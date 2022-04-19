Saudi Aramco awards $300m fracturing contract to NESR

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has awarded a $300-mllion Integrated Conventional Fracturing Contract to the National Energy Services Reunited Corp., known as NESR, one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions.

These contracts will last for three years, with an option for a two-year extension, and will cover a range of services including fracturing, testing, and wireline.

They will also cover all associated chemistry, logistics and site services to conduct these operations.

“We look forward to delivering innovative processes and technologies to take this project to the next level as our client leads the way in technology adoption and efficiency,” NESR CEO and Chairman Sherif Foda said.

He added: “In addition, we look forward to working closely with Saudi Aramco, in line with their net-zero and sustainability goals, to minimize the carbon footprint of these operations, introduce breakthrough Zero Liquid Discharge technologies to recycle the produced water, and to provide minerals and freshwater not only to the operations but to the community around us.”