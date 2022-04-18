You are here

Saudi Home Loans to start trading on Tadawul's main market this week

Saudi Home Loans to start trading on Tadawul’s main market this week
Getty Images
RIYADH: Shares of Saudi Home Loans, a Shariah-compliant real estate lending firm, will start trading on Tadawul’s main market from Apr. 20 onwards.

Operating since 2007, SHL is 40-percent owned by Arab National Bank, the second-largest shareholder is Dar Al Arkan, with 15 percent of the share capital.

The Riyadh-based company raised SR600 million ($160 million) in an initial public offering last month that saw huge demand from investors and was priced at SR20 per share.

SHL generated orders worth SR1.6 billion from retail subscribers, and the book-building was 50 times oversubscribed.

Saudi Home Loans is the main market’s seventh listing this year.

Despite global market volatility, investor interest in the Kingdom’s IPOs has been rapidly growing so far in 2022, with Tadawul being one of the region’s busiest stock exchanges.

Here’s what you need to know before Monday trading on Tadawul

Here’s what you need to know before Monday trading on Tadawul
Updated 18 April 2022
Arab News

Here's what you need to know before Monday trading on Tadawul

Here’s what you need to know before Monday trading on Tadawul
Updated 18 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock market extended gains on Sunday, tracking a rise in oil prices last week. 

TASI was up 0.5 percent to 13,682 at the closing bell, with Saudi Arabia’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi touching its highest level since its market debut of SR177.6 ($47.4).

The parallel Nomu market closed 0.9 percent lower at 24,193. 

Elsewhere in the GCC, stock exchanges in Qatar and Kuwait slipped, the Omani index added 0.5 percent, and Bahrain’s BAX ended flat.

Dubai’s DFMGI rose on Friday, fueled by gains in state utility Dubai Electricity and Water Authority following a strong market debut. Abu Dhabi’s index remained intact.

The Egyptian blue-chip index EGX30 inched up by 0.3 percent.

Oil prices climbed to nearly three-week highs on Monday as Brent crude reached $112.23 per barrel and US benchmark WTI traded at $107.41 at 9:00 a.m. Saudi time. 

Stock news

Saudi National Bank, SNB, shareholders approved the board’s recommendation to distribute a half-year cash dividend of SR0.9 per share

Telecom Zain KSA reported a 98 percent increase in profit to SR81 million in the first quarter of 2022

Shareholders of the Saudi British Bank, or SABB, approved the board’s cash dividend recommendation of SR0.36 per share for the second half of 2021

National Fertilizer Co. announced the board’s decision to pay out a dividend of SR0.9 per share for the second half of 2021

Kingdom Holding Co. received its shareholders’ approval to distribute SR0.5 per share in annual dividends

Profits of Yanbu National Petrochemical Co., known as Yansab, fell by 33 percent to SR283 million during the first quarter of 2022 compared to a year ago

Shareholders of Arabian Cement Co. approved the board’s proposal to pay SR1.5 per share in dividends for the second half of 2021

The Saudi Exchange approved an amended set of listing rules, related to transitioning from the parallel Nomu market to the main market, in addition to general changes

Saudi cable manufacturer United Wire Factories Co., better known as Aslak, posted a 61-percent profit increase to SR26 million in the first quarter of 2022

Al Hammadi Co. for Development and Investment obtained a Shariah-compliant loan valued at SR365 million to fund future expansions

Mulkia Gulf Real Estate REIT Fund said it will distribute cash dividends of SR0.13 per unit for the first quarter of 2022

Anaam Holding Group signed a deal for Shariah-compliant financing worth SR160 million with Alinma Bank

National Medical Care Co. closed a deal worth SR42 million to renovate Riyadh Care Hospital

Calendar

May 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 15, 2022

Saudi Aramco said it will disclose its financial results for the first quarter of 2022

End of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

Commodities Update — Corn hits highest since 2012; Gold soars; China’s aluminum production rises

Commodities Update — Corn hits highest since 2012; Gold soars; China’s aluminum production rises
Updated 18 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Corn hits highest since 2012; Gold soars; China's aluminum production rises

Commodities Update — Corn hits highest since 2012; Gold soars; China’s aluminum production rises
Updated 18 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The US grains futures gained in early Asian trade on Monday, with corn hitting its highest level in nearly a decade, supported by tightening global supplies and a production outlook clouded by the Russia-Ukraine war.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed to as high as $7.90 a bushel, the strongest level since September 2012, from last Thursday’s close of $7.83-3/4. US markets were closed on Good Friday.

Wheat, soybeans up

CBOT wheat was up 1.4 percent at $11.20 a bushel by 0141 GMT.

CBOT soybeans gained 0.6 percent to $16.91-3/4 a bushel.

Gold at one-month high

Gold prices rose on Monday to their highest since mid-March, as the Russia-Ukraine crisis soured risk sentiment and drove investors to the safety of bullion.

Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,984.51 per ounce, as of 0445 GMT, hitting its highest since March 14. US gold futures were up 0.7 percent at $1,988.10.

Spot silver rose 0.4 percent to $25.79 per ounce, while platinum gained 1.1 percent to $1,000.82.

Palladium climbed 1.6 percent to hit $2,406.93.

China’s aluminum production rises

China’s aluminum production in March rose 1.8 percent from a year earlier, official data showed on Monday, increasing to the highest since last May, underpinned by a recovery in production and strong profits.

Primary aluminum output in the world’s top producer of the metal stood at 3.3 million tons last month, up from 3.276 million tons of production in March 2021, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

On a daily basis, March aluminum production was 106,452 tons, slightly down from the daily average of 107,288 tons during January-February, according to Reuters calculations based on the NBS data.

