KSrelief continues water supply project in Yemen’s Hodeidah

During March, 1,627,000 liters of suitable water were pumped into tanks that were suitable for domestic use. (SPA)
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi-based King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center continued implementing a water supply and environmental sanitation project for camps for the displaced in Al-Khoukha district, in the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah.
During March, 1,627,000 liters of suitable water were pumped into tanks that were suitable for domestic use, carrying out 144 shifts to remove waste from the internally displaced camps.
78 sewage suctions were conducted, and two cleaning campaigns for maintaining the camp’s 23 bathrooms.120 bags were distributed for cleaning bathrooms, carrying out 180 rainwater suction procedures, and implementing 470 backfilling operations for rain swamps.
9,800 people benefited from these services.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Saudi Arabia

Updated 20 April 2022
Rahaf Jambi

  • Three programs ran until April 15 in concurrence with the holy month
Updated 20 April 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: The Saudi National Museum, as part of its Aroma Program to give a unique and distinctive cultural experience to visitors throughout the year, launched three programs for Ramadan.

The Craft and Heritage, Ramadan Nights and Ramadan Market programs ran until April 15.

The Craft and Heritage Program included a rosary-making workshop that talked about the history and presence of the craft today.

Ramadan Nights was an interactive cultural journey where visitors passed through the museum’s eight halls to learn about the history of the Kingdom.  The museum also celebrated Gargee’an with a Saudi band that played drums and sang old traditional songs that the locals grew up with.

The Ramadan Market Program, in cooperation with the Social Development Bank, came to embrace products, foods, and clothing related to the month of Ramadan in order to support and contain national capabilities. (Photo by Saleh Al-Ghannam)

Gargee’an is a centuries-old tradition and a deep-rooted part of the culture in some Gulf countries. It is celebrated with children dressing up in traditional attire and going door-to-door singing to receive sweets and nuts from neighbors.

Faten Al-Odaili, a mother of four, expressed how grateful she was that the tradition of Gargee’an is not dead. “We always celebrate Gargee’an with our family,” Al-Odaili said. “When we learned about this festival, we rushed to purchase traditional floral outfits for our kids from old souks.

HIGHLIGHT

The Ramadan Nights was an interactive cultural journey where visitors passed through the museum’s eight halls to learn about the history of the Kingdom.

“Gargee’an is important for kids because it gets them excited to fast in Ramadan, and my kids always ask me about it because it creates a wonderful memory for them as we gather the neighborhood kids and give them candy and gifts while teaching them the songs … it’s a part of Riyadh tradition,” she said.

The Ramadan Market Program, in cooperation with the Social Development Bank, featured Ramadan-themed products, foods, and clothing to support families.

Photo by Saleh Al-Ghannam

Shoug Al-Hamlan, the owner of an events giveaways business, said that the bank contacted them to participate in the event in the museum.

“We are a business specialized in giveaways … weddings, baby showers, Gargee’an, and any event,” Al-Hamlan said.

“Gargee’an is a beautiful event that happens in the middle of Ramadan and I think it means a lot to kids because they get excited for Ramadan, and it creates fun moments in family gatherings.”

Badria Al-Attallah, the owner of Om Issam Heritage, joined the event with her handmade products such as traditional trays and other home decorations made from palm tree leaves. Al-Attallah’s designs are a mix of modern and heritage styles.

Reminicing about Gargee’an, Al-Atallah said: “In my time Gargee’an was called ‘Al-Hawama’ … that was the time where you could hear the sewing machines work as our mothers sewed the floral traditional dresses for us, and we used to walk in the ally and knock on doors to get candy and sing songs.

“It’s nice that we still have it so kids can learn about our old traditions at that time of how the sewing machines worked and how we used to put henna on our hands.”

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Saudi National Museum Ramadan

Updated 20 April 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

  • The exhibition highlights the efforts of the Kingdom in the service of pilgrims and visitors and the architectural development of the Two Holy Mosques
Updated 20 April 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The International Exhibition and Museum on the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization is another attractive feature of the Ramadan Nights Festival in Makkah, which is organized by Kadana Development Company in Muzdalifah

The museum was inaugurated by CEO of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites Abdul Rahman bin Farouq Addas, who toured the different sections of the exhibitions including the section that highlighted historical photos of Makkah and Madinah, and listening to a presentation via modern technologies about the biography of Prophet Muhammad, explanation of Hajj and Umrah rituals, among others.

The exhibition also highlights the efforts of the Kingdom in the service of pilgrims and visitors and the architectural development of the Two Holy Mosques.

Addas also visited other sections of the Ramadan Nights Festival such as the Makkah neighborhood that had out on fare popular, local dishes, traditional crafts, and other entertainment areas for children and families.

The festival and the museum were launched as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in order to enrich the experience of the visitors and pilgrims under the supervision of the Muslim World League.

Since the museum witnessed an influx of visitors since its inauguration, the organizers extended the working hours from 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. to accommodate visitors and residents.

