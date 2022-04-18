You are here

  • Home
  • Decentralized finance project Beanstalk Farms sees $182m loss after loan attack  

Decentralized finance project Beanstalk Farms sees $182m loss after loan attack  

Decentralized finance project Beanstalk Farms sees $182m loss after loan attack  
The hacker got away with $80 million in crypto tokens (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vg3zu

Updated 12 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Decentralized finance project Beanstalk Farms sees $182m loss after loan attack  

Decentralized finance project Beanstalk Farms sees $182m loss after loan attack  
Updated 12 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Decentralized credit-based stablecoin protocol Beanstalk Farms has lost $182 million as a result of a flash loan attack.

In addition to this, the hacker got away with $80 million in crypto tokens, Bloomberg reported, citing blockchain security company PeckShield.

A flash loan attack occurs when the borrower manipulates the markets as the loan is taking place, driving the value of the borrowed token underwater thanks to excess slippage, and then allowing the attacker to buy back the token at a deflated price.

Not only this, but the attacker also donated a total of $250,000 to Ukraine.

Following the incident, the project’s native token – also referred to as BEAN – plunged 75 percent from its $1 peg against the dollar.

Upon revealing their identities, founders of the protocol emphasized that they had nothing to do with the attack. 

 

“Like all other investors in Beanstalk, we lost all of our deposited assets in the Silo, which was substantial,” the creators said, according to Bloomberg.

It is yet to be disclosed if investors who lost their funds will be reimbursed.

Topics: Beanstalk Farms cryptocurrency

Related

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether fall; Expert warns of North Korean hackers
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether fall; Expert warns of North Korean hackers

TASI, Nomu inch up; United Wire Factories Co. top gainer: Closing bell 

TASI, Nomu inch up; United Wire Factories Co. top gainer: Closing bell 
Updated 17 min 45 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

TASI, Nomu inch up; United Wire Factories Co. top gainer: Closing bell 

TASI, Nomu inch up; United Wire Factories Co. top gainer: Closing bell 
Updated 17 min 45 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: At the closing bell on Monday, the Saudi main index, TASI, finished 0.37 percent higher at 13,733, while the parallel market, Nomu, also edged up 0.09 percent to reach 24,214. 

United Wire Factories Co. rose 7.11 percent to lead the gainers, followed by GASCO, which went up by 4.84 percent. 

Arabian Contracting Services Co. was down 3.01 percent to lead the fallers. Saudi Research and Media Group was also down 3.88 percent at Monday's closing. 

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank was up 0.24 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank gained 2.82 percent. 

Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, had inched up 0.12 percent by the end of Monday's trading session.  

In the insurance sector, Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co., or, SAICO was up 0.49 percent. 

Almarai, a leading player in the food and beverage sector, fell 0.39 percent.


As of 3.40 p.m Saudi time, Brent crude was priced at $112.4 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was at $107.4 a barrel. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU

Related

Saudi IPO spree on TASI up 250% in first quarter with $3.4bn in proceeds
Business & Economy
Saudi IPO spree on TASI up 250% in first quarter with $3.4bn in proceeds
Saudi Arabia to launch single-stock futures trading this quarter
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to launch single-stock futures trading this quarter

UAE dominates clean energy sector in region

UAE dominates clean energy sector in region
Updated 19 min 56 sec ago
Ousama Habib

UAE dominates clean energy sector in region

UAE dominates clean energy sector in region
Updated 19 min 56 sec ago
Ousama Habib

RIYADH: The UAE has made great strides in deploying its nuclear power plant in decarbonizing the electricity supply to meet its net-zero emission target of 2050 and offer clean, safe and reliable energy to its growing population.

Last month, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corp. announced the start of the commercial operations of Unit 2 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, adding 1,400 MW of zero-carbon electricity to the nation’s power grid and generating a total power of 2,800 MW from Unit 1 and Unit 2.

Once fully operational, all four units will generate 5,600 MW, making it one of the largest nuclear power stations in the world in terms of installed capacity.

“Barakah Plant is now delivering the largest decarbonization effort in the history of the UAE’s power sector and the region,” said Mohamed Ibrahim Al-Hammadi, managing director and CEO of ENEC.

“With all four units getting operational in the coming years, Barakah will generate up to 25 percent of the UAE’s electricity and is forecast to be the biggest contributor in reducing Abu Dhabi’s carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2025,” he said.

Al-Hammadi further added that the plant would generate 85 percent of Abu Dhabi’s clean energy and, once entirely in service, will prevent 22.4 million tons of carbon emissions annually.

In fact, clean energy has assumed considerable significance in light of the latest UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report that has called on all stakeholders to take drastic action against climate change as climate breakdown is happening faster than expected and that the window to take action is closing quickly.

