TASI up, Nomu down; Saudi Home Loans Co., and SRMG top gainers: Closing bell 

RIYADH: At the closing bell on Wednesday, the Saudi main index, TASI was up 1.21 percent at 13,688.

The parallel market, Nomu, was down 0.64 percent at 23,934.

Saudi Home Loans Co. soared 30 percent to lead the gainers, followed by Saudi Research and Media Group, or SRMG, which rose 5.80 percent.

Leejam Sports Co. was down 5.93 percent to lead the fallers.

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank fell 0.12 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank gained 2.50 percent.

Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, had inched up 2.12 percent by the end of Wednesday's trading session.

In the insurance sector, Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co., or, SAICO fell 1.66 percent.

Almarai, a leading player in the food and beverage sector, was up 0.39 percent.



As of 3.40 p.m Saudi time, Brent crude was priced at $108.4 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate was at $103.7 a barrel.