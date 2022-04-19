You are here

solutions by stc's quarterly profits soar 38% on higher revenue

solutions by stc’s quarterly profits soar 38% on higher revenue
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

solutions by stc’s quarterly profits soar 38% on higher revenue

solutions by stc’s quarterly profits soar 38% on higher revenue
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: solutions by stc, a unit of Saudi telecom giant stc, has posted a 38 percent increase in quarterly profit, driven by higher revenues this year.

Net profit reached SR283 million ($75 million), compared to SR205 million in the same period a year ago, the company said, in a statement to the Saudi exchange.

The business attributed the profit jump to an increase of 27 percent in gross profit to higher revenues, despite incurring more operating and admin expenses.

Revenues jumped by 29.5 percent from SR1.87 billion to SR2.4 billion.

solutions by stc recently signed a deal to buy a controlling stake in Egypt's Giza Systems Co. for $158 million.

Saudi Aramco awards $300m fracturing contract to NESR

Saudi Aramco awards $300m fracturing contract to NESR
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco awards $300m fracturing contract to NESR

Saudi Aramco awards $300m fracturing contract to NESR
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has awarded a $300-mllion Integrated Conventional Fracturing Contract to the National Energy Services Reunited Corp., known as NESR, one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. 

These contracts will last for three years, with an option for a two-year extension, and will cover a range of services including fracturing, testing, and wireline.

They will also cover all associated chemistry, logistics and site services to conduct these operations.

“We look forward to delivering innovative processes and technologies to take this project to the next level as our client leads the way in technology adoption and efficiency,” NESR CEO and Chairman Sherif Foda said. 

He added: “In addition, we look forward to working closely with Saudi Aramco, in line with their net-zero and sustainability goals, to minimize the carbon footprint of these operations, introduce breakthrough Zero Liquid Discharge technologies to recycle the produced water, and to provide minerals and freshwater not only to the operations but to the community around us.”

Elon Musk says Twitter board members will not get salaries

Elon Musk says Twitter board members will not get salaries
Updated 10 min 23 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Elon Musk says Twitter board members will not get salaries

Elon Musk says Twitter board members will not get salaries
Updated 10 min 23 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted that board members would get zero salaries if his $43 billion takeover bid was successful.

"Board salary will be $0 if my bid succeeds, so that's $3 million/year saved right there," Musk tweeted on Monday.

Musk previously said Twitter's board should be more concerned about other potential bidders after his bid for a 100 percent stake in the microblogging platform.

"In fairness to the Twitter board, this might be more of a concern about other potential bidders vs just me,” Musk said. 

Musk is the largest individual shareholder in Twitter, after his recent 9.2 percent stake, Business Insider reported. 

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, the Saudi billionaire businessman, who rejected Elon Musk's offer, owns about 5.2 percent of Twitter.

As Twitter adopts the 'poison pill' strategy, Musk is reportedly speaking to investors who could partner with him on acquiring the micro-blogging platform.

A 'poison pill' strategy gives existing shareholders the right to purchase additional stock at a significant discount, thus diluting the holdings of a new, hostile investor. 

It is officially known as a shareholder rights plan, and will stay in place for a limited duration of one year. 

Musk may join private equity firm Silver Lake Partners, which was planning to co-invest with him in 2018 when he was considering acquiring Tesla privately. 

TASI, Nomu edge down; Saudi British Bank, Wataniya Insurance fall: Closing bell

TASI, Nomu edge down; Saudi British Bank, Wataniya Insurance fall: Closing bell
Updated 27 min 42 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

TASI, Nomu edge down; Saudi British Bank, Wataniya Insurance fall: Closing bell

TASI, Nomu edge down; Saudi British Bank, Wataniya Insurance fall: Closing bell
Updated 27 min 42 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi main index TASI, and parallel market, Nomu, had edged down at the end of Tuesday’s trading session. 

At the closing bell, TASI finished 1.66 percent lower, at 13.505, while Nomu was down 0.52 percent at 24,088.  

Saudi British Bank was down 4.40 percent to lead the fallers. Wataniya Insurance was also down 4.21 percent at Tuesday’s closing. 

East Pipes was up 6.51 percent to lead the gainers, followed by Dallah Healthcare Co. which rose 4.27 percent. 

Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, was down 0.70 percent at the end of Tuesday’s trading session.  

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank fell 1.32 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank inched lower by 3.50 percent. 

In the insurance sector, Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. was up 0.49 percent. 

Almarai, a leading player in the food and beverages sector, fell 3.23 percent. 

Oil prices dipped slightly on Tuesday. As of 3.40 p.m Saudi time, Brent crude was priced at $110.6 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate was at $105.6 a barrel.

Egyptian businesses seek PM's intervention to ease industrial sector woes  

Egyptian businesses seek PM’s intervention to ease industrial sector woes  
Updated 37 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Egyptian businesses seek PM’s intervention to ease industrial sector woes  

Egyptian businesses seek PM’s intervention to ease industrial sector woes  
Updated 37 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s business community that is grappling with multiple challenges has urged the country’s prime minister to urgently intervene to prevent a complete shutdown of the production sectors.  

In a letter written to Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, the Egyptian Businessmen Association stated that many factories have stopped operating due to the lack of the necessary production requirements, and are unable to pay dues.

Association members believe that the continued persistence of the present situation will lead to high inflation rates due to the imbalance between supply and demand.

Moreover, the body has called for the return of the system of collecting documents by banks for all import operations related to production requirements, industrial and agricultural.

Kamal El-Desouky, a member of the Federation of Industries and the Egyptian Businessmen Association, told Al-Arabiya there are many obstacles in moving from the payment system of shipping documents to that of documentary credits.

This decision will have large negative repercussions on the Egyptian industrial sector, he warned.

El-Desouki fears that the state's plan to increase exports to $100 billion annually will be disrupted by this decision, as the country lacks the required production and spare parts to maintain factories.

Saudi Arabian Airlines carries over 5m passengers in Q1, recording 75% growth

Saudi Arabian Airlines carries over 5m passengers in Q1, recording 75% growth
Updated 46 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Airlines carries over 5m passengers in Q1, recording 75% growth

Saudi Arabian Airlines carries over 5m passengers in Q1, recording 75% growth
Updated 46 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Airlines, known as SAUDIA, carried 5.1 million passengers during the first quarter of 2022, representing a 75 percent increase compared to the same quarter the year earlier. 

During the first quarter of 2022, the Kingdom’s national flag carrier operated over 40,000 flights, an increase of 44 percent compared to the corresponding quarter in 2021, according to its performance report. 

SAUDIA plans to add extra flights and seats to cater to the increasing demand.

“As the momentum for travel continues to build, we will increase frequencies and introduce new destinations on our network during 2022,” said Ibrahim Al-Omar, director general. 

“This strategy is especially important in light of the Kingdom’s megaprojects and transformation agenda for the tourism industry, as we continue to serve as the ‘Wings of Vision 2030’ and welcome the world to Saudi Arabia,” he added. 

The increase in the airline’s passenger numbers has been driven by the Kingdom’s entertainment and cultural events during the first three months of 2022, the company said in a statement. 

The airline recently announced several new destinations including Bangkok, Barcelona, Malaga, Marrakech, Moscow, Seoul, Entebbe, Amsterdam, Chicago and Mykonos.

 

