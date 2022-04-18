Saudi, Emirati ministers discuss ties

You are here

Saudi, Emirati ministers meet in Jeddah. (SPA)
Updated 19 April 2022
Arab News

  • The two countries are keen to develop new partnerships in all sectors, including tourism, infrastructure, transport, shipping and logistics
JEDDAH: Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd received Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al-Nahyan, minister of state at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in Jeddah on Monday.
During the meeting, both sides emphasized bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to boost them across various fields.
The two countries are keen to develop new partnerships in all sectors, including tourism, infrastructure, transport, shipping and logistics.
Bilateral discussions continue to address efforts to develop the national economy in non-oil sectors, as well as ways to improve the business climate and empower the private sector in our countries.

 

100 gates to manage crowds at Makkah’s Grand Mosque

Updated 19 April 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

  • Al-Hujaili said that 35 praying areas for men and 30 for women have been prepared at the second Saudi expansion, as well as several routes for guiding the mosque’s visitors to ensure a smooth movement of crowds
MAKKAH: During the first ten days of Ramadan, crowds of worshippers and Umrah pilgrims flocked to the Grand Mosque from the Kingdom and abroad to perform Umrah and pray in a reassuring, tranquil spiritual atmosphere.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, represented by the Tafweej and Crowds Management, is keen on receiving visitors with a distinguished cadre; 330 employees are working on organizing the entry of pilgrims through specific gates to ensure the flow of movement.

Osama bin Mansour Al-Hujaili, undersecretary-general for Tafweej and Crowds Management, said that the agency had allocated 48 gates for the entry of pilgrims, including 17 at the third Saudi expansion, 23 at the King Fahd expansion, seven at Al-Masaa area and the gate of Ajyad Bridge.

FASTFACT

All efforts have been made to provide best services to visitors and Umrah pilgrims as part of a plan for the holy month, in accordance with the aspirations of the Saudi leadership.

It also allocated 38 gates for the entrance of pilgrims to the mosque, including 13 gates at King Fahd expansion, six gates at the King Abdul Aziz area, and 19 gates at Al-Masaa and Ajyad, in addition to four gates for emergency services and ten for services.

Al-Hujaili said that 35 praying areas for men and 30 for women have been prepared at the second Saudi expansion, as well as several routes for guiding the mosque’s visitors to ensure a smooth movement of crowds.

He said that efforts had been made to provide all services for visitors and Umrah pilgrims as part of a plan for the holy month, offering the best services for visitors in accordance with the aspirations of the Saudi leadership.

The “Tafweej” program was launched, dedicated to crowd management through an electronic system for preparing and monitoring the grouping dispatch plan, in addition to increasing the absorptive capacity, building camps equipped with services, and the “electronic system for the holy sites” initiative.

Cinema box office sales in Saudi Arabia top 30.8 million tickets in 4 years

Updated 19 April 2022
Arab News

  • Since its launch in April 2018, the Kingdom’s Film Commission has licensed 56 theaters with 518 screens in 20 cities
  • The cinema sector also contributed to employing 4,439 young Saudi men and women
RIYADH: Cinemas in Saudi Arabia have made great achievements over the past four years, with box office sales exceeding 30.8 million tickets, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Since its launch in April 2018, the Kingdom’s Film Commission has licensed 56 theaters with 518 screens in 20 cities, in which 1,144 films were shown, including 22 Saudi films. The number of ticket sales amounted to 30,860,956 for films in 22 languages ​​from 38 countries.

The cinema sector also contributed to employing 4,439 young Saudi men and women, as part of the commission’s efforts to increase the size of the media market, provide a favorable environment that would diversify economic sources of income, and create thousands of jobs for Saudi youth.

Using media as a strategic tributary of the national economy and one of the sectors that enhances the Kingdom’s competitive position is also part of the country’s Vision 2030, the report said.

“This demonstrates growth that was achieved in four years, indicating that the cinema sector is an attractive element for local and international investors, in light of the initiatives and projects offered by the commission that enable the beneficiaries to easily engage in media activities of all kinds,” it added.

Artists honor healthcare provider with Jeddah art workshop

Updated 19 April 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

  • The idea of the workshop and exhibition began after an artist’s mother received extensive care at KFAFH before she died
JEDDAH: In recognition of the services that Saudi hospitals are providing, an art exhibition and workshop were organized at Jeddah’s Gardenia Residential Complex on Saturday with 22 artists from Egypt, Yemen, India and Saudi Arabia.

Under the theme “Our old neighborhood’s doors,” the three-day outdoor event, organized by the Art Harmony gallery, was a sign of appreciation for the King Fahd Armed Forces Hospital.

FASTFACT

Under the theme ‘Our old neighborhood’s doors,’ the three-day event, organized by the Art Harmony gallery, was a sign of appreciation for the King Fahd Armed Forces Hospital.

The inaugural day was attended by the Japanese consul general in Jeddah, Izuru Shimmura. Saudi princess and poet “Jawharat Al-Sahra” was an honorary guest at the event.

The idea of the workshop and exhibition began after an artist’s mother received extensive care at KFAFH before she died. Some ten days after her loss, Matluba Qurban told fellow artists about the excellent medical services her mother had received at the hospital.

Asking Allah for mercy for Qurban’s mother, colleagues expressed their desire to offer a gesture of loyalty to KFAFH and its healthcare workers through an artistic workshop, with all paintings to be gifted to the medical institution to add an aesthetic touch to the hospital corridors.

Qurban, one of the organizers, said that 22 artists of both genders took part in the exhibition and workshop.

