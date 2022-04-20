You are here

Saudi food delivery platform Jahez's shares drop after announcing acquisition agreement
The proposed acquisition will be priced based on the findings of due diligence, the company said in a bourse filing. (Shutterstock)
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The shares of Jahez, the Saudi food delivery startup, edged lower in afternoon trading after the signing of an initial agreement to acquire Marn, a point of sales systems provider.

As of 01:18 p.,m. Saudi time, Jahez's shares were 1.03 percent lower at SR1,152 ($300) as compared to SR1,164.00 the previous day.

Jahez signed an initial agreement with shareholders of Marn Business Information Technology Co., a PoS systems provider for the food and beverage and retail sectors, to fully acquire the latter.

The proposed acquisition will be priced based on the findings of due diligence, the company said in a bourse filing.

Jahez was listed on Saudi Exchange's parallel market earlier this year as its first-ever listing of a local startup and was recently valued at $3.25 billion.

Topics: app food delivery online

Updated 7 sec ago
AP

Updated 7 sec ago
AP

Amazon today announced 37 new renewable energy projects around the world, marking significant progress on its path to power 100 percent of its operations with renewable energy by 2025 — five years ahead of the original target of 2030.

The new projects increase the capacity of Amazon’s renewable energy portfolio by nearly 30 percent, from 12.2 gigawatts (GW) to 15.7 GW, and bring the total number of renewable energy projects to 310 across 19 countries.

The additional 3.5 GW of clean energy capacity from these new projects extends Amazon’s leadership position as the world’s largest corporate buyer of renewable energy, and advances its efforts to meet The Climate Pledge, a commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040— 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement.


“Our commitment to protecting the planet and limiting Amazon’s impact on the environment has led us to become the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in the world in both 2020 and 2021. Given the growth of our business, and our mission to run 100 percent of Amazon’s operations on renewable energy, we aren’t slowing our renewable investments down,” said Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon.

“We now have 310 wind and solar projects across 19 countries, and are working hard to reach our goal of powering 100 percent of our business on renewable energy by 2025.”


The 37 new projects announced today are located across the US, Spain, France, Australia, Canada, India, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates.

They vary in project type and size, with three new wind farms, 26 new solar farms, and eight new rooftop solar installations at its buildings around the world.

As a result of these projects, Amazon now has a total of 310 renewable energy projects, including 134 wind and solar farms and 176 rooftop solar projects.


Once operational, Amazon’s 310 projects are expected to produce 42,000 gigawatt hours (GWh) of renewable energy each year — enough electricity output to power 3.9 million US homes annually.

The carbon-free energy generated by these projects will also help avoid 17.3 million metric tons of carbon emissions annually, avoiding the equivalent of the annual emissions of more than 3.7 million cars in the US each year.


Amazon also continues to invest in renewable energy projects paired with energy storage.

The energy storage systems allow Amazon to store clean energy produced by its solar projects and deploy it when solar energy is not available, such as in the evening hours, or during periods of high demand.

The new projects include a 300-megawatt (MW) solar project paired with 150 MW of battery storage in Arizona and a 150 MW solar project paired with 75 MW of battery storage in California.

Combined, the two projects double Amazon’s total announced solar paired with energy storage from 220 MW to 445 MW.

Amazon is also delivering on its Shipment Zero vision to make all Amazon shipments net-zero carbon, with 50 percent net-zero carbon by 2030, and purchasing 100,000 electric delivery vehicles, the largest order ever of electric delivery vehicles.


Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge in 2019, committing to reach net-zero carbon by 2040 — 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement.

The Pledge now has more than 300 signatories, including Best Buy, IBM, Microsoft, PepsiCo, Siemens, Unilever, Verizon, and Visa.

The company is also investing $2 billion in the development of decarbonizing services and solutions through the Climate Pledge Fund.

Topics: economy Amazon renewables Solar power plant Wind Power

Updated 3 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 3 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Softbank Robotics, the robotic arm of Softbank Group, is all set to debut in Hong Kong, as the company has agreed to buy a minority share in cleaning technology startup Avalon SteriTech Ltd, according to a Bloomberg report. 

The report states that Softbank Robotics will buy a five-percent share in Avalon SteriTech. 

