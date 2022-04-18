Saudi Home Loans to start trading on Tadawul’s main market this week

Here’s what you need to know before Monday trading on Tadawul

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock market extended gains on Sunday, tracking a rise in oil prices last week.

TASI was up 0.5 percent to 13,682 at the closing bell, with Saudi Arabia’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi touching its highest level since its market debut of SR177.6 ($47.4).

The parallel Nomu market closed 0.9 percent lower at 24,193.

Elsewhere in the GCC, stock exchanges in Qatar and Kuwait slipped, the Omani index added 0.5 percent, and Bahrain’s BAX ended flat.

Dubai’s DFMGI rose on Friday, fueled by gains in state utility Dubai Electricity and Water Authority following a strong market debut. Abu Dhabi’s index remained intact.

The Egyptian blue-chip index EGX30 inched up by 0.3 percent.

Oil prices climbed to nearly three-week highs on Monday as Brent crude reached $112.23 per barrel and US benchmark WTI traded at $107.41 at 9:00 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Saudi National Bank, SNB, shareholders approved the board’s recommendation to distribute a half-year cash dividend of SR0.9 per share

Telecom Zain KSA reported a 98 percent increase in profit to SR81 million in the first quarter of 2022

Shareholders of the Saudi British Bank, or SABB, approved the board’s cash dividend recommendation of SR0.36 per share for the second half of 2021

National Fertilizer Co. announced the board’s decision to pay out a dividend of SR0.9 per share for the second half of 2021

Kingdom Holding Co. received its shareholders’ approval to distribute SR0.5 per share in annual dividends

Profits of Yanbu National Petrochemical Co., known as Yansab, fell by 33 percent to SR283 million during the first quarter of 2022 compared to a year ago

Shareholders of Arabian Cement Co. approved the board’s proposal to pay SR1.5 per share in dividends for the second half of 2021

The Saudi Exchange approved an amended set of listing rules, related to transitioning from the parallel Nomu market to the main market, in addition to general changes

Saudi cable manufacturer United Wire Factories Co., better known as Aslak, posted a 61-percent profit increase to SR26 million in the first quarter of 2022

Al Hammadi Co. for Development and Investment obtained a Shariah-compliant loan valued at SR365 million to fund future expansions

Mulkia Gulf Real Estate REIT Fund said it will distribute cash dividends of SR0.13 per unit for the first quarter of 2022

Anaam Holding Group signed a deal for Shariah-compliant financing worth SR160 million with Alinma Bank

National Medical Care Co. closed a deal worth SR42 million to renovate Riyadh Care Hospital

Calendar

May 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 15, 2022

Saudi Aramco said it will disclose its financial results for the first quarter of 2022

End of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building