“Their paintings, which bring back our beautiful old neighborhoods, will be presented to the KFAFH officials who have allocated a place in the hospital for the artworks to be hung. It was really nice of the KFAFH to accept our initiative,” she said.

She said that several renowned Saudi artists, such as Amal Felimban, Fahad Turkistani and Abdullah Al-Sulaimani, participated in the exhibition and workshop.

Dr. Khalid Aql, a co-organizer, told Arab News that the artists had insisted on expressing their gratitude to the hospital.

“The message of art is basically human. We, as artists, are always present at the occasions where a service provider is honored for their exceptional performance,” Aql said.

He said that the participating artists had been keen to take part in the workshop, adding that their artworks would be displayed in a distinguished health service-providing institution.

Jawharat Al-Sahra told Arab News that hospitals deserved tribute for the services they provided to patients.

“These artists have devotedly gathered to show respect and appreciation to our hospitals, represented here by KFAFH. We are, in fact, proud of these advanced healthcare facilities that provide health services to both Saudis and residents,” the princess said.

 

Entertaining and inspirational podcasts for Muslims during the holy month

Updated 19 April 2022
Lama Alhamawi

  • Six of our favorite choices for Ramadan listing on a variety of topics for people of all ages that are not only entertaining but will nourish your mind and soul
RIYADH: During Ramadan, podcasts offer a welcome diversion for many Muslims who want to take a break from listening to music to be entertained and, perhaps, learn more about issues related to their faith.

Here are six of the best, most interesting, entertaining, informative or useful podcasts that the Arab News team has found. They cover a wide variety of subject matter, from discussions of Islamic issues to cultural viewpoints, mentorship, storytelling for children, and charity.

“The Digital Sisterhood” is a female-led, Islamic faith-based podcast that aims to unite Muslim women all around the world. It has addressed many of the stigmas and debunked false beliefs surrounding views of women in Islam. It also covers many other broader topics, including mental health awareness, the struggle to strengthen one’s faith, and marriage and courtship.

HIGHLIGHTS

● Next on our list is ‘Freshly Grounded,’ which shares with its international audience stories and insights about business, lifestyle and current events, while also raising awareness of many international Muslim charities.

● ‘Muslim Central Podcasts,’ a private podcasting platform that hosts a number of shows on a variety of subjects, including expert discussions about understanding the Islamic faith and the modern-day conflicts young Muslims can struggle with.

In its two seasons so far, the podcast has attracted 1.6 million listeners worldwide. Its producers say their aim is to represent Muslim women and share their untold stories in an authentic way. It is a perfect choice of listening for Muslims and non-Muslims alike who want to hear real stories of strong Muslim women around the world, and learn more about them and the issues that affect them most.

Next on our list is “Freshly Grounded,” which shares with its international audience stories and insights about business, lifestyle and current events, while also raising awareness of many international Muslim charities.

The podcast, hosted by British Muslims Faisal and Sam, was launched in 2017 and more than 274 episodes have been produced to date. In addition to its entertainment value, the podcast also raises funds to sponsor orphans, build schools and carry out numerous philanthropic initiatives through the charity Supporting the People of Tomorrow, or SPOT for short.

If you are interested in a funny and engaging podcast that also has a mission to help people less fortunate, “Freshly Grounded” is a great choice.

Next up we have Muslim Central Podcasts, a private podcasting platform that hosts a number of shows on a variety of subjects, including expert discussions about understanding the Islamic faith and the modern-day conflicts young Muslims can struggle with.

Two of the platform’s most popular podcasters among the youth audience are Mufti Menk, who has produced more than 2,041 episodes to date, and Mohammed Hoblos, who has recorded 89. They went viral on TikTok and Instagram recently with their moving lectures about the challenges facing young Muslims living in the West. Muslim Central is a great choice in particular for young people trying to find their place in the modern world.

“Mindful Muslimah Speaks,” which has produced more than 325 episodes to date, aims to empower Muslim women to reach their goals and become the best versions of themselves. It helps them achieve this by providing advice in a Muslim context on a wide range of topics including parenting, mindfulness, organization, and love and relationships. It also seeks to build a global community of online support groups.

“Once Upon A Crescent: Muslim Kids Podcast” is a podcast for young listeners hosted and produced by Mrs. Hashimi, a Muslim elementary school teacher. It shares tales of characters such as warrior princesses that offer useful messages and advice about conflict resolution, among other things, all wrapped up in fun-filled Islamic bedtime storytelling. The podcast began in 2020 and so far offers more than 35 stories for parents to choose from.

“Yaqeen Institute’s Qur’an 30 for 30” delves into the 30 sections of the Qur’an during the 30 days of Ramadan. Hosted by Sheikh Omar Suleiman and Sheikh Abdullah Oduro, the show explores the intricate messages and lessons of the Qur’an in detail through storytelling and discussion of life lessons related to sections of the text. A new episode is released each day during the holy month, featuring guest speakers from diverse fields in the Islamic world.

 

Saudi Arabia’s king issues decree promoting, appointing 38 judges

Updated 19 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Monday issued a royal decree promoting and appointing 38 judges to the Board of Grievances.
Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, the head of the Board of Grievances and chairman of the Administrative Judicial Council, said the promotions and appointments covered various levels of the judiciary.
He added that this royal order confirmed the leadership’s keenness toward supporting the administrative judiciary system, developing its performance and workflow, and strengthening it with qualified judges to reach the desired level of excellence.
“This comes under the directives and interest of the king and crown prince and the support they give to the administrative judiciary system at the Board of Grievances, in pursuit of prompt justice and redress of grievances,” he said.

