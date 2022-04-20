You are here

  • Home
  • China In-Focus — Crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia drop; Exports to North Korea surge

China In-Focus — Crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia drop; Exports to North Korea surge

China In-Focus — Crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia drop; Exports to North Korea surge
China is also re-upping trade with North Korea (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w7e5f

Updated 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia drop; Exports to North Korea surge

China In-Focus — Crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia drop; Exports to North Korea surge
Updated 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia exported nearly 13 percent less oil to China in March than a year earlier but retained its top supplier spot, while shipments from second-ranked Russia slipped 14 percent, Reuters’ calculations based on Chinese customs data showed.

Saudi crude arrivals totalled 6.858 million tons last month, equivalent to 1.61 million barrels per day, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

That compared to an average of 1.81 million bpd during the first two months and 1.85 million bpd a year earlier.

Imports from Russia were at 6.39 million tons, or 1.5 million bpd, versus 1.75 million bpd in March 2021 and 1.57 million bpd in the January-February period.

As most of the March-arriving Russian shipments were contracted before the Feb. 24 Russian invasion of Ukraine, any cut to Russian oil purchases due to worries of sanctions would only be reflected in data due for release in May.

Chinese exports to North Korea surge

Wheat flour is one of the key exports from China to North Korea (Shutterstock)

China’s exports to North Korea surged in January-March, with sales of edible oil, wheat flour and pharmaceutical compounds to its reclusive neighbor sky-rocketing after a COVID-19-induced pause, Chinese customs data showed on Wednesday.

China resumed freight trains to North Korea in January for the first time since COVID-19 led to a border lockdown between the two countries in early 2020, halting almost all trade.

The rebound in trade comes as the US is urging the UN Security Council to further sanction North Korea over its renewed ballistic missile launches. North Korea has been subjected to UN sanctions since 2006, although the Security Council does allow for humanitarian exemptions.

From January to March, Chinese exports to North Korea leapt to $173.4 million from only $13.0 million a year earlier, and nearly recovered to the $215.3 million figure for the first quarter of 2020, when COVID-19 was just emerging. Imports more than quintupled from a year earlier to $23.5 million, according to the customs data.

For March alone, Chinese shipments to North Korea stood at $57 million, up from $13.0 million a year earlier, while imports were at $3.5 million, versus $1.3 million in the previous year.

China to accelerate VAT credit rebates for small firms

China’s finance ministry and tax regulator on Wednesday said they will accelerate Value Added Tax credit rebates for small firms.

Medium-sized manufacturing firms are allowed to claim VAT credit rebates starting from May, earlier than the previously announced starting time of July, the Ministry of Finance and the State Taxation Administration said in a statement.

China's yuan weakens to a 6-month low

(Shutterstock)

China’s yuan fell to a six-month low against the dollar on Wednesday, dragged down by a weaker-than-expected official midpoint fixing and persistent worries over economic growth outlook.

But falls were limited by China surprisingly keeping its benchmark lending rates steady for the third straight month at its April fixing. Markets saw the move as indicating caution by Beijing in rolling out easing measures.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.3996 per dollar, 276 pips or 0.43 percent weaker than the previous fix of 6.3720.

But Wednesday’s official guidance rate, the weakest since Nov. 12, 2021, came in 143 pips softer than a Reuters estimate of 6.3853.

Markets usually note the PBOC’s daily yuan fixing to gauge the official attitude toward foreign exchange policy. Many currency traders interpreted Wednesday’s weaker-than-expected midpoint as indicating it would allow some weakness in the yuan.

The spot yuan opened at 6.4055 per dollar and fell to a low of 6.4115 at one point, the softest level since Oct. 29, 2021. 

Taiwan firms make uneven restart after Covid curbs

Kunshan, east China (Shutterstock)

Taiwan firms making chip and electronic components reported a mixed picture on Wednesday on work resumption in the eastern Chinese city of Kunshan after COVID-19 curbs, with some warning deliveries would be postponed until next month.

China has put Shanghai under a tight lockdown since late March and neighboring Kunshan has also tightened curbs to control the country’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak since the coronavirus was discovered in late 2019 in the city of Wuhan.

That had caused dozens of Taiwanese firms, many making parts for the semiconductor and electronics industries, to suspend operations. 

Global companies, from makers of mobile phones to chips, are highly dependent on China and Southeast Asia for production and have been diversifying their supply chains after the pandemic caused havoc.

Unimicron, which supplies Apple Inc. and Intel Corp. said in a statement to the Taipei stock exchange that the factory had suspended production from April 2 to 19.

It added it was “gradually resuming work depending on local personnel and logistics conditions.”

