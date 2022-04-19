TASI, Nomu edge down; Saudi British Bank, Wataniya Insurance fall: Closing bell

RIYADH: Saudi main index TASI, and parallel market, Nomu, had edged down at the end of Tuesday’s trading session.

At the closing bell, TASI finished 1.66 percent lower, at 13.505, while Nomu was down 0.52 percent at 24,088.

Saudi British Bank was down 4.40 percent to lead the fallers. Wataniya Insurance was also down 4.21 percent at Tuesday’s closing.

East Pipes was up 6.51 percent to lead the gainers, followed by Dallah Healthcare Co. which rose 4.27 percent.

Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, was down 0.70 percent at the end of Tuesday’s trading session.

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank fell 1.32 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank inched lower by 3.50 percent.

In the insurance sector, Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. was up 0.49 percent.

Almarai, a leading player in the food and beverages sector, fell 3.23 percent.

Oil prices dipped slightly on Tuesday. As of 3.40 p.m Saudi time, Brent crude was priced at $110.6 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate was at $105.6 a barrel.