Saudi startup Foodics mulls IPO within 3 years after raising $170m 

CEO Ahmad Al-Zaini said they are focusing on investment in geographical expansion. (Supplied)
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi restaurant tech startup Foodics is studying the possibility of issuing an initial public offering in the next three years, CEO, Ahmad Al-Zaini, told Al Arabiya in an interview.

“The target markets are the local market in Saudi Arabia and the American market,” he noted.

Most recently, Foodics raised over SR640 million ($170 million) from a new Series C investment round, led by PIF-owned Sanabil Investments, tech investor Prosus, and Sequoia Capital India.

Foodics, which is a cloud-based technology and payments platform for restaurants, holds a market share of 30 percent, according to the executive.

It currently serves over 21,000 restaurants and aims to expand to more than 100,000 restaurants within two years, Al-Zaini added.

“We are focusing on investment in geographical expansion in countries such as Egypt, and our main entry is in the Egyptian market, and we are studying our expansion in Africa and South Asia.”

 

Topics: IPO Saudi Arabia fintech Investment PIF

Updated 11 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Updated 11 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed


RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's main index opened higher in the last trading session of the week following a slight ease on the energy market.

TASI opened 0.15 percent higher to 13,689, while the parallel market, Nomu, edged 0.18 percent lower to 23,889, at 10:09 a.m. Saudi time.

In energy trading, Brent crude oil reached 108.80 per barrel, and US benchmark WTI crude oil reached 102.75 per barrel, at 10:28 a.m. Saudi time.

Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. rose 4.36 percent, following the award of four contracts worth SR1.9 billion ($506 million) for the improvement of water quality in the Eastern Province.

Etihad Etisalat Co., known as Mobily, edged down 0.12 percent, despite reporting its profit surged by 41 percent to SR319 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened today's trading down 0.35 percent.

The Electrical Industries Co. dropped 1.85 percent, after its shareholders approved its recommendation for SR1 per share cash dividends for 2021.

The Kingdom's largest valued bank Al Rajhi gained 1 percent, while Saudi pharma giant Aldawaa edged up 0.36 percent

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU

Updated 14 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 14 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan met with the US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen and discussed bilateral economic relations between the two countries. 

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings as well as the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting under the Indonesian Presidency.

Al-Jadaan and Yellen also discussed the most prominent economic aspects stemming from the recent geopolitical tensions and the way in which global economic recovery can be boosted amid challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic. 

The meeting was virtually attended by a number of officials from the Saudi Ministry of Finance and the US Treasury.

Topics: Saudi Arabia finance minister US secretary Economic

Updated 33 min 23 sec ago
Salma Wael

Updated 33 min 23 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi stocks advanced on Wednesday, after the International Monetary Fund said it expects the Kingdom’s economy to more than double in 2022.

TASI closed 1.2 percent higher at 13,668, with Saudi Home Loans soaring 30 percent on its trading debut. 

However, Saudi’s parallel market Nomu was down 0.6 percent to 23,934.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain’s indexes inched up, while Bahrain’s slipped.

Stock exchanges in Dubai, Qatar, and Oman ended flat with almost no changes at the closing bell.

The Egyptian index EGX30 dropped 1.7 percent at the end of trading Wednesday.

Oil prices extended gains on Thursday. Brent crude rose to $108.12 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate was at $102.75 as of 9:35 a.m. Riyadh time.

Stock news

Saudi Arabian lender Bank Albilad reported a 25 percent growth to SR490 million ($130 million) in first-quarter profit

Etihad Etisalat Co., better known as Mobily, posted a profit hike of 41 percent to SR319 million during the first quarter of 2022

Alkhorayef Water & Power Technologies Co. was awarded four contracts for the improvement of water quality in the Eastern Province worth SR1.9 billion

The board of Jabal Omar Development Co. proposed a capital increase to SR11.5 billion through debt conversion

Tanmiah Food Co. suffered a 93 percent drop in quarterly profit to SR1.54 million

Shareholders of Gulf Union Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. approved the board’s proposal to boost capital to SR458 million

Saudi Real Estate Co., or Al Akaria, received the Capital Market Authority’s approval for a capital increase through a rights issue valued at SR1.6 billion

Saudi Printing and Packaging Co.’s unit MPPC won a deal worth SR37.8 million with the Ministry of Education to print and supply school books for the current academic year

The board of Arabian Pipes Co. recommended increasing its capital by SR300 million

Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Co. entered a SR23.9 million deal with the Ministry of Islamic Affairs for the manufacture, supply, and furnishing of mosques in Saudi Arabia

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI Saudi stock market

Updated 45 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 45 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. has secured four contracts worth SR1.9 billion ($506 million) from the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture for water quality improvement projects in the Eastern Province.

The firm will design, procure and build transmission lines, distribution networks, pumping stations, and strategic reservoirs, according to a company statement in Tadawul.

The projects are located in the cities of Dammam, Khobar, and Qatif and are slated for completion within 24 to 30 months.

Topics: water Projects Saudi

Updated 55 min 58 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Updated 55 min 58 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

BEIJING: China’s yuan slipped to a more than six-month low against the US dollar on Thursday, after the country’s central bank set a weaker daily midpoint, as corporate dollar buying and expectations of US policy tightening supported the greenback.


Traders said a sharp weakening in the yuan’s offshore counterpart, which also hit a more than six-month low, suggested growing expectations of yuan depreciation, which could drag the onshore yuan still lower.

Reflecting dollar strength, the People’s Bank of China set the yuan’s daily midpoint at 6.4098 per dollar early on Thursday, its weakest since Nov. 11. However, that level was stronger than market forecasts.

Spot yuan opened at 6.4150 per dollar before weakening to a low of 6.4449 per dollar, its weakest level since Oct. 13.

China launches private pension scheme

Meanwhile, China unveiled a private pension scheme on Thursday, allowing employees to save funds in pension accounts and invest in financial products, in the latest move by authorities to address challenges arising from an aging population.


Employees can contribute up to 12,000 yuan ($1,863) per year to their pension fund under the new scheme, compared with a fixed payment from both employees and employers under the state pension plan.

That would not be affordable for most people in the labor market.

In 2021, per capita disposable income nationwide was 35,128 yuan.

The government will adjust the maximum contribution allowed under the new plan according to economic conditions, the government said in a notice, unveiling the new scheme.

Tax deductions on personal pension contributions

Tax deductions would be available on personal pension contributions for the first time.

Funds held in private pension accounts can be invested in certain financial products, like banking wealth management products, deposits and public funds, the notice said.

Independent consultancies estimate the private pension market will grow to at least $1.7 trillion by 2025, from $300 billion currently.

Unimicron partially resumes operation