Saudi Aramco awards $300m fracturing contract to NESR

Saudi Aramco awards $300m fracturing contract to NESR
These contracts will last for three years, with an option for a two-year extension. (File)
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco awards $300m fracturing contract to NESR

Saudi Aramco awards $300m fracturing contract to NESR
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has awarded a $300-mllion Integrated Conventional Fracturing Contract to the National Energy Services Reunited Corp., known as NESR, one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. 

These contracts will last for three years, with an option for a two-year extension, and will cover a range of services including fracturing, testing, and wireline.

They will also cover all associated chemistry, logistics and site services to conduct these operations.

“We look forward to delivering innovative processes and technologies to take this project to the next level as our client leads the way in technology adoption and efficiency,” NESR CEO and Chairman Sherif Foda said. 

He added: “In addition, we look forward to working closely with Saudi Aramco, in line with their net-zero and sustainability goals, to minimize the carbon footprint of these operations, introduce breakthrough Zero Liquid Discharge technologies to recycle the produced water, and to provide minerals and freshwater not only to the operations but to the community around us.”

Elon Musk says Twitter board members will not get salaries

Elon Musk says Twitter board members will not get salaries
Updated 11 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Elon Musk says Twitter board members will not get salaries

Elon Musk says Twitter board members will not get salaries
Updated 11 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted that board members would get zero salaries if his $43 billion takeover bid was successful.

"Board salary will be $0 if my bid succeeds, so that's $3 million/year saved right there," Musk tweeted on Monday.

Musk previously said Twitter's board should be more concerned about other potential bidders after his bid for a 100 percent stake in the microblogging platform.

"In fairness to the Twitter board, this might be more of a concern about other potential bidders vs just me,” Musk said. 

Musk is the largest individual shareholder in Twitter, after his recent 9.2 percent stake, Business Insider reported. 

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, the Saudi billionaire businessman, who rejected Elon Musk's offer, owns about 5.2 percent of Twitter.

As Twitter adopts the 'poison pill' strategy, Musk is reportedly speaking to investors who could partner with him on acquiring the micro-blogging platform.

A 'poison pill' strategy gives existing shareholders the right to purchase additional stock at a significant discount, thus diluting the holdings of a new, hostile investor. 

It is officially known as a shareholder rights plan, and will stay in place for a limited duration of one year. 

Musk may join private equity firm Silver Lake Partners, which was planning to co-invest with him in 2018 when he was considering acquiring Tesla privately. 

TASI, Nomu edge down; Saudi British Bank, Wataniya Insurance fall: Closing bell

TASI, Nomu edge down; Saudi British Bank, Wataniya Insurance fall: Closing bell
Updated 17 min 30 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

TASI, Nomu edge down; Saudi British Bank, Wataniya Insurance fall: Closing bell

TASI, Nomu edge down; Saudi British Bank, Wataniya Insurance fall: Closing bell
Updated 17 min 30 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi main index TASI, and parallel market, Nomu, had edged down at the end of Tuesday’s trading session. 

At the closing bell, TASI finished 1.66 percent lower, at 13.505, while Nomu was down 0.52 percent at 24,088.  

Saudi British Bank was down 4.40 percent to lead the fallers. Wataniya Insurance was also down 4.21 percent at Tuesday’s closing. 

East Pipes was up 6.51 percent to lead the gainers, followed by Dallah Healthcare Co. which rose 4.27 percent. 

Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, was down 0.70 percent at the end of Tuesday’s trading session.  

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank fell 1.32 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank inched lower by 3.50 percent. 

In the insurance sector, Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. was up 0.49 percent. 

Almarai, a leading player in the food and beverages sector, fell 3.23 percent. 

Oil prices dipped slightly on Tuesday. As of 3.40 p.m Saudi time, Brent crude was priced at $110.6 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate was at $105.6 a barrel.

Egyptian businesses seek PM's intervention to ease industrial sector woes  

Egyptian businesses seek PM’s intervention to ease industrial sector woes  
Updated 27 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Egyptian businesses seek PM’s intervention to ease industrial sector woes  

Egyptian businesses seek PM’s intervention to ease industrial sector woes  
Updated 27 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s business community that is grappling with multiple challenges has urged the country’s prime minister to urgently intervene to prevent a complete shutdown of the production sectors.  