However, Asia Electronic Material Co. Ltd. which makes parts for laptops, mobile phones and digital cameras, said its plant in Kunshan would continue to be closed, having originally reported the suspension would last until Tuesday.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Topics: economy China yuan Dollar China in-focus

Related

Oil slides about 7% on concerns of weaker Chinese demand
Business & Economy
Oil slides about 7% on concerns of weaker Chinese demand
Chinese hackers reportedly target India’s power grid
World
Chinese hackers reportedly target India’s power grid

IMF expects Russian economy to shrink by 8.5% in 2022

IMF expects Russian economy to shrink by 8.5% in 2022
Updated 11 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

IMF expects Russian economy to shrink by 8.5% in 2022

IMF expects Russian economy to shrink by 8.5% in 2022
Updated 11 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The International Monetary Fund expects the Russian economy to shrink by 8.5 percent in 2022 due to sanctions from Western countries. 

Western sanctions on Russian exports have affected consumer confidence and the country's economic activities, Malhar Nabar, head of the World Economic Studies division in the IMF's Research Department, told CNBC Arabia. 

The IMF earlier in the week cut its global growth projections for 2022 and 2023, citing the economic hit from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

It forecast a growth of 3.6 percent this year, down sharply from 6.1 percent last year. It also expects the same growth for next year.

Topics: economy IMF world economy Russia Ukraine russia sanctions

Related

IMF cuts global growth forecast to 3.6% citing Russia-Ukraine war
Business & Economy
IMF cuts global growth forecast to 3.6% citing Russia-Ukraine war
Egypt eyes Latin America, Asia markets as war hits Russian tourists  
Business & Economy
Egypt eyes Latin America, Asia markets as war hits Russian tourists  

Iran’s natural gas sector seeks $80bn investments to boost production

Iran’s natural gas sector seeks $80bn investments to boost production
Updated 54 sec ago
Arab News

Iran’s natural gas sector seeks $80bn investments to boost production

Iran’s natural gas sector seeks $80bn investments to boost production
Updated 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Iran’s natural gas sector is seeking investments worth $80 billion to boost production, Bloomberg reported.

Should the US lift sanctions, Iran would still not be able to bring production to the required levels. 

Despite having the second largest gas reserves worldwide, Iran might have to import fuel for sometime, according to the country’s Oil Minister Javad Owji. 

In order to meet domestic demand for diesel and gasoline, the Middle Eastern country has to keep channeling significant amounts in its oil refineries. 

“In the absence of adequate investment we will be forced to import,” Bloomberg reported, citing Javad Owji. 

When former US President Donald Trump halted the 2015 nuclear deal and imposed tight sanctions on Iran, several western oil and gas firms completely abandoned operations and projects in the country.

Prior to this, the country was aiming to construct liquified natural gas, or LNG, terminals that are capable of diverting cargoes to Europe. In May, Iran invited firms and businesses to submit proposals for the construction of small LNG units as it aims to revive those plans.

Topics: Iran natural gas sanctions

Amazon extends position as the world’s largest corporate buyer of renewable energy

Amazon extends position as the world’s largest corporate buyer of renewable energy
Updated 9 min 51 sec ago
AP

Amazon extends position as the world’s largest corporate buyer of renewable energy

Amazon extends position as the world’s largest corporate buyer of renewable energy
Updated 9 min 51 sec ago
AP

Amazon today announced 37 new renewable energy projects around the world, marking significant progress on its path to power 100 percent of its operations with renewable energy by 2025 — five years ahead of the original target of 2030.

The new projects increase the capacity of Amazon’s renewable energy portfolio by nearly 30 percent, from 12.2 gigawatts (GW) to 15.7 GW, and bring the total number of renewable energy projects to 310 across 19 countries.

The additional 3.5 GW of clean energy capacity from these new projects extends Amazon’s leadership position as the world’s largest corporate buyer of renewable energy, and advances its efforts to meet The Climate Pledge, a commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040— 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement.


“Our commitment to protecting the planet and limiting Amazon’s impact on the environment has led us to become the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in the world in both 2020 and 2021. Given the growth of our business, and our mission to run 100 percent of Amazon’s operations on renewable energy, we aren’t slowing our renewable investments down,” said Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon.

“We now have 310 wind and solar projects across 19 countries, and are working hard to reach our goal of powering 100 percent of our business on renewable energy by 2025.”


The 37 new projects announced today are located across the US, Spain, France, Australia, Canada, India, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates.

They vary in project type and size, with three new wind farms, 26 new solar farms, and eight new rooftop solar installations at its buildings around the world.

As a result of these projects, Amazon now has a total of 310 renewable energy projects, including 134 wind and solar farms and 176 rooftop solar projects.


Once operational, Amazon’s 310 projects are expected to produce 42,000 gigawatt hours (GWh) of renewable energy each year — enough electricity output to power 3.9 million US homes annually.

