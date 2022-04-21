You are here

  • Home
  • India In-Focus — UAE trade pact starts on May 1; Indian shares gain; Radisson eyes expansion

India In-Focus — UAE trade pact starts on May 1; Indian shares gain; Radisson eyes expansion

India In-Focus — UAE trade pact starts on May 1; Indian shares gain; Radisson eyes expansion
UAE-India economic pact to come into force on May 1 (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2g3nw

Updated 21 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

India In-Focus — UAE trade pact starts on May 1; Indian shares gain; Radisson eyes expansion

India In-Focus — UAE trade pact starts on May 1; Indian shares gain; Radisson eyes expansion
Updated 21 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Heavyweight Reliance Industries touched a record high and helped Indian shares rise on Thursday on Indian stock exchanges, with risk appetite being upbeat in the near term as investors bought stocks across the board amid concerns about sky-high inflation.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.66 percent at 17,249.60, as of 0440 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.69 percent to 57,435.77. Both the indexes rose sharply in the previous session as beaten-down technology stocks rebounded and Reliance Industries advanced.

Despite the recent jumps, the indexes are still down more than 1 percent in April so far, hurt by concerns around the Ukraine crisis, surging inflation, and a rout in technology stocks after weak earnings from Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys.

UAE-India economic pact to come into force on May 1

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, also known as CEPA, signed between India and UAE will come into force on May 1, according to the UAE Minister for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi. 

The pact is expected to boost bilateral trade between the two countries to $100 billion over five years as against $43.3 billion in FY21. It should be noted that the UAE is currently India's third-largest trading partner. 

Radisson hotel plans expansion in India and China

(Shutterstock)

Radisson Hotel Group plans to add 150 hotels in Asia-Pacific this year as it banks on travel, tourism, and economic recovery in the region, its CEO Federico González said on Thursday.

Radisson, one of the world’s largest hotel groups, is in the midst of a five-year plan to double its properties to 3,200 hotels in 120 countries by 2025.

Radisson sees its China and India portfolios increasing to 1,000 and 200 hotels, respectively, by 2025, González said, adding that around 150 deals will be signed this year. But China’s stringent lockdown measures could impact the completion of new hotels, he said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics: India economy BSE Tata Reliance

Related

India's SpiceJet launches new direct flights to Riyadh and Jeddah
Business & Economy
India's SpiceJet launches new direct flights to Riyadh and Jeddah

Bank of America appoints Yazaid Al-Salloom for its Saudi business: Bloomberg

Bank of America appoints Yazaid Al-Salloom for its Saudi business: Bloomberg
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Bank of America appoints Yazaid Al-Salloom for its Saudi business: Bloomberg

Bank of America appoints Yazaid Al-Salloom for its Saudi business: Bloomberg
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Bank of America Corp. has appointed Yazaid Al-Salloom to run its business in Saudi Arabia, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. 

Al-Salloom left Standard Chartered to replace Motashar Al Murshed at the US bank.  

The new hire will also cover Kuwait and Bahrain, besides Saudi Arabia, for Bank of America. 

Topics: Appointment Saudi Arabia

Portuguese-Danish-Dutch consortium plans $1.1bn hydrogen plant in Sines

Portuguese-Danish-Dutch consortium plans $1.1bn hydrogen plant in Sines
Updated 2 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

Portuguese-Danish-Dutch consortium plans $1.1bn hydrogen plant in Sines

Portuguese-Danish-Dutch consortium plans $1.1bn hydrogen plant in Sines
  • The partnership agreement will be formally sealed on Friday, with licensing expected to be completed by the end of next year
Updated 2 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

Portuguese project developer Madoqua Renewables, Danish fund manager Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and Dutch firm Power2X announced plans on Thursday to invest 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) in a green hydrogen plant in Portugal.


First production at the plant to be erected in the port city of Sines, 150 km (93 miles) south of Lisbon, and to be powered by wind and solar parks that will be built in parallel, is expected by 2025, they said in a statement.


So-called green hydrogen, produced using renewable electricity, is seen as a key power source that can reduce pollution from long-haul heavy transport, steel and chemical industries and power generation.


The companies said the plant would include a 500-megawatt electrolyzer to produce 50,000 tons of green hydrogen and 500,000 tons of green ammonia per year.


The partnership agreement will be formally sealed on Friday, with licensing expected to be completed by the end of next year.

