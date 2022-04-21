Google to set up first Africa product development center in Nairobi

As it turns 47, Arab News continues to reap rewards of digital transformation

RIYADH: Arab News, the leading multilingual pan-Arab daily, celebrated its 47th anniversary with a commitment to continue to be the platform of choice for voices that matter to its audiences worldwide.

Since its establishment in 1975, the Riyadh-based newspaper has sought to be an international voice for Saudi Arabia and the Arab world.

In September 2016, Arab News announced a global expansion and digital transformation plan that saw it relaunch with an award-winning design as a digital-first, 24/7 platform. It also maintained its print edition, which continues to be the English-language newspaper of record for government entities, embassies and the business community within the Kingdom.

In 2018, it launched its Pakistan digital edition. This was followed by Arab News Japan, which was launched in Tokyo in October 2019 to coincide with Emperor Naruhito’s accession ceremony. The Japanese edition was officially inaugurated by Taro Kono, the country’s defense minister at the time, as well as Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike.

Arab News Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas with then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Region Jead for Japan at Arab News Ali Itani. (AN Photo)

In 2020, despite the challenges of the pandemic, Arab News launched its digital French edition via a Zoom webinar which saw President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti give the keynote speech, while both acting Saudi Media Minister Majid Qasabi and (now former) French Ambassador Francois Gouyette inaugurated the new edition.

The Burj Khalifa lights up on the launch of Arab News en Francais. (AN Photo)

Arab News has also launched several digital products, such as “Frankly Speaking,” the HardTalk-style talkshow streamed on its main website and YouTube. The show’s many influential guests have included Saudi Investment Minister Khaled Al-Falih, Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Princess Lamia bint Majed, former crown prince of Iran Reza Pahlavi, founder of Pfizer/BioNTech Dr. Ugur Sahin, and business mogul-turned fugitive Carlos Ghosn, as well as French Sen. Nathalie Goulet.

In the US, Arab News launched the “Ray Hanania Radio Show,” which broadcasts every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on the US Arab Radio Network. Every episode sees Arab News special correspondent in Chicago Ray Hanania discuss issues that matter to Arab-Americans.

The newspaper also boasts its own research and studies unit, with an exclusive media partnership with YouGov to carry out political polling in the Middle East.

Arab News is renowned for its award-winning design team, and has received over 75 awards since the relaunch and more than 40 million page views every month.

Arab News' Greatest Hits list where all awards and recognitions can be found. (Screenshot)

“We can talk extensively about relaunches, digital transformation or strategy, but the reality is these are just means to an end, and the end is providing our audiences worldwide with quality content on a daily basis,” said Faisal J. Abbas, Editor-in-Chief of Arab News.

“This is why we opted for our annual anniversary video to focus on what matters most: Our commitment to our readers to continue being the regional platform of choice for thought leaders and decision-makers.”

He added: “With the best team in Arab journalism today, a growing reach and endless possibilities, Arab News is a real-life example that life starts after 40.”

Arab News is part of the Saudi Research and Media Group, with offices in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dubai, Islamabad, Tokyo, Paris, London and the US.