplied)
Saudi women join forces to help needy families
Thikra Al-Abdul Latif, director of the Food Empowerment Convoy 2022 project, receives a certificate of thanks from Abdul Wahab Mohammed Al-Faiz after the launch of the project on Sunday in Riyadh. (Supplied)
What We Are Reading Today: The Defining Decade by Meg Jay
What We Are Reading Today: The Defining Decade by Meg Jay
Netflix subscribers fall for first time in a decade, shares plunge 24 percent
Netflix subscribers fall for first time in a decade, shares plunge 24 percent