Estimates suggest that even if current global commitments are delivered, the world is headed for 2.4 degree Celsius warming, far beyond the 2016 Paris Agreement target of 1.5 degree Celsius.

Last October, the UAE announced its Net-Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, encouraging other nations such as Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to follow suit and commit to achieving net-zero emissions by 2060, signaling increased momentum towards decarbonization in the region.

In reality, the role of nuclear energy has continued to grow in recent months. According to ENEC, Abu Dhabi became the first market worldwide to recognize nuclear as a form of clean energy — granting UAE companies access to Environmental Social Governance certification through the purchase of clean energy certificates.

Organizations can now advance their ESG reporting abilities, gain an advantage with regional and global peers and gain increased access to ESG-committed markets worldwide. 

ENEC further stated that nuclear energy in the UAE is sustainably fueling economic growth and prosperity by creating new high-tech industries and high-value local atomic supply chains. The atomic energy industry has opened up significant business opportunities for local and international companies and is helping to diversify the economy in the UAE.

The sector will continue to accelerate research and development in nuclear sciences and drive innovation in various related fields, including hydrogen — driving future decarbonization. Essentially, the industry has developed skills and knowledge for a whole new generation of Emiratis inspired to continue tackling climate change and become the energy leaders of tomorrow.

The region has also laid a substantial groundwork for green energy. It is already home to three of the largest and lowest-cost solar plants globally and is a pioneer in new zero-carbon fuels such as hydrogen. Only time will tell how these measures will combine to position the UAE as a leading force in the world of sustainability.

Topics: UAE Barakah nuclear energy

‘Flying car’ turning sci-fi into reality will revolutionize personal travel: Designers

he AeroMobil, which can currently be seen at the LA Petersen Auto Museum, combines the size and comfort of a supercar with wings and a propeller. (Screenshot/AN Los Angeles)
he AeroMobil, which can currently be seen at the LA Petersen Auto Museum, combines the size and comfort of a supercar with wings and a propeller. (Screenshot/AN Los Angeles)
Updated 18 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

‘Flying car’ turning sci-fi into reality will revolutionize personal travel: Designers

he AeroMobil, which can currently be seen at the LA Petersen Auto Museum, combines the size and comfort of a supercar with wings and a propeller. (Screenshot/AN Los Angeles)
  • The two-seater vehicle is street legal with a standard driver's license, but a pilot’s license is needed in flight mode
Updated 18 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

LOS ANGELES: A “flying car,” which has gone on display at a Los Angeles museum, will revolutionize personal travel according to its creators.

The AeroMobil, which can currently be seen at the LA Petersen Auto Museum, combines the size and comfort of a supercar with wings and a propeller that unfold in three minutes.

The two-seater vehicle is street legal with a standard driver's license, but a pilot’s license is needed to ensure what could be one of the safest flights in the sky.

And the AeroMobil designers believe their vehicle will see the science-fiction dream of the flying car on the verge of becoming a reality.

“So we’ve been test flying this vehicle, the iterations of vehicles, for about seven years because this is already the fourth iteration of a prototype,” AeroMobil CEO Patrick Hessel told Arab News. “We needed to really develop the shape and find the right shape and technology to do this because there’s no flying car out there in the market,” he added.

He continued: “It has the full crash protection of a car and also it actually has a parachute for the complete vehicle. 

“Which makes it the safest plane because not only do you have a parachute but also in case you crash well you’re protected like in the car which is not the case of any airplane.”

The AeroMobil costs between $1.7 million and $3 million, depending on the specifications, but the company has plans to make an in-development, fully-electric four-seater vehicle available to hire at the push of a button.

“We are looking at a ride hailing service where you order the flying car straight to your house with an app: the AeroMobil booking app,” Hessel said.

“Just like booking an Uber, it comes to your house, you get inside and then get delivered at the doorstep at the other end, it’s true, single-seat, door-to-door convenience.”

Topics: flying cars US Los Angeles

Related

Fantasy becomes reality as flying cars launch at Geneva Motor Show
Business & Economy
Fantasy becomes reality as flying cars launch at Geneva Motor Show
Japan's Suzuki, SkyDrive sign deal to develop, market 'flying cars'
Business & Economy
Japan's Suzuki, SkyDrive sign deal to develop, market 'flying cars'

Profits of Kingdom Holding surge 6,407% to $1.6bn in first quarter

Profits of Kingdom Holding surge 6,407% to $1.6bn in first quarter
Updated 23 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Profits of Kingdom Holding surge 6,407% to $1.6bn in first quarter

Profits of Kingdom Holding surge 6,407% to $1.6bn in first quarter
Updated 23 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding Co. saw its profits skyrocket by 6,407 percent to SR5.9 billion ($1.6 billion) in the first quarter of 2022.

