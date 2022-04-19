You are here

TASI higher on investor optimism: Opening bell
Saudi Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, opened today's trading 0.23 percent higher. (Shutterstock)
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks opened higher in early morning trading as investors grew optimistic as first-quarter profit for numerous companies surpassed expectations.

The main index, TASI, began Tuesday 0.21 percent higher to 13,761, while the parallel market, Nomu, opened 0.09 percent higher at 24,200, as of 10:09 a.m. Saudi time.

In energy trading, Brent crude oil reached 112.67 per barrel, and US benchmark WTI crude oil reached 107.62 per barrel, at 10:18 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, opened today's trading 0.23 percent higher.

The top gainer was Amana Cooperative Insurance Co., which gained 4.8 percent, while the top faller was Arabian Contracting Service Co., which fell 1.36 percent.

Filling and Packing Materials Manufacturing Co., or FIPCO, fell 0.19 percent, despite reporting a profit of SR400,000 ($106.666) for the first quarter of 2022.

Yamama Cement Co. dropped 0.72 percent, after reporting a 46-percent drop in first-quarter profits to SR29 million.

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Service group edged down 0.80 percent after its shareholders approved the dividend payout of SR0.7 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Sahara International Petrochemical Co., or SPICHEM, rose 0.86 percent, after posting a 162-percent growth in profit to SR1 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

In the financial sector, Saudi National Bank and Al Rajhi Bank gained 0.11 percent and 0.54 percent, respectively.

RIYADH: Saudi stocks advanced on Monday as investors awaited further first-quarter earnings results, despite a drop in global stocks.

The main index, TASI, finished 0.37 percent higher at 13,733, and the parallel market, Nomu, slightly edged up by 0.09 percent to 24,214.

Apart from the Saudi index, fellow GCC stock exchanges, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait, all went down.

Egypt’s EGX30 index inched 0.2 percent higher.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday as Brent crude reached $113.06 per barrel and US benchmark WTI traded at $107.93 at 9:02 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding Co. saw its profits skyrocket by 6,407 percent to SR5.9 billion ($1.6 billion) in the first quarter of 2022

Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. submitted a filing to the Saudi central bank to increase its capital from SR130 million to SR430 million by offering rights issues

Yamama Cement Co. saw its profit decrease by 46 percent to SR29 million during the first quarter of 2022

Sahara International Petrochemical Co. posted a 162 percent surge in profit to SR1 billion in the first quarter of 2022

Taiba Investments Co.’s shareholders approved the board's proposal to distribute SR4 per share as dividends for the third quarter of 2021

Saudi-listed Obeikan Glass Co. posted a 903 percent increase in annual profit to SR174 million in 2021

Shareholders of Dr. Sulaiman al Habib Medical Services Group endorsed the board’s recommendation to pay a cash dividend of SR0.7 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021

Tanmiah Food Co. appointed Amr Abdullah Al Dabbagh as board chairman and Jamal Abdullah Al-Dabbagh as vice chairman of the board

Filling & Packing Materials MFG. Co. turned into profit of SR400,000 in the first quarter of 2022 from a loss of SR1.5 million in the same quarter last year

April 20, 2022

Shares in Saudi Home Loans will start trading on the main market

May 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 15, 2022

Saudi Aramco said it will disclose its financial results for the first quarter of 2022

End of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

RIYADH: Sahara International Petrochemical Co, or Sipchem, posted a 162 percent surge in net profit for the first quarter of 2022.

The company's profit rose to SR1.08 billion ($288 million), from SR411.5 million for the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse filing.

Sipchem attributed the results to revenue growth of 18 percent, a decline in finance costs, as well as an increase in share of profit from joint ventures.

RIYADH: Gold edged lower on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened, with expectations that prices in the near-term could retest bullion’s resistance at the key $2,000 per-ounce level.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,977.19 per ounce, as of 0409 GMT. US gold futures slipped 0.2 percent to $1,981.60.

