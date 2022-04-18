Saudi, Emirati ministers discuss ties

RIYADH: During Ramadan, podcasts offer a welcome diversion for many Muslims who want to take a break from listening to music to be entertained and, perhaps, learn more about issues related to their faith.
Here are six of the best, most interesting, entertaining, informative or useful podcasts that the Arab News team has found. They cover a wide variety of subject matter, from discussions of Islamic issues to cultural viewpoints, mentorship, storytelling for children, and charity.
“The Digital Sisterhood” is a female-led, Islamic faith-based podcast that aims to unite Muslim women all around the world. It has addressed many of the stigmas and debunked false beliefs surrounding views of women in Islam. It also covers many other broader topics, including mental health awareness, the struggle to strengthen one’s faith, and marriage and courtship.
HIGHLIGHTS
In its two seasons so far, the podcast has attracted 1.6 million listeners worldwide. Its producers say their aim is to represent Muslim women and share their untold stories in an authentic way. It is a perfect choice of listening for Muslims and non-Muslims alike who want to hear real stories of strong Muslim women around the world, and learn more about them and the issues that affect them most.
Next on our list is “Freshly Grounded,” which shares with its international audience stories and insights about business, lifestyle and current events, while also raising awareness of many international Muslim charities.
The podcast, hosted by British Muslims Faisal and Sam, was launched in 2017 and more than 274 episodes have been produced to date. In addition to its entertainment value, the podcast also raises funds to sponsor orphans, build schools and carry out numerous philanthropic initiatives through the charity Supporting the People of Tomorrow, or SPOT for short.
If you are interested in a funny and engaging podcast that also has a mission to help people less fortunate, “Freshly Grounded” is a great choice.
Next up we have Muslim Central Podcasts, a private podcasting platform that hosts a number of shows on a variety of subjects, including expert discussions about understanding the Islamic faith and the modern-day conflicts young Muslims can struggle with.
Two of the platform’s most popular podcasters among the youth audience are Mufti Menk, who has produced more than 2,041 episodes to date, and Mohammed Hoblos, who has recorded 89. They went viral on TikTok and Instagram recently with their moving lectures about the challenges facing young Muslims living in the West. Muslim Central is a great choice in particular for young people trying to find their place in the modern world.
“Mindful Muslimah Speaks,” which has produced more than 325 episodes to date, aims to empower Muslim women to reach their goals and become the best versions of themselves. It helps them achieve this by providing advice in a Muslim context on a wide range of topics including parenting, mindfulness, organization, and love and relationships. It also seeks to build a global community of online support groups.
“Once Upon A Crescent: Muslim Kids Podcast” is a podcast for young listeners hosted and produced by Mrs. Hashimi, a Muslim elementary school teacher. It shares tales of characters such as warrior princesses that offer useful messages and advice about conflict resolution, among other things, all wrapped up in fun-filled Islamic bedtime storytelling. The podcast began in 2020 and so far offers more than 35 stories for parents to choose from.
“Yaqeen Institute’s Qur’an 30 for 30” delves into the 30 sections of the Qur’an during the 30 days of Ramadan. Hosted by Sheikh Omar Suleiman and Sheikh Abdullah Oduro, the show explores the intricate messages and lessons of the Qur’an in detail through storytelling and discussion of life lessons related to sections of the text. A new episode is released each day during the holy month, featuring guest speakers from diverse fields in the Islamic world.