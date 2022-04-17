Where We Are Going Today: Rasoi

Rasoi is a celebration of the Indian subcontinent’s diversity, and the Jeddah restaurant is a perfect example of a modernized take on Indian cuisines.
When it comes to food, diners are sure to be spoiled for choice. Rasoi means “kitchen” in Hindi, and customers will get to taste many signature dishes.
Starters include traditional Indian dishes like spinach and potato cutlets, samosa chaat, Nizami roasted mutton served atop crusty Afghani bread, tandoori chicken, and prawns masala.
Each dish is a culinary experience with a generous sprinkling of excellent service.
The extensive menu oozes authentic flavors in the main course options like the classic butter chicken, lamb korma, dal makhani, chicken biryani, or vegetable biryani — a delight for veggie lovers.
The spotlight dish is chicken Habibi, a special recipe from the Indian celebrity chef Vineet Bhatia, and is an innovative endeavor.
All the recipes curated by the chef have been intricately passed on to the head chef of the restaurant while making sure the flavors are on point.
If after eating your fill there is some room left in your stomach, be sure to try luscious dessert options like the kulfi, the classic Indian gulab jamun, or the gajar ka halwa — Indian carrot pudding with a hint of cream and dry fruit.
Rasoi does a good job at capturing the very essence of Indian dishes, and the ambiance amps up the setting of the restaurant and establishes a sense of Indian cultural origin.
With a predominantly Indian staff, the waiters are well-versed with the nitty-gritty of different Indian cuisines. The menu is designed to match local tastes, and any foodie can try out the colorful dishes that Rasoi has to offer.
For more information, visit @rasoibyvineetjeddah on Instagram or https://rasoibyvineetjeddah.com/.