Though some provinces and regions such as Yunnan had resumed production after being hit by power cuts last year, recent COVID-19 outbreaks and lockdown in China have hurt demand. 

(With inputs from Reuters)

Tesla, others prepare Shanghai factory restarts as city aims to ease lockdown

Tesla, others prepare Shanghai factory restarts as city aims to ease lockdown
Updated 18 April 2022
Reuters

Tesla, others prepare Shanghai factory restarts as city aims to ease lockdown

Tesla, others prepare Shanghai factory restarts as city aims to ease lockdown
  • Growing COVID-19 flare-ups are snarling China’s logistics chains, clogging highways and ports, stranding workers and shutting countless factories
Updated 18 April 2022
Reuters

SHANGHAI: Manufacturers including Tesla began preparing to reopen their Shanghai factories on Monday, as the city accelerated efforts to exit a COVID-19 lockdown that has forced most businesses in China’s economic hub to shut for nearly three weeks.


Tesla has recalled workers to its factory to prepare for the restart, two sources told Reuters.

They added that while the US automaker had initially intended to resume one production shift on Monday it was now looking to do so on Tuesday.

One of the sources said one reason was because a supplier was facing issues with logistics.


Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.


SAIC Motor, the Chinese partner of Volkswagen and General Motors, said it would start stress-testing its production resumption plans on Monday.


The lockdown has ground business to a halt in China’s most populous city, while wider curbs are rattling global supply chains and taking a mounting toll on the world’s second-largest economy during a key year for President Xi Jinping, who is expected to secure a third leadership term in the autumn.

China’s supply chains must be stabilized, vice premier says

China’s supply chains must be stabilized amid COVID-19 outbreaks, with local governments helping key companies get back to work, the official Xinhua news agency quoted Vice Premier Liu He as saying.


Growing COVID-19 flare-ups are snarling China’s logistics chains, clogging highways and ports, stranding workers and shutting countless factories.

The disruptions are already spilling over into global supply chains.


Data on Monday showed a significant slowdown in March economic activity, and analysts say April is likely to be worse as tough lockdowns drag on.


Authorities must ensure traffic permits for drivers are recognized across the country, and transport should not be limited on the grounds of waiting for drivers’ COVID-19 test results, Xinhua said on Monday.

White List


China’s industry regulator stepped in on Friday, publishing a “white list” of 666 firms mainly in Shanghai’s semiconductor, auto and medical supply sectors that it prioritized for ongoing operations.


An employee at a company on the list, who did not want to be identified as she is not authorized to speak publicly, was told by her employer that she could apply for a permit to drive to work or be picked up from home.


Companies applying to resume work must stock up on medical supplies and also establish closed loops for workers who must live at the workplace or be limited to traveling between work and home, according to guidance issued on Saturday.

Zero-Covid Goal


Shanghai is under pressure to deliver on China’s COVID-19 elimination strategy, which largely kept the coronavirus at bay for the last two years but is increasingly challenged by the highly infectious omicron variant.

Shanghai has carried out more than 200 million PCR tests since March 10, when the city’s cases started surging, state media said.


Shanghai also reported that three people infected with COVID-19 died on Sunday, the first time during the current outbreak that it reported deaths among coronavirus patients.


The patients, two women and a man who were aged between 89 and 91 years, suffered from underlying health conditions such as coronary heart disease, diabetes and hypertension, the city said.

Saudi telecom firm Zain net profit jumps 98% to $22m in Q1 on higher revenue

Saudi telecom firm Zain net profit jumps 98% to $22m in Q1 on higher revenue
Updated 18 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi telecom firm Zain net profit jumps 98% to $22m in Q1 on higher revenue

Saudi telecom firm Zain net profit jumps 98% to $22m in Q1 on higher revenue
Updated 18 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Mobile Telecommunication Co. Saudi Arabia, known as Zain KSA, has seen a 98 percent increase in net profit during the first quarter of 2022 on the back of higher revenue.

The telecom firm's net profit rose to SR81 million ($21.6 million) from SR41 million on a quarterly basis, according to a filing to Saudi Exchange.

The increase was due to a 12.44 percent rise in earnings driven by the growth in 5G and other revenue streams.

Bitcoin, Ether fall; Expert warns of North Korean hackers — Crypto Moves

Bitcoin, Ether fall; Expert warns of North Korean hackers — Crypto Moves
Updated 18 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Bitcoin, Ether fall; Expert warns of North Korean hackers — Crypto Moves

Bitcoin, Ether fall; Expert warns of North Korean hackers — Crypto Moves
Updated 18 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Monday, down 3.53 percent to $38,888 as of 08.30 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2921, down 3.79 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Crypto fund founder issues dire warning

Meanwhile, Arthur Cheong, who set up DeFiance Capital in Singapore in 2020, has warned that all prominent cryptocurrency organizations are probably being targeted by North Korean hackers, Bloomberg reported.

Cheong, who himself is a recent victim of hacking, advised crypto firms to take extra care in hiring remote teams. He also urged companies to have dedicated computers for crypto transactions and revoke unnecessary token approvals.

“It is critical that this industry is highly aware that we are being targeted by a state-sponsored cybercrime organization that is extremely resourceful and sophisticated,” wrote Cheong on his Twitter page.

Russia submits a draft law for crypto taxation

The Russian government has now submitted a bill updating the nation’s tax law related to cryptocurrencies to the State Duma, the lower house of parliament.

According to reports, this bill is aimed at regulating the taxation of sales and profits in the country’s market for digital assets.

 

 

