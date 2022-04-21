You are here

  • Crypto Moves — US imposes sanctions on Bitriver; Coinbase launches NFT marketplace

Crypto Moves — US imposes sanctions on Bitriver; Coinbase launches NFT marketplace

Updated 19 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Thursday, up 0.25 percent to $41,533 as of 09.00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,082, down 0.29 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Crypto exchange Binance curbs services in Russia

The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange is deactivating the accounts of its major clients in Russia, it said on Thursday, cutting back its services in the country in line with EU sanctions.

Binance told users that Russian nationals and people living in the country, as well as companies based there, that hold crypto worth over 10,000 euros ($10,900), would be banned from making new deposits or trading.

Affected clients would however be able to withdraw funds, it said.

US imposes sanctions on crypto miner

The US on Wednesday imposed sanctions on dozens of people and entities, including a Russian commercial bank and a virtual currency mining company, Bitriver, hoping to target Moscow’s evasion of existing sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Treasury Department said it designated a virtual currency mining company for the first time, alongside more than 40 people and entities led by US-designated Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev.

“Treasury can and will target those who evade, attempt to evade, or aid the evasion of US sanctions against Russia, as they are helping support Putin’s brutal war of choice,” Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in a statement.

UN panel coordinator urges extra vigilance on North Korea

The coordinator for the UN body monitoring enforcement of sanctions on North Korea said on Wednesday a stepped-up focus was needed on cybercrime, which had become fundamental to Pyongyang’s ability to finance its banned weapons programs.

Eric Penton-Voak, of the UN Security Council’s Panel of Experts on North Korea, noted that despite the widest sanctions regime ever imposed by the UN on a nation-state, North Korea had markedly accelerated its missile testing, particularly over the past six months.

“It may be no coincidence that the words cyber and cryptocurrency do not actually appear in the UN sanctions resolutions,” he told a discussion hosted by Washington’s Center for a New American Security think tank.

Penton-Voak said he believed cyber activity had become “absolutely fundamental” to North Korea’s ability to evade UN sanctions to raise money for its nuclear and missile programs, but biannual reports of the experts’ panel had not reflected this as member states had been reluctant to report breaches.

“We rely on UN member states to inform us about breaches in order to investigate. But many, many member states are quite cautious about their own cyber capabilities,” he said.

Coinbase launches NFT marketplace for select US users

Major US crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc. launched its NFT marketplace on Wednesday, in a sign of confidence in the niche digital asset even as the market shows signs of cooling.

The platform, first announced in October, will initially be available for a “small number” of people in the US, a Coinbase spokesperson said. More users will be added from a waiting list over the next three to five weeks as the platform is tested.

NFTs are a type of crypto asset which uses blockchain to record the ownership of digital files such as an image, video or piece of text.

They exploded in popularity in 2021, echoing the ballooning embrace of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin by mainstream investors and companies. Some NFTs have fetched millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency, but growth has slowed in 2022.

On the popular marketplace OpenSea, NFT sales on the ethereum blockchain halved to around $2.5 billion in March, from $5 billion in January.

“We believe NFTs are here to stay,” a Coinbase spokesperson said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Bank of America appoints Yazaid Al-Salloom for its Saudi business: Bloomberg

Bank of America appoints Yazaid Al-Salloom for its Saudi business: Bloomberg

RIYADH: The Bank of America Corp. has appointed Yazaid Al-Salloom to run its business in Saudi Arabia, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. 

Al-Salloom left Standard Chartered to replace Motashar Al Murshed at the US bank.  

The new hire will also cover Kuwait and Bahrain, besides Saudi Arabia, for Bank of America. 

Portuguese-Danish-Dutch consortium plans $1.1bn hydrogen plant in Sines

Portuguese-Danish-Dutch consortium plans $1.1bn hydrogen plant in Sines

  • The partnership agreement will be formally sealed on Friday, with licensing expected to be completed by the end of next year
Portuguese project developer Madoqua Renewables, Danish fund manager Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and Dutch firm Power2X announced plans on Thursday to invest 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) in a green hydrogen plant in Portugal.


First production at the plant to be erected in the port city of Sines, 150 km (93 miles) south of Lisbon, and to be powered by wind and solar parks that will be built in parallel, is expected by 2025, they said in a statement.


So-called green hydrogen, produced using renewable electricity, is seen as a key power source that can reduce pollution from long-haul heavy transport, steel and chemical industries and power generation.


The companies said the plant would include a 500-megawatt electrolyzer to produce 50,000 tons of green hydrogen and 500,000 tons of green ammonia per year.


The partnership agreement will be formally sealed on Friday, with licensing expected to be completed by the end of next year.

The plant should reach full capacity by 2030.


“Portugal is structurally well positioned to play a leading role in Europe’s emerging energy transition space,” said Rogaciano Rebelo, chief executive of Madoqua Renewables, which leads the consortium.


The hydrogen produced is expected to be used by local industry, but also transported by a pipeline currently being developed, injected into the existing natural gas network or processed to create green ammonia for export from the port of Sines, the statement said.


Portugal’s largest utility EDP and oil and gas company Galp Energia are both planning to build green hydrogen plants in the same industrial hub of Sines.
 

flydubai to resume flights to Saudi city Qassim next month 

flydubai to resume flights to Saudi city Qassim next month 

DUBAI: Dubai's flydubai will resume daily service to Qassim in Saudi Arabia on May 1, the airline revealed in a statement. 

With the new addition, the number of destinations served by the carrier in Saudi Arabia will become eight, including AlUla, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh, Taif and Yanbu. 

Flights to Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz International Airport, formerly Qassim International Airport, will operate daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International between May 1 and May 9. 

Due to the northern runway refurbishment project announced by Dubai Airport, flights to Qassim from May 9 to June 22 will be operated from Dubai World Central airport. 

Flights to Qassim will resume from Dubai International on June 23, the statement added. 

Amazon Europe paid no income tax after sales crossed $55bn in 2021

Amazon Europe paid no income tax after sales crossed $55bn in 2021

RIYADH: Amazon’s European retail arm paid no income tax after it reported losses of €1.16 billion ($1.3 billion) in 2021.

Amazon EU Sarl also claimed €1 billion in tax credits, even as sales exceeded €51.3 billion during the year, Bloomberg reported.

The Luxembourg-based business saw revenues soar by 17 percent.

An Amazon spokesperson told Bloomberg the company was not required to pay taxes as its losses came on the back of investing heavily in European infrastructure and jobs.

“Across Europe, we pay corporate tax amounting to hundreds of millions of euros,” the spokesperson added.

“Last year Amazon EU Sarl made a loss as we opened more than 50 new sites across Europe and created over 65,000 well-paid jobs, taking our total European permanent workforce to over 200,000.”

Saudi Arabia’s Flynas to operate weekly flights from Riyadh to Salalah

Saudi Arabia’s Flynas to operate weekly flights from Riyadh to Salalah

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian low-cost airline, Flynas, will operate three weekly flights from Riyadh to Salalah, during the Khareef season, which will begin on June 16, 2022, the Times of Oman reported. 

Khareef is the monsoon season in Salalah. An annual festival is held there to celebrate it, and attracts tourists during these months. 