 

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Saudi Arabia Makkah museum International Exhibition and Museum on the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization

Updated 20 April 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

  • The project has several phases: Assessing the needs of the target group, searching for supporters, determining the required quantity of the food basket contents, developing a distribution plan, and choosing the best prices for the baskets' contents
Updated 20 April 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The Future Women Society on Sunday launched a charity project to distribute 800 food baskets to 4,000 beneficiaries from the neediest families in the Riyadh region.

About 200 volunteers are taking part in the Food Empowerment Convoy 2022 campaign, which will provide food baskets containing basic items, highlight the role of volunteer work in community service, and consolidate the relationship between the FWS and those taking part in the project.

It also aims to activate the role of community partnership and meet the food demands of families in need during Ramadan.

NUMBER

4,000

800 food baskets delivered to 4,000 beneficiaries from the neediest families in the Riyadh region.

Project director Thikra Al-Abdul Latif said the campaign was about building a relationship with families who had no breadwinners and were most in need of empowerment.

The project has several phases: Assessing the needs of the target group, searching for supporters, determining the required quantity of the food basket contents, developing a distribution plan, and choosing the best prices for the baskets' contents.

“The last two phases are based on preparing baskets containing foodstuffs for daily consumption that are sufficient for families throughout Ramadan and distributing the baskets to the locations previously identified in the distribution plan.”

Two young men carry a box containing a food basket to be delivered to a needy family on Sunday in Riyadh, as part of the Food Empowerment Convoy 2022 project. (Supplied)

FWS chairperson Dr. Gareebah Al-Twaiher said that a follow-up study would be carried out on the beneficiary families to see the social impact of the convoy project.

She added that the society was proud of its partnerships with the Ehsan platform, Al-Rajhi Endowment, Obeikan Endowment, and the Feena Khair (There is Good in Us) initiative.

Abdullah Al-Ghanim, the follow-up supervisor at Feena Khair, said all sections of the nonprofit sector needed to provide services to beneficiaries across all categories.

“I expect, in this case, that the results of these partnerships are satisfactory due to the presence of diverse and sufficient expertise to accomplish fast, proficient, and distinguished work.”

Al-Ghanim added that the FWS was like any other association. "The goal is the same, which is to serve religion, the nation, and society.”

He said he regarded the Food Empowerment Convoy project with admiration and pride for the interest it had attracted, the love of voluntary charitable work among women, and their keenness to develop families in the community and educate them to be active elements in the community.

Abdul Wahab Mohammed Al-Faiz, secretary-general of the Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Subaie and Sons Charitable Foundation (Ghoroos), inaugurated the food distribution convoy project in the presence of interested parties, specialists, and several women who came to receive their baskets.

Ghoroos has been involved in nonprofit projects for several years and is preparing to launch new initiatives and partnerships in the nonprofit sector by the end of 2022.

 

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Saudi women Ramadan Saudi Arabia

Updated 20 April 2022
Arab News

Updated 20 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia congratulated the president and members of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council for taking the constitutional oath on Tuesday in Aden.
Yemen’s internationally recognized presidential council was sworn earlier in the day in the southern port city of Aden, state-run media reported.
Aden serves as the interim seat of the internationally recognized government since the Houthi rebels seized the capital of Sanaa in 2014, setting off Yemen’s long-running civil war.
The swearing-in took place before the parliament in a ceremony attended by foreign ambassadors and the US and UN envoys to Yemen, SABA news agency said.
“We appreciate the keenness of the Yemeni parties to advance the interest of Yemen and achieve the aspirations of its people to restore security and stability,” Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said.
The presidential council was appointed earlier this month after former President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi stepped aside. Hadi transferred his powers and those of his vice president to the council, which will run the country and lead peace talks with the Houthis.
“The Kingdom was and remains the largest supporter of the Yemeni people, and will continue to do so,” Prince Faisal said, affirming full support for the leadership council and its supporting entities.
(With AP)

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Prince Faisal bin Farhan Aden Presidential Leadership Council

Updated 19 April 2022
Mai Almarzoogi

  • The Artisan House initiative was launched in three different locations: Al-Ahsa, Unayzah, and Buraydah
  • It aims to help produce innovative designs for Saudi handicraft items
Updated 19 April 2022
Mai Almarzoogi

JEDDAH: The Saudi Heritage Commission launched three craftsmanship initiatives on Monday to preserve the Kingdom’s handicrafts and develop people’s skills in artisanry.
The launch was on World Heritage Day, which is marked on April 18.
The Artisan House initiative was launched in three different locations: Al-Ahsa, Unayzah, and Buraydah. It aims to help produce innovative designs for Saudi handicraft items.
The commission, which is part of the Ministry of Culture, wants handicraft items to become a source of income and to preserve the art of craftsmanship through production.
The houses will participate in seasonal festivals and events and host community activities to revitalize craftsmanship and increase its appeal among the public.
The commission wants to operate multiple artisan houses throughout the Kingdom in 2022 that focus on handicrafts specific to those locations, such as Sadu weaving, woodwork, sewing and embroidery, and pottery.
The initiative will offer craftsmanship courses, workshops, and a production site.
It will also have a specific logo and identity attached to handicraft items produced through the scheme that will serve as a hallmark, aiming to raise the value of the items made and increase public awareness about the importance of locally crafted items and preserving national heritage.

Topics: Saudi Arabia handicrafts Artisan

