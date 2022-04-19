WAMY chief receives head of Al-Ain Association for Development in Lebanon

RIYADH: Dr. Saleh Al-Wohaiby, the secretary-general of the World Assembly of Muslim Youth, received in his office Sheikh Omar Khalil Al-Ayoubi, the head of the Al-Ain Association for Development in Lebanon.
Al-Ayoubi briefed Al-Wohaiby about the association’s work and its most important programs to serve the Lebanese community.
The World Assembly of Muslim Youth is an international Islamic educational organization that aims to “preserve the identity of Muslim youth and help overcome the problems they face in modern society.”
The National Museum of Saudi Arabia celebrated Gargee’an with a Saudi band that played drums and sang old traditional songs that the locals grew up with, as a part of the Ramadan Nights Program. (AN photo by Saleh Al-Ghannam)
Saudi National Museum celebrates Ramadan with drums, songs, and candy
Three programs ran until April 15 in concurrence with the holy month
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: The Saudi National Museum, as part of its Aroma Program to give a unique and distinctive cultural experience to visitors throughout the year, launched three programs for Ramadan.
The Craft and Heritage, Ramadan Nights and Ramadan Market programs ran until April 15.
The Craft and Heritage Program included a rosary-making workshop that talked about the history and presence of the craft today.
Ramadan Nights was an interactive cultural journey where visitors passed through the museum’s eight halls to learn about the history of the Kingdom. The museum also celebrated Gargee’an with a Saudi band that played drums and sang old traditional songs that the locals grew up with.
Gargee’an is a centuries-old tradition and a deep-rooted part of the culture in some Gulf countries. It is celebrated with children dressing up in traditional attire and going door-to-door singing to receive sweets and nuts from neighbors.
Faten Al-Odaili, a mother of four, expressed how grateful she was that the tradition of Gargee’an is not dead. “We always celebrate Gargee’an with our family,” Al-Odaili said. “When we learned about this festival, we rushed to purchase traditional floral outfits for our kids from old souks.
“Gargee’an is important for kids because it gets them excited to fast in Ramadan, and my kids always ask me about it because it creates a wonderful memory for them as we gather the neighborhood kids and give them candy and gifts while teaching them the songs … it’s a part of Riyadh tradition,” she said.
The Ramadan Market Program, in cooperation with the Social Development Bank, featured Ramadan-themed products, foods, and clothing to support families.
Shoug Al-Hamlan, the owner of an events giveaways business, said that the bank contacted them to participate in the event in the museum.
“We are a business specialized in giveaways … weddings, baby showers, Gargee’an, and any event,” Al-Hamlan said.
“Gargee’an is a beautiful event that happens in the middle of Ramadan and I think it means a lot to kids because they get excited for Ramadan, and it creates fun moments in family gatherings.”
Badria Al-Attallah, the owner of Om Issam Heritage, joined the event with her handmade products such as traditional trays and other home decorations made from palm tree leaves. Al-Attallah’s designs are a mix of modern and heritage styles.
Reminicing about Gargee’an, Al-Atallah said: “In my time Gargee’an was called ‘Al-Hawama’ … that was the time where you could hear the sewing machines work as our mothers sewed the floral traditional dresses for us, and we used to walk in the ally and knock on doors to get candy and sing songs.
“It’s nice that we still have it so kids can learn about our old traditions at that time of how the sewing machines worked and how we used to put henna on our hands.”
The exhibition highlights the efforts of the Kingdom in the service of pilgrims and visitors and the architectural development of the Two Holy Mosques
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: The International Exhibition and Museum on the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization is another attractive feature of the Ramadan Nights Festival in Makkah, which is organized by Kadana Development Company in Muzdalifah
The museum was inaugurated by CEO of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites Abdul Rahman bin Farouq Addas, who toured the different sections of the exhibitions including the section that highlighted historical photos of Makkah and Madinah, and listening to a presentation via modern technologies about the biography of Prophet Muhammad, explanation of Hajj and Umrah rituals, among others.
The exhibition also highlights the efforts of the Kingdom in the service of pilgrims and visitors and the architectural development of the Two Holy Mosques.
Addas also visited other sections of the Ramadan Nights Festival such as the Makkah neighborhood that had out on fare popular, local dishes, traditional crafts, and other entertainment areas for children and families.
The festival and the museum were launched as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in order to enrich the experience of the visitors and pilgrims under the supervision of the Muslim World League.
Since the museum witnessed an influx of visitors since its inauguration, the organizers extended the working hours from 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. to accommodate visitors and residents.
Thikra Al-Abdul Latif, director of the Food Empowerment Convoy 2022 project, receives a certificate of thanks from Abdul Wahab Mohammed Al-Faiz after the launch of the project on Sunday in Riyadh. (Supplied)
The project has several phases: Assessing the needs of the target group, searching for supporters, determining the required quantity of the food basket contents, developing a distribution plan, and choosing the best prices for the baskets' contents
Updated 30 min 20 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: The Future Women Society on Sunday launched a charity project to distribute 800 food baskets to 4,000 beneficiaries from the neediest families in the Riyadh region.
About 200 volunteers are taking part in the Food Empowerment Convoy 2022 campaign, which will provide food baskets containing basic items, highlight the role of volunteer work in community service, and consolidate the relationship between the FWS and those taking part in the project.
It also aims to activate the role of community partnership and meet the food demands of families in need during Ramadan.
