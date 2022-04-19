Saudi crown prince contacts Jordan’s king to inquire about his health after Germany disc operation

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday made a phone call to King Abdullah II of Jordan, to inquire about his health, Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the call, the crown prince wished the Jordanian king good health following his return to the capital, Amman, from Germany.
The king has now returned to the kingdom, 10 days after he was admitted to a specialist hospital in Frankfurt for urgent surgery due to disc problems.
Meanwhile, the Jordanian monarch expressed his thanks to the Saudi crown prince for his “noble fraternal sentiments.”
On Wednesday, King Salman had also contacted his Jordanian counterpart to check on his health and both the king and crown prince had sent congratulatory cables to King Abdullah following his “successful” operation.
- Prince Mohammed bin Salman wished the Jordanian king good health following his return from Germany