The carbon-free energy generated by these projects will also help avoid 17.3 million metric tons of carbon emissions annually, avoiding the equivalent of the annual emissions of more than 3.7 million cars in the US each year.


Amazon also continues to invest in renewable energy projects paired with energy storage.

The energy storage systems allow Amazon to store clean energy produced by its solar projects and deploy it when solar energy is not available, such as in the evening hours, or during periods of high demand.

The new projects include a 300-megawatt (MW) solar project paired with 150 MW of battery storage in Arizona and a 150 MW solar project paired with 75 MW of battery storage in California.

Combined, the two projects double Amazon’s total announced solar paired with energy storage from 220 MW to 445 MW.

Amazon is also delivering on its Shipment Zero vision to make all Amazon shipments net-zero carbon, with 50 percent net-zero carbon by 2030, and purchasing 100,000 electric delivery vehicles, the largest order ever of electric delivery vehicles.


Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge in 2019, committing to reach net-zero carbon by 2040 — 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement.

The Pledge now has more than 300 signatories, including Best Buy, IBM, Microsoft, PepsiCo, Siemens, Unilever, Verizon, and Visa.

The company is also investing $2 billion in the development of decarbonizing services and solutions through the Climate Pledge Fund.

Topics: economy Amazon renewables Solar power plant Wind Power

Related

Mubadala and BlackRock to invest $525m in Tata Power’s renewable energy arm
Business & Economy
Mubadala and BlackRock to invest $525m in Tata Power’s renewable energy arm
Egyptian construction firm Hassan Allam to build 5MW solar plant in Sharm El- Sheikh
Business & Economy
Egyptian construction firm Hassan Allam to build 5MW solar plant in Sharm El- Sheikh

SoftBank Robotics debuts in Hong Kong with 5% stake buy in SteriTech

SoftBank Robotics debuts in Hong Kong with 5% stake buy in SteriTech
Updated 50 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

SoftBank Robotics debuts in Hong Kong with 5% stake buy in SteriTech

SoftBank Robotics debuts in Hong Kong with 5% stake buy in SteriTech
Updated 50 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Softbank Robotics, the robotic arm of Softbank Group, is all set to debut in Hong Kong, as the company has agreed to buy a minority share in cleaning technology startup Avalon SteriTech Ltd, according to a Bloomberg report. 

The report states that Softbank Robotics will buy a five-percent share in Avalon SteriTech. 

As part of the deal, Kent Yoshida, chief business officer at SoftBank Robotics Group, will join Avalon SteriTech's board of directors. 

The financial details of the transaction have not yet been disclosed.  

Avalon SteriTech CEO Lewis Ho said that the company is considering conducting a series A funding round to help fund its growth plans. The company also has plans to expand into the US, Australia and the UAE markets.

Topics: SoftBank Japan Hong Kong startup Investment

Dubai property purchases by Russians up 67% in Q1 of 2022

Dubai property purchases by Russians up 67% in Q1 of 2022
Updated 20 April 2022
Arab News

Dubai property purchases by Russians up 67% in Q1 of 2022

Dubai property purchases by Russians up 67% in Q1 of 2022
Updated 20 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Following the imposition of Western sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, Russians are exploring other markets to invest in.

Property purchases in Dubai by Russians have surged by 67 percent in the first quarter of 2022, climbing two places to fifth in a country ranking by brokerage Betterhomes. 

Russian buyers were in the 7th position in 2020 and 2021, after rising from 9th in 2019. 

Buyers from the UK topped the ranking, followed by India, Italy, and Canada. 

The new data is the latest evidence of surging Russian investments in the Middle East as the nation faces pressure and sanctions from the Western countries like the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia. 

Ryan Mahoney, CEO of Betterhomes, said that wealthy Russian customers “want premium beach views for the most part,” Bloomberg reported. 

Dubai property market 

According to Betterhomes report, the property market in Dubai is recovering from a seven-year slump. 

Total transactions during the first quarter of 2022 stood at nearly 18,000, with a sales value of about $11.7 billion. 

Dubai also saw a record sale for a single private home, worth $76 million, during the first quarter. 

 

Topics: Dubai property real estate Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Latest updates

IMF expects Russian economy to shrink by 8.5% in 2022
IMF expects Russian economy to shrink by 8.5% in 2022
Iran’s natural gas sector seeks $80bn investments to boost production
Iran’s natural gas sector seeks $80bn investments to boost production
Lebanon maternal deaths triple, children’s health at risk amid crisis, UNICEF says
Lebanon maternal deaths triple, children’s health at risk amid crisis, UNICEF says
Amazon partners with Saudi artists for Eid gift cards
Amazon partners with Saudi artists for Eid gift cards
Group draw for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations lifts Arab nations’ hopes
Group draw for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations lifts Arab nations’ hopes

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.