As part of the deal, Kent Yoshida, chief business officer at SoftBank Robotics Group, will join Avalon SteriTech's board of directors. 

The financial details of the transaction have not yet been disclosed.  

Avalon SteriTech CEO Lewis Ho said that the company is considering conducting a series A funding round to help fund its growth plans. The company also has plans to expand into the US, Australia and the UAE markets.

Topics: SoftBank Japan Hong Kong startup Investment

Updated 23 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 23 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Following the imposition of Western sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, Russians are exploring other markets to invest in.

Property purchases in Dubai by Russians have surged by 67 percent in the first quarter of 2022, climbing two places to fifth in a country ranking by brokerage Betterhomes. 

Russian buyers were in the 7th position in 2020 and 2021, after rising from 9th in 2019. 

Buyers from the UK topped the ranking, followed by India, Italy, and Canada. 

The new data is the latest evidence of surging Russian investments in the Middle East as the nation faces pressure and sanctions from the Western countries like the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia. 

Ryan Mahoney, CEO of Betterhomes, said that wealthy Russian customers “want premium beach views for the most part,” Bloomberg reported. 

Dubai property market 

According to Betterhomes report, the property market in Dubai is recovering from a seven-year slump. 

Total transactions during the first quarter of 2022 stood at nearly 18,000, with a sales value of about $11.7 billion. 

Dubai also saw a record sale for a single private home, worth $76 million, during the first quarter. 

 

Topics: Dubai property real estate Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Updated 17 min 4 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Updated 17 min 4 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has vowed to dedicate $100 million to establish the Tourism Support Fund in collaboration with the World Bank, the Saudi Press Agency reported, citing Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khatib, the minister of tourism. 

To achieve this, the Kingdom has invited donor countries and the private sector to participate in the first international fund dedicated to back the increasingly important tourism sector.

This is part of the country's aims to support initiatives directed at developing the tourism sector locally and internationally as well as advancing economic recovery. 

In May 2021, Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum of understanding with the World Bank and the World Tourism Organization to activate the “Tourism Community Initiative”. 

The fund aims to further advance sustainable tourism, inclusive growth, provide job opportunities, and preserve the natural heritage in developing countries. 

This falls in line with Saudi Arabia’s target to receive as much as 100 million visits per year from both domestic and international tourists by 2030.

In addition the government is seeking a goal for the sector’s contribution to gross domestic product to reach 10 percent by this time.

Topics: economy tourism Saudi Arabia 2030 vision

Updated 24 min 43 sec ago
Reem Walid
Reem Walid

Updated 24 min 43 sec ago
Reem Walid
Reem Walid

RIYADH: On a macro level, European countries like Denmark are going out of their way to help the continent reduce its dependence on Russian energy.

On a micro level, however, firms such as multinational SSE plc and power producer Quantum are taking initiatives to guarantee a green future. Other firms, such as carmaker Volkswagen, are revamping growth plans to adjust to the aftermath of the current global conflicts.

Looking at the bigger picture: 

  • Denmark has announced that it plans to ramp up natural gas production temporarily to aid Europe gain independence from Russian energy. Nevertheless, the country will still stick to its target of quitting oil and gas production by 2050, Bloomberg reported, citing Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Through a micro lens: 

  • SSE plc is in talks with Spain-based Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to acquire its wind farm development unit, Reuters reported. The wind farms projects to be sold have the capacity to generate as much as 3 GW of electricity across France, Greece, Italy, and Spain.
  • Independent power producer Quantum Power Asia Pte is considering progressing with a $5 billion plan to channel clean electricity from Indonesia to Singapore, Bloomberg reported.  Under the new plan, the company will build — in collaboration with Berlin-based construction engineering firm Ib Vogt GmbH — a 3.5 GW solar plant as well as a 12 GW hour battery storage facility in Indonesia. 
  • German carmaker Volkswagen has announced that it will revamp growth plan in such a way to divest more power to its regions and brands, Reuters reported. This comes as the carmaker wishes to minimize vulnerability in light of the global conflicts accounting for several effects such as supply chain disruptions and skyrocketing prices.
Topics: Denmark Russia-Ukraine Conflict Green Energy