4,000
Project director Thikra Al-Abdul Latif said the campaign was about building a relationship with families who had no breadwinners and were most in need of empowerment.
The project has several phases: Assessing the needs of the target group, searching for supporters, determining the required quantity of the food basket contents, developing a distribution plan, and choosing the best prices for the baskets' contents.
“The last two phases are based on preparing baskets containing foodstuffs for daily consumption that are sufficient for families throughout Ramadan and distributing the baskets to the locations previously identified in the distribution plan.”
FWS chairperson Dr. Gareebah Al-Twaiher said that a follow-up study would be carried out on the beneficiary families to see the social impact of the convoy project.
She added that the society was proud of its partnerships with the Ehsan platform, Al-Rajhi Endowment, Obeikan Endowment, and the Feena Khair (There is Good in Us) initiative.
Abdullah Al-Ghanim, the follow-up supervisor at Feena Khair, said all sections of the nonprofit sector needed to provide services to beneficiaries across all categories.
“I expect, in this case, that the results of these partnerships are satisfactory due to the presence of diverse and sufficient expertise to accomplish fast, proficient, and distinguished work.”
Al-Ghanim added that the FWS was like any other association. "The goal is the same, which is to serve religion, the nation, and society.”
He said he regarded the Food Empowerment Convoy project with admiration and pride for the interest it had attracted, the love of voluntary charitable work among women, and their keenness to develop families in the community and educate them to be active elements in the community.
Abdul Wahab Mohammed Al-Faiz, secretary-general of the Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Subaie and Sons Charitable Foundation (Ghoroos), inaugurated the food distribution convoy project in the presence of interested parties, specialists, and several women who came to receive their baskets.
Ghoroos has been involved in nonprofit projects for several years and is preparing to launch new initiatives and partnerships in the nonprofit sector by the end of 2022.
Craftsmanship initiatives launched to celebrate World Heritage Day
The Artisan House initiative was launched in three different locations: Al-Ahsa, Unayzah, and Buraydah
It aims to help produce innovative designs for Saudi handicraft items
Updated 19 April 2022
Mai Almarzoogi
JEDDAH: The Saudi Heritage Commission launched three craftsmanship initiatives on Monday to preserve the Kingdom’s handicrafts and develop people’s skills in artisanry.
The launch was on World Heritage Day, which is marked on April 18.
The Artisan House initiative was launched in three different locations: Al-Ahsa, Unayzah, and Buraydah. It aims to help produce innovative designs for Saudi handicraft items.
The commission, which is part of the Ministry of Culture, wants handicraft items to become a source of income and to preserve the art of craftsmanship through production.
The houses will participate in seasonal festivals and events and host community activities to revitalize craftsmanship and increase its appeal among the public.
The commission wants to operate multiple artisan houses throughout the Kingdom in 2022 that focus on handicrafts specific to those locations, such as Sadu weaving, woodwork, sewing and embroidery, and pottery.
The initiative will offer craftsmanship courses, workshops, and a production site.
It will also have a specific logo and identity attached to handicraft items produced through the scheme that will serve as a hallmark, aiming to raise the value of the items made and increase public awareness about the importance of locally crafted items and preserving national heritage.
‘Culture House’ public library to be established in Riyadh
‘Culture House’ will be established in the Saudi capital after an agreement was signed between the Libraries Commission and Riyadh Municipality
The agreement will develop and enrich the King Salman Science Oasis project in the Al-Ta'awun neighborhood with cultural content
Updated 19 April 2022
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: A public library called “Culture House” will be established in the Saudi capital after an agreement was signed on Tuesday between the Libraries Commission and Riyadh Municipality.
The agreement will develop and enrich the King Salman Science Oasis project in the Al-Ta'awun neighborhood with cultural content.
It was signed by commission CEO, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Asim, and the undersecretary of the mayor for services, Mohammed Al-Aql, in the presence of Riyadh Mayor Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf and Deputy Culture Minister Hamid Mohammad Fayez.
The areas for cooperation include preparing the King Salman Science Oasis for educational and cultural events and designing a visitor experience enriched with Saudi history and culture to create a public library for everyone.
The commission and municipality identified two tracks for cooperation.
The development track includes implementing and applying common ideas from the cultural sector. It also allows the commission to use the oasis area to implement profitable and nonprofit activities.
The operational track includes the commission's commitment to operating, maintaining, and managing the oasis and its external area, and making equipment suitable for the visitor experience.
The commission said later that the agreement was part of its responsibilities toward serving the Saudi library sector, getting the activities of culture houses going, revitalizing libraries as centers of education and culture, and strengthening local and international partnerships to develop this sector.
The commission is one of 11 new bodies launched by the Ministry of Culture.
Its role includes setting a strategy for the library sector, following up on its implementation after it has been approved by the ministry, establishing regulations and standards for the sector, and promoting reading by developing the library environment and enhancing its services.
Poet Munir Al-Nimr told Arab News: “Signing partnership agreements of this kind can be invested on a cultural level, as it develops the structure of culture in the Kingdom in general.
“Undoubtedly, the agreement gives cultural partnerships between entities a great ability to improve the cultural scene and spread culture. However, cultural entities alone are not able to spread culture on a large scale, despite the importance of the great role they play to serve the cultural aspects.”
Al-Nimr, who is also a visual artist, said Saudi Arabia had an important and expanding cultural movement, especially since the launch of Vision 2030.
“From here, the cultural movements come to keep pace with this important development that the Kingdom is witnessing on many levels.”