Profits went up from SR91 million in the same period a year ago on the back of a 157-percent rise in revenue, according to a bourse filing. 

Higher hotel sales and revenues from selling investment properties pushed revenues from SR175 million to SR450 million during the quarter.

Founded in 1980, Riyadh-based Kingdom Holding is engaged in investment activities across diversified sectors.

Topics: economy profits earnings Saudi Arabia

Related

Exclusive Radisson plans fourfold increase in Saudi hotels with Kingdom’s growth second to China video
Business & Economy
Radisson plans fourfold increase in Saudi hotels with Kingdom’s growth second to China
Update Saudi GDP in 2021 rose by the highest rate in six years thanks to non-oil activities
Business & Economy
Saudi GDP in 2021 rose by the highest rate in six years thanks to non-oil activities

Newcastle boss Howe hints at return date for injured duo Wilson, Trippier

Newcastle boss Howe hints at return date for injured duo Wilson, Trippier
Updated 35 min 35 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle boss Howe hints at return date for injured duo Wilson, Trippier

Newcastle boss Howe hints at return date for injured duo Wilson, Trippier
  • Manager hopes Liverpool game on April 30 could see pair back in action
Updated 35 min 35 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

NEW CASTLE: Eddie Howe has revealed when he thinks injured duo Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier will finally return to the Newcastle United first team.

The pair have been out since Dec. 27 and Feb. 13, respectively, with calf and foot injuries.

And while hopes had been high one or both would be back in contention this week, with United taking on Crystal Palace on Wednesday and Norwich City on Saturday, Howe has hinted that the Liverpool game on Saturday, April 30 could well be a more likely return date for the duo.

“I don’t think either will be involved next week, against Crystal Palace or Norwich,” Howe said, following the club’s last-gasp, Bruno Guimaraes-inspired victory over Leicester City.

“Maybe, maybe after that who knows? I am not putting a game on it — as there are still a lot of unknowns. Neither player has really done too much on the grass just yet, but they are working toward that.

“Luckily the team is in good form, so we are in a position where we don’t have to rush them back, but we still have enough games to see them before the end of the season,” he added.

Fans have been getting excited by pictures of both Wilson and Trippier out on the pitches of the club’s Benton training base in recent weeks — and Howe has revealed that the players will both step up their recovery this week, with England defender Trippier a little ahead of Wilson.

Howe said: “They will definitely be stepping it up. I don’t think they will be with us, training with the group.

“There will definitely be a handover period for Kieran where he will go with our sports science guys in the near future but that hasn’t happened yet. Both players are still with physiotherapists.”

One player Howe is hoping to have back available for selection against Patrick Vieira’s Eagles is Javier Manquillo. The Spanish former Liverpool and Atletico Madrid full-back missed the Foxes’ clash with an illness.

“We will wait and see. Javier was ill. Obviously with Emil (Krafth) missing training we were short of right-back options but thankfully Emil came through. Hopefully we can get Javier back soon,” he added.

Despite Guimaraes’ match-winning performance and two-goal salvo, Krafth was arguably United’s stand-out player, as he first dealt with Ademola Lookman, then Harvey Barnes and James Maddison with ease at St. James’ Park on Sunday.

Howe was full of praise for the Sweden international, whose improvement has flown under the radar this campaign.

On Krafth, he said: “Very, very good. Emil was one of the players who I spoke about in the press conference saying he was struggling with an illness, so he didn’t train much last week. He deserves credit for putting himself out on the pitch. He cramped at the end, due to the fact that nutritionally he was slightly down.

“What a performance from him, especially against a fresh Harvey Barnes coming on the pitch. I have been hugely impressed with Emil as a person and a player — he deserves a lot of credit,” Howe added.

Topics: football Newcastle Eddie Howe

Related

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe warns Premier League rivals ahead of summer transfer window
Sport
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe warns Premier League rivals ahead of summer transfer window
Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes celebrates on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St James' Park. (AFP)
Sport
‘Magician’ Guimaraes to the rescue as Newcastle come back to sink Leicester

Latest updates

UAE’s non-oil sector contribution to GDP reaches 72.3% in 2021
UAE’s non-oil sector contribution to GDP reaches 72.3% in 2021
UAE’s non-oil sector contribution to GDP reaches 72.3% in 2021
UAE’s non-oil sector contribution to GDP reaches 72.3% in 2021
UAE’s non-oil sector contribution to GDP reaches 72.3% in 2021
UAE’s non-oil sector contribution to GDP reaches 72.3% in 2021
Decentralized finance project Beanstalk Farms sees $182m loss after loan attack  
Decentralized finance project Beanstalk Farms sees $182m loss after loan attack  
TASI, Nomu inch up; United Wire Factories Co. top gainer: Closing bell 
TASI, Nomu inch up; United Wire Factories Co. top gainer: Closing bell 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.