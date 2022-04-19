Saudi Arabia congratulates president, members of Yemen leadership council for taking oath

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia congratulated the president and members of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council for taking the constitutional oath on Tuesday in Aden.
Yemen’s internationally recognized presidential council was sworn earlier in the day in the southern port city of Aden, state-run media reported.
Aden serves as the interim seat of the internationally recognized government since the Houthi rebels seized the capital of Sanaa in 2014, setting off Yemen’s long-running civil war.
The swearing-in took place before the parliament in a ceremony attended by foreign ambassadors and the US and UN envoys to Yemen, SABA news agency said.
“We appreciate the keenness of the Yemeni parties to advance the interest of Yemen and achieve the aspirations of its people to restore security and stability,” Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said.
The presidential council was appointed earlier this month after former President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi stepped aside. Hadi transferred his powers and those of his vice president to the council, which will run the country and lead peace talks with the Houthis.
“The Kingdom was and remains the largest supporter of the Yemeni people, and will continue to do so,” Prince Faisal said, affirming full support for the leadership council and its supporting entities.
(With AP)
