IMF cuts global growth forecast to 3.6% citing Russia-Ukraine war

IMF cuts global growth forecast to 3.6% citing Russia-Ukraine war
Updated 35 sec ago
AP

IMF cuts global growth forecast to 3.6% citing Russia-Ukraine war

IMF cuts global growth forecast to 3.6% citing Russia-Ukraine war
Updated 35 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday downgraded the outlook for the world economy this year and next, blaming Russia’s war in Ukraine for disrupting global commerce, pushing up oil prices, threatening food supplies and increasing uncertainty already heightened by the coronavirus and its variants.

The 190-country lender cut its forecast for global growth to 3.6 percent this year, a steep falloff from 6.1 percent last year and from the 4.4 percent growth it had expected for 2022 back in January. It also said it expects the world economy to grow 3.6 percent again next year, slightly slower than the 3.8 percent it forecast in January.

The war — and the darkening outlook — came just as the global economy appeared to be shaking off the impact of the highly infectious omicron variant.

“In the matter of a few weeks, the world has yet again experienced a major, transformative shock,’’ IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas wrote in the foreword to the fund’s World Economic Outlook report. “Just as a durable recovery from the pandemic-induced global economic collapse appeared in sight, the war has created the very real prospect that a large part of the recent gains will be erased.”

Now, the IMF expects Russia’s economy — battered by sanctions — to shrink 8.5 percent this year and Ukraine’s 35 percent.

US growth

US economic growth is expected to drop to 3.7 percent this year from 5.7 percent in 2021, which had been the fastest growth since 1984. The new forecast marks a downgrade from the 4 percent the IMF had predicted at the beginning of the year. Hobbling US growth this year will be Federal Reserve interest rate increases, meant to combat resurgent inflation, and an economic slowdown in key American trading partners.

Eurozone outlook

Europe, heavily dependent on Russian energy, will bear the brunt of the economic fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war. For the 19 countries that share the euro currency, the IMF forecasts collective growth of 2.8 percent in 2022, down sharply from the 3.9 percent it expected in January and from 5.3 percent last year.

Chinese economy

The IMF expects the growth of the Chinese economy, the world’s second biggest, to decelerate to 4.4 percent this year from 8.1 percent in 2021. Beijing’s zero-COVID strategy has meant lockdowns in bustling commercial cities like Shanghai and Shenzhen.

The world economy had bounced back with surprising strength from 2020’s brief but brutal coronavirus recession. But the rebound presented problems of its own: Caught by surprise, businesses scrambled to meet a surge in customer orders, which overwhelmed factories, ports and freight yards. The result: long shipping delays and higher prices.

Consumer prices

The IMF forecasts a 5.7 percent jump in consumer prices in the world’s advanced economies this year, the most since 1984. In the US, inflation is running at a four-decade high.

Central banks are raising interest rates to counter rising prices, a move that could choke off economic growth. By driving up prices of oil, natural gas and other commodities, the Russia-Ukraine war has made their task of fighting inflation while preserving the economic recovery even trickier.

The conflict also has “triggered the biggest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II,’’ the IMF noted, and cut supplies and raised prices of fertilizer and grain produced in Russia and Ukraine, threatening food security in Africa and the Middle East.

Topics: IMF Global growth

solutions by stc's quarterly profits soar 38% on higher revenue

solutions by stc’s quarterly profits soar 38% on higher revenue
Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News

solutions by stc’s quarterly profits soar 38% on higher revenue

solutions by stc’s quarterly profits soar 38% on higher revenue
Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: solutions by stc, a unit of Saudi telecom giant stc, has posted a 38 percent increase in quarterly profit, driven by higher revenues this year.

Net profit reached SR283 million ($75 million), compared to SR205 million in the same period a year ago, the company said, in a statement to the Saudi exchange.

The business attributed the profit jump to an increase of 27 percent in gross profit to higher revenues, despite incurring more operating and admin expenses.

Revenues jumped by 29.5 percent from SR1.87 billion to SR2.4 billion.

solutions by stc recently signed a deal to buy a controlling stake in Egypt's Giza Systems Co. for $158 million.

Topics: Solutions by STC

Saudi Aramco awards $300m fracturing contract to NESR

Saudi Aramco awards $300m fracturing contract to NESR
Updated 14 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco awards $300m fracturing contract to NESR

Saudi Aramco awards $300m fracturing contract to NESR
Updated 14 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has awarded a $300-mllion Integrated Conventional Fracturing Contract to the National Energy Services Reunited Corp., known as NESR, one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. 

These contracts will last for three years, with an option for a two-year extension, and will cover a range of services including fracturing, testing, and wireline.

They will also cover all associated chemistry, logistics and site services to conduct these operations.

