KSrelief continues water supply project in Yemen’s Hodeidah

RIYADH: The Saudi-based King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center continued implementing a water supply and environmental sanitation project for camps for the displaced in Al-Khoukha district, in the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah.
During March, 1,627,000 liters of suitable water were pumped into tanks that were suitable for domestic use, carrying out 144 shifts to remove waste from the internally displaced camps.
78 sewage suctions were conducted, and two cleaning campaigns for maintaining the camp’s 23 bathrooms.120 bags were distributed for cleaning bathrooms, carrying out 180 rainwater suction procedures, and implementing 470 backfilling operations for rain swamps.
9,800 people benefited from these services.