Gold climbed to $1,998.10 on Monday, buoyed by safe-haven demand, as the Ukraine crisis dragged on and inflation concerns mounted. However, the metal later gave up most gains as the dollar and US 10-year Treasury yields firmed.

Palladium falls

Spot silver gained 0.1 percent to $25.85 per ounce. 

Platinum rose 0.8 percent to $1,018.48, while palladium dropped 0.2 percent to $2,433.48. 

Corn prices skyrocketing

US grains futures edged higher on Tuesday, with corn prices touching a decade high, as unfavorable US weather and stalled Black Sea exports due to the Ukraine crisis intensified worries over tightening global supplies.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed as high as $8.13-1/2 a bushel, its highest since September 2012, from Monday’s close of $8.07.

CBOT wheat was up 0.8 percent at $11.38 a bushel by 0239 GMT, while CBOT soybeans gained 0.6 percent to $17.25 a bushel.

Russian fertilizer supply to Brazil normal

Despite concern that sanctions against Russia would cause a shortfall of fertilizer in Brazil, preliminary shipping data shows orders being fulfilled and vessels heading for Brazil, potentially allowing a normal grain planting season.

At least 24 vessels carrying almost 678,000 tons of Russian fertilizers from ports in the country are expected to reach Brazil in the next few weeks, according to preliminary shipping data compiled by Agrinvest Commodities and seen by Reuters on Monday.

Despite sanctions against Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, the data show 11 of the 24 vessels left ports including Saint Petersburg and Murmansk after Feb. 24, when the war started. Most are carrying potassium chloride used on soy and cornfields.

Foreign units of Russian firms continue to fulfill orders 

The Pebble Beach, with a 35,000-ton potassium chloride load, was the latest to leave Russia on April 4 en route to Vitoria port in Brazil’s Southeast, the data showed.

A fertilizer trader said deals were still possible as foreign units of Russian firms continue to fill orders, while banks untouched by Western sanctions process the payments.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Filling & Packing Materials MFG. Co., FIPCO, has turned into a profitable company after reporting a net profit of SR400,000 ($106,662) in the first quarter of 2022.

This first-quarter net profit improved from a loss of SR1.5 million during the same quarter of the previous year following growth in gross profit of 4.8 percent, according to a bourse filing.

Results were also attributed to lower general and administrative expenses, a reduction in credit loss provisions, and higher gains on the company investments.

Incorporated in 1991, FIPCO is one of the largest producers of Woven Polypropylene packaging products for industrial and agricultural uses in the Middle East.

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Tuesday, up 4.53 percent to $40,687 as of 09.00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,038, down 4.24 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Gaming platforms FlickPlay, The Sandbox take steps toward metaverse

Gaming companies FlickPlay and The Sandbox announced a new partnership on Monday that will allow players to use a blockchain asset on both platforms, representing a key step in the building of the metaverse.

The idea of the metaverse involves people moving freely between virtual worlds on different platforms and taking their virtual clothing and other belongings with them, a concept called interoperability.

Such an idea is some years away and will require collaboration between tech companies and metaverse developers.

FlickPlay is an app where players can unlock digital collectibles by using an interactive map of their actual surroundings, and then use their phone’s camera to overlay the collectibles onto the real world and interact with the objects to make videos and other content.

On Monday, the app announced its first collection of NFTs called Flicky, which will feature designs of an anthropomorphic chameleon wearing different clothes.

A portion of people who acquire a Flicky will be able to use the NFT as their avatar on The Sandbox, a web and mobile game where players can build a three-dimensional virtual world.

India says cryptos behind money laundering

Meanwhile, Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has warned that the biggest risk of cryptocurrency could be money laundering and its use for financing terror. 

“I think the biggest risk for all countries across the board will be the money laundering aspect and also the aspect of currency being used for financing terror,” said Sitharaman at a seminar during the ongoing spring meet of the International Monetary Fund. 

She also added that regulation using technology is the only solution to address the threats posed by cryptocurrencies in matters of national security. 

(With inputs from Reuters) 