“We look forward to delivering innovative processes and technologies to take this project to the next level as our client leads the way in technology adoption and efficiency,” NESR CEO and Chairman Sherif Foda said. 

He added: “In addition, we look forward to working closely with Saudi Aramco, in line with their net-zero and sustainability goals, to minimize the carbon footprint of these operations, introduce breakthrough Zero Liquid Discharge technologies to recycle the produced water, and to provide minerals and freshwater not only to the operations but to the community around us.”

Topics: Aramco Saudi Contract

Elon Musk says Twitter board members will not get salaries

Elon Musk says Twitter board members will not get salaries
Updated 26 min 13 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Elon Musk says Twitter board members will not get salaries

Elon Musk says Twitter board members will not get salaries
Updated 26 min 13 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted that board members would get zero salaries if his $43 billion takeover bid was successful.

"Board salary will be $0 if my bid succeeds, so that's $3 million/year saved right there," Musk tweeted on Monday.

Musk previously said Twitter's board should be more concerned about other potential bidders after his bid for a 100 percent stake in the microblogging platform.

"In fairness to the Twitter board, this might be more of a concern about other potential bidders vs just me,” Musk said. 

Musk is the largest individual shareholder in Twitter, after his recent 9.2 percent stake, Business Insider reported. 

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, the Saudi billionaire businessman, who rejected Elon Musk's offer, owns about 5.2 percent of Twitter.

As Twitter adopts the 'poison pill' strategy, Musk is reportedly speaking to investors who could partner with him on acquiring the micro-blogging platform.

A 'poison pill' strategy gives existing shareholders the right to purchase additional stock at a significant discount, thus diluting the holdings of a new, hostile investor. 

It is officially known as a shareholder rights plan, and will stay in place for a limited duration of one year. 

Musk may join private equity firm Silver Lake Partners, which was planning to co-invest with him in 2018 when he was considering acquiring Tesla privately. 

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk Tesla

TASI, Nomu edge down; Saudi British Bank, Wataniya Insurance fall: Closing bell

TASI, Nomu edge down; Saudi British Bank, Wataniya Insurance fall: Closing bell
Updated 43 min 32 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

TASI, Nomu edge down; Saudi British Bank, Wataniya Insurance fall: Closing bell

TASI, Nomu edge down; Saudi British Bank, Wataniya Insurance fall: Closing bell
Updated 43 min 32 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi main index TASI, and parallel market, Nomu, had edged down at the end of Tuesday’s trading session. 

At the closing bell, TASI finished 1.66 percent lower, at 13.505, while Nomu was down 0.52 percent at 24,088.  

Saudi British Bank was down 4.40 percent to lead the fallers. Wataniya Insurance was also down 4.21 percent at Tuesday’s closing. 

East Pipes was up 6.51 percent to lead the gainers, followed by Dallah Healthcare Co. which rose 4.27 percent. 

Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, was down 0.70 percent at the end of Tuesday’s trading session.  

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank fell 1.32 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank inched lower by 3.50 percent. 

In the insurance sector, Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. was up 0.49 percent. 

Almarai, a leading player in the food and beverages sector, fell 3.23 percent. 

Oil prices dipped slightly on Tuesday. As of 3.40 p.m Saudi time, Brent crude was priced at $110.6 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate was at $105.6 a barrel.

Topics: Tadawul TASI NOMU

Egyptian businesses seek PM's intervention to ease industrial sector woes  

Egyptian businesses seek PM’s intervention to ease industrial sector woes  
Updated 53 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Egyptian businesses seek PM’s intervention to ease industrial sector woes  

Egyptian businesses seek PM’s intervention to ease industrial sector woes  
Updated 53 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s business community that is grappling with multiple challenges has urged the country’s prime minister to urgently intervene to prevent a complete shutdown of the production sectors.  

In a letter written to Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, the Egyptian Businessmen Association stated that many factories have stopped operating due to the lack of the necessary production requirements, and are unable to pay dues.

Association members believe that the continued persistence of the present situation will lead to high inflation rates due to the imbalance between supply and demand.

Moreover, the body has called for the return of the system of collecting documents by banks for all import operations related to production requirements, industrial and agricultural.

Kamal El-Desouky, a member of the Federation of Industries and the Egyptian Businessmen Association, told Al-Arabiya there are many obstacles in moving from the payment system of shipping documents to that of documentary credits.

This decision will have large negative repercussions on the Egyptian industrial sector, he warned.

El-Desouki fears that the state's plan to increase exports to $100 billion annually will be disrupted by this decision, as the country lacks the required production and spare parts to maintain factories.

Topics: Egypt business Prime Minister industry manufacturing