In a letter written to Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, the Egyptian Businessmen Association stated that many factories have stopped operating due to the lack of the necessary production requirements, and are unable to pay dues.

Association members believe that the continued persistence of the present situation will lead to high inflation rates due to the imbalance between supply and demand.

Moreover, the body has called for the return of the system of collecting documents by banks for all import operations related to production requirements, industrial and agricultural.

Kamal El-Desouky, a member of the Federation of Industries and the Egyptian Businessmen Association, told Al-Arabiya there are many obstacles in moving from the payment system of shipping documents to that of documentary credits.

This decision will have large negative repercussions on the Egyptian industrial sector, he warned.

El-Desouki fears that the state's plan to increase exports to $100 billion annually will be disrupted by this decision, as the country lacks the required production and spare parts to maintain factories.

Saudi Arabian Airlines carries over 5m passengers in Q1, recording 75% growth

Saudi Arabian Airlines carries over 5m passengers in Q1, recording 75% growth
Updated 36 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Airlines carries over 5m passengers in Q1, recording 75% growth

Saudi Arabian Airlines carries over 5m passengers in Q1, recording 75% growth
Updated 36 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Airlines, known as SAUDIA, carried 5.1 million passengers during the first quarter of 2022, representing a 75 percent increase compared to the same quarter the year earlier. 

During the first quarter of 2022, the Kingdom’s national flag carrier operated over 40,000 flights, an increase of 44 percent compared to the corresponding quarter in 2021, according to its performance report. 

SAUDIA plans to add extra flights and seats to cater to the increasing demand.

“As the momentum for travel continues to build, we will increase frequencies and introduce new destinations on our network during 2022,” said Ibrahim Al-Omar, director general. 

“This strategy is especially important in light of the Kingdom’s megaprojects and transformation agenda for the tourism industry, as we continue to serve as the ‘Wings of Vision 2030’ and welcome the world to Saudi Arabia,” he added. 

The increase in the airline’s passenger numbers has been driven by the Kingdom’s entertainment and cultural events during the first three months of 2022, the company said in a statement. 

The airline recently announced several new destinations including Bangkok, Barcelona, Malaga, Marrakech, Moscow, Seoul, Entebbe, Amsterdam, Chicago and Mykonos.

 

Halliburton profit nearly doubles as oil price surge boosts drilling activity

Halliburton profit nearly doubles as oil price surge boosts drilling activity
Updated 43 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

Halliburton profit nearly doubles as oil price surge boosts drilling activity

Halliburton profit nearly doubles as oil price surge boosts drilling activity
  • “We see significant tightness across the entire oil and gas value chain in North America”
Updated 43 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

Oilfield services firm Halliburton Co. posted an 85 percent rise in first-quarter adjusted profit on Tuesday as a rally in crude prices boosted demand for its services and equipment.

Crude futures climbed to their highest level in more than a decade during the quarter after a slew of Western sanctions against Russia disrupted oil sales from the world’s second-largest exporter.

US West Texas Intermediate is currently around $106.95 a barrel while Brent futures are at $111.76 a barrel.

The price increase has encouraged oil and gas producers to boost drilling activity, sending the US rig count to 673 at the end of the first quarter, up almost 15 percent from the fourth quarter of 2021, according to Baker Hughes data.

Halliburton said margins in its Drilling and Evaluation division eclipsed 15 percent in the first quarter for the first time since 2010, despite weather and supply chain disruptions.

The company anticipates the supply chain issues that have plagued the industry since demand rebounded from coronavirus-related lockdowns to continue.

“We see significant tightness across the entire oil and gas value chain in North America,” Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller said in a statement.

“Supportive commodity prices and strengthening customer demand against an almost sold-out equipment market are expected to drive expansion in Completion and Production division margins,” he said, adding that he anticipates the company’s international business to grow throughout the remainder of the year.

Halliburton also recorded a pre-tax charge of $22 million in the quarter for the write-down of its assets in Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict.

The Houston, Texas-based company’s adjusted net income was $314 million, or 35 cents per share, for the quarter to March 31, compared with $170 million, or 19 cents per share, a year ago.

Analysts had anticipated earnings of 34 cents per share for the first quarter, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Shares were down about 2.3 percent in pre-market trading to $40.84 each. That outpaced a roughly 1.5 percent decline in US oil futures on Tuesday morning.