The plant should reach full capacity by 2030.


“Portugal is structurally well positioned to play a leading role in Europe’s emerging energy transition space,” said Rogaciano Rebelo, chief executive of Madoqua Renewables, which leads the consortium.


The hydrogen produced is expected to be used by local industry, but also transported by a pipeline currently being developed, injected into the existing natural gas network or processed to create green ammonia for export from the port of Sines, the statement said.


Portugal’s largest utility EDP and oil and gas company Galp Energia are both planning to build green hydrogen plants in the same industrial hub of Sines.
 

Topics: economy Hydrogen hydrogen plant renewables

Related

Saudi Arabia’s PIF eyes stake on Thyssenkrupp’s Hydrogen Unit: Bloomberg
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s PIF eyes stake on Thyssenkrupp’s Hydrogen Unit: Bloomberg
Indian Oil joins hands with L&T and ReNew for green hydrogen projects
Business & Economy
Indian Oil joins hands with L&T and ReNew for green hydrogen projects

flydubai to resume flights to Saudi city Qassim next month 

flydubai to resume flights to Saudi city Qassim next month 
Updated 3 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

flydubai to resume flights to Saudi city Qassim next month 

flydubai to resume flights to Saudi city Qassim next month 
Updated 3 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai's flydubai will resume daily service to Qassim in Saudi Arabia on May 1, the airline revealed in a statement. 

With the new addition, the number of destinations served by the carrier in Saudi Arabia will become eight, including AlUla, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh, Taif and Yanbu. 

Flights to Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz International Airport, formerly Qassim International Airport, will operate daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International between May 1 and May 9. 

Due to the northern runway refurbishment project announced by Dubai Airport, flights to Qassim from May 9 to June 22 will be operated from Dubai World Central airport. 

Flights to Qassim will resume from Dubai International on June 23, the statement added. 

Topics: Flydubai airline Saudi

Amazon Europe paid no income tax after sales crossed $55bn in 2021

Amazon Europe paid no income tax after sales crossed $55bn in 2021
Updated 10 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Amazon Europe paid no income tax after sales crossed $55bn in 2021

Amazon Europe paid no income tax after sales crossed $55bn in 2021
Updated 10 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Amazon’s European retail arm paid no income tax after it reported losses of €1.16 billion ($1.3 billion) in 2021.

Amazon EU Sarl also claimed €1 billion in tax credits, even as sales exceeded €51.3 billion during the year, Bloomberg reported.

The Luxembourg-based business saw revenues soar by 17 percent.

An Amazon spokesperson told Bloomberg the company was not required to pay taxes as its losses came on the back of investing heavily in European infrastructure and jobs.

“Across Europe, we pay corporate tax amounting to hundreds of millions of euros,” the spokesperson added.

“Last year Amazon EU Sarl made a loss as we opened more than 50 new sites across Europe and created over 65,000 well-paid jobs, taking our total European permanent workforce to over 200,000.”

Topics: Amazon

Saudi Arabia’s Flynas to operate weekly flights from Riyadh to Salalah

Saudi Arabia’s Flynas to operate weekly flights from Riyadh to Salalah
Updated 10 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Flynas to operate weekly flights from Riyadh to Salalah

Saudi Arabia’s Flynas to operate weekly flights from Riyadh to Salalah
Updated 10 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian low-cost airline, Flynas, will operate three weekly flights from Riyadh to Salalah, during the Khareef season, which will begin on June 16, 2022, the Times of Oman reported. 

Khareef is the monsoon season in Salalah. An annual festival is held there to celebrate it, and attracts tourists during these months. 

Topics: Saudi Oman airline low cost carrier

Latest updates

Finland’s Kiasma museum reopens with space dedicated to Middle Eastern art
Finland’s Kiasma museum reopens with space dedicated to Middle Eastern art
Over 4,000 Afghans who helped UK military still stranded
Over 4,000 Afghans who helped UK military still stranded
Bank of America appoints Yazaid Al-Salloom for its Saudi business: Bloomberg
Bank of America appoints Yazaid Al-Salloom for its Saudi business: Bloomberg
Portuguese-Danish-Dutch consortium plans $1.1bn hydrogen plant in Sines
Portuguese-Danish-Dutch consortium plans $1.1bn hydrogen plant in Sines
flydubai to resume flights to Saudi city Qassim next month 
flydubai to resume flights to Saudi city Qassim next month 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.