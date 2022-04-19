You are here

Macro Snapshot — US sees rising mortgages rates; China may lower lending rates

Updated 35 sec ago

Farida El-Gazzar
Updated 35 sec ago
Farida El-Gazzar

Macro Snapshot — US sees rising mortgages rates; China may lower lending rates

Macro Snapshot — US sees rising mortgages rates; China may lower lending rates
Updated 35 sec ago
Farida El-Gazzar

RIYADH: US single-family homebuilding tumbled in March as soaring mortgage rates increased costs, but residential construction remains underpinned by a severe shortage of houses.

The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday also showed permits for future building of single-family houses plunged last month. It came on the heels of a survey on Monday showing sentiment among homebuilders dropped to a seven-month low in April.

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate has risen to 5 percent for the first time in over a decade as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to stamp out sky-high inflation. The housing market is the sector of the economy most sensitive to interest rates.

Sweden boosts spending 

(Shutterstock)

Sweden’s minority center-left government pledged 35 billion krona ($3.64 billion) in extra spending this year as it juggles the impact of the war in Ukraine, soaring post-pandemic inflation and an election looming in September.

The economy has bounced back quickly from the coronavirus pandemic and despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it is expected to remain relatively strong.

But the war has forced the government to subsidize energy and fuel prices and increase military spending, adding to the roughly 600 billion krona bill so far for the effects of the COVID-19 crisis. 

Indonesia trims growth outlook

Indonesia’s central bank cut its 2022 economic growth outlook on Tuesday amid risks from inflation and geopolitical tensions, while leaving interest rates at a record low to bolster the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bank Indonesia kept the benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate at 3.50 percent, as expected by all economists in a Reuters poll. It also left steady other policy rates for the overnight interbank money market. 

BI has been adamant about maintaining low interest rates for as long as possible, even as other Asian central banks began to tighten monetary policy to temper a spike in commodity prices as the Ukraine-Russia war exacerbates supply chain disruptions.

Inflation in Southeast Asia’s largest economy was still within BI’s 2 percent to 4 percent target range, although consumer prices rose to a two-year high in March at 2.64 percent. 

China may lower lending rates 

Benchmark lending rates for China’s commercial banks are likely to be lowered at a monthly fixing on Wednesday, a Reuters survey showed, as Beijing cautiously eases monetary conditions to aid an economy hit by coronavirus lockdowns in several cities.

The loan prime rate, which banks normally charges their best clients, is set on the 20th of each month, when 18 designated commercial banks submit their proposed rates to the People’s Bank of China.

A vast majority of the 28 traders and analysts surveyed in a snap Reuters poll on Tuesday expect a reduction this month.

Among them, 11, or 39 percent of all respondents, predicted a marginal cut of 5 basis points (bps) to both the one-year loan prime rate and the five-year rate on Wednesday. Another six participants also expect a reduction to either rates within a range of 5 to 10 bps.

The remaining 11 respondents expected both rates to remain unchanged this month.

New Zealand fiscal policy

New Zealand’s finance minister said on Tuesday the government should continue to be careful about spending and flagged the introduction of new fiscal rules in the budget next month.

“It’s really important that we use fiscal policy sensibly to be able to make sure New Zealand not only keeps a lid on debt but that we invest in the right things,” Finance Minister Grant Robertson told a news conference.

He said new fiscal rules would be introduced at this year’s budget in May after some fiscal targets were previously suspended as the government responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Robertson stressed that even as New Zealand must be careful with spending, infrastructure projects such as the overhaul of the country’s health system remains important.

“It is important that we don’t cut our nose off to spite our face and take away funding,” he said.

New Zealand’s central bank has raised interest rates at four consecutive meetings and signaled more hikes in coming quarters as it expects annual inflation to peak around 7 percent in the first half of this year.

Rising costs have also prompted calls from opposition parliamentary members for the government to use fiscal policy to help temper inflation.

Argentina takes steps against inflation

Argentina’s government said on Monday the country’s neediest would get help to cope with soaring prices as part of a special aid program that will be financed with taxes on business experiencing unexpected gains from the Ukraine war.

Workers included in the measure will receive 18,000 pesos ($158) in two installments and retirees will receive 12,000 pesos in one installment.

The government said it will fund the bonuses with a tax on companies that saw “unexpected income” generated by the war in Ukraine. This includes grain exports and would affect companies with profits over 1 billion pesos a year.

The government did not report the total cost of the program or give any details on the tax rate. The proposal still needs approval from congress.

UK inflation to squeeze profits 

More than seven out of 10 chief financial officers at Britain’s biggest companies expect high inflation to reduce their profit margins, and few see the Bank of England getting inflation under control in the next couple of years.

A quarterly survey from accountants Deloitte showed a record 98 percent of CFOs expect their operating costs to rise over the coming year, and 71 percent expect their operating margins to fall, up from 44 percent in the previous quarter.

“Over the next year, CFOs believe a mix of rising costs and slower growth are set to squeeze margins,” Ian Stewart, chief economist at Deloitte, said.

Fed’s Bullard wants to get rates up 

The Federal Reserve Building, in Washington DC (Shutterstock)

US inflation is “far too high,” St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Monday as he repeated his case for increasing interest rates to 3.5 percent by the end of the year to slow what are now 40-year-high inflation readings.

“What we need to do right now is get expeditiously to neutral and then go from there,” Bullard said at a virtual event held by the Council on Foreign Relations. But with economic growth expected to remain above its potential, he added, the economy won’t fall into recession and the unemployment rate, now at 3.6 percent, will likely drop below 3 percent this year.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: US China Sweden economy

Saudi economy to witness fastest growth in over a decade in 2022: Capital Economics

Saudi economy to witness fastest growth in over a decade in 2022: Capital Economics
Updated 4 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi economy to witness fastest growth in over a decade in 2022: Capital Economics

Saudi economy to witness fastest growth in over a decade in 2022: Capital Economics
Updated 4 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A potential rise in oil output in the coming months means the Saudi economy is expected to witness its fastest growth in over a decade this year, according to Capital Economics.

“We think that the Saudi economy will grow by 10 percent in 2022 and 5.3 percent in 2023,” wrote James Swanston, an economist at Capital Economics.

Non-oil sector driving Saudi economy

According to the Capital Economics report, final gross domestic product figures for the fourth quarter of 2021 indicated that the Saudi economy grew by 3.2 percent in 2021. This growth was largely driven by the non-oil sector, which expanded 4.9 percent in 2021.

The report further noted that the non-oil sector has rebounded strongly since the omicron wave ended in January 2022.

“The S&P Global Composite PMI rose from 56.2 in February to a four-month high of 56.8 in March. The output component of the PMI rose to its highest level in over four years,” added Swanston.

Oil sector

According to the report, oil production rose to 10.3 million barrels per day in March, which translated into a growth of 26.7 percent year-on-year. It also marked the fastest pace recorded since 2003.

Capital Economics asserts that Saudi Arabia will raise oil output further — and probably by more than is currently pencilled in under the OPEC+ deal.

An increase in oil production may also give the government more scope to loosen fiscal policy and support the recovery in the non-oil sector, the report added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy

Egypt to see 48% rise in gas powered cars during 2022, minister says 

Egypt to see 48% rise in gas powered cars during 2022, minister says 
Updated 6 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt to see 48% rise in gas powered cars during 2022, minister says 

Egypt to see 48% rise in gas powered cars during 2022, minister says 
Updated 6 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt is to see a 48 percent year-on-year rise in the number of cars on its roads being converted to use natural gas during this fiscal year, the minister of petroleum and mineral resources reported. 

Tarek El Molla said he expects 82,000 new cars to be adapted to use natural gas as fuel, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

He explained that there are many economic and environmental benefits that arise from this transition. 

So far, the number of gas-powered vehicles in Egypt has reached 440,000, El Molla said. 

 During the first quarter of 2022, the country’s natural gas sales have averaged 87 million cubic meters.

Topics: natural gas Egypt

Pakistan's salary advance platform Abhi raises $17m series A round

Pakistan's salary advance platform Abhi raises $17m series A round
Updated 25 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Pakistan's salary advance platform Abhi raises $17m series A round

Pakistan's salary advance platform Abhi raises $17m series A round
Updated 25 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Pakistan-based salary advance platform, Abhi, has raised $17 million in a series A round led by venture capital firm Speedinvest.
Abhi allows its users to withdraw a portion of their accrued salary into any bank account, as well as help employers reduce workload on HR and finance departments, while facilitating employee needs.
The company will use the funding to meet customer demand, increase marketing capabilities, and expand its team.
“All sizes of companies and their employees want the services we provide. The proceeds will support our exponential growth, and help us meet customer demand,” Omair Ansari, CEO at Abhi, said in a statement.
Founded in 2021, Abhi has seen huge growth working with over 150 companies with a user base of 250,000 people.

Topics: Pakistan e-commerce Abhi funds

Saudi Arabia and Morocco’s trade ministers discuss boosting bilateral trade

Saudi Arabia and Morocco’s trade ministers discuss boosting bilateral trade
Updated 45 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and Morocco’s trade ministers discuss boosting bilateral trade

Saudi Arabia and Morocco’s trade ministers discuss boosting bilateral trade
Updated 45 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is open to boosting the presence of Moroccan companies and investments in the Kingdom, trade minister Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi has said. 

Al Qasabi made these remarks while attending the Moroccan-Saudi business forum in Jeddah on April 18. 

He added that it is necessary to strengthen contacts between government officials and private sector leaders from Saudi Arabia and Morocco. 

Ryad Mezzour, Morocco’s minister of industry and trade, said there is an urgency of investing in human capital by raising the number of Moroccan employees in Saudi Arabia from 22,000 to approximately 500,000. 

During the event, both ministers also discussed the measures that should be taken to increase bilateral trade between the two countries. 

Mezzour urged more actions to remove obstacles that have been impeding trade between the nations. 

He also talked about the need to create a shipping line in order to boost commerce, and made it clear that Morocco seeks to benefit from Saudi Arabia’s expertise in the field of industrial zones.

Topics: Morocco trade

CMA tells financial entities to verify IPO filings before acceptance: Argaam

CMA tells financial entities to verify IPO filings before acceptance: Argaam
Updated 53 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

CMA tells financial entities to verify IPO filings before acceptance: Argaam

CMA tells financial entities to verify IPO filings before acceptance: Argaam
Updated 53 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Capital Market Authority has instructed financial institutions not to accept initial public offering applications without prior verification.

Applicants who file for subscription must have the capacity to cover the application value, Argaam reported, citing unnamed sources.

In addition, upon completion of the book-building period, the CMA urged financial advisors not to use the term “collected funds” in announcements about coverage ratios.

CMA is noticing high levels of coverage for unrealistic subscriptions during the book-building period in offerings, the sources added.

The sources stressed that all financial entities must abide by the stock market regulator’s law, adding that the CMA is flexible when it comes to raising retail portions of subscriptions.

Earlier this month, the Saudi Central Bank, SAMA, directed banks to halt the option of opening online accounts for individuals or institutions, as part of new security measures effective April 10.

Prompting the decisions is an increase in fraud that has been observed recently, through impersonation of platforms that sell goods or provide services, with names of official entities, to obtain access data on electronic banking services.

Topics: Saudi Capital Market Authority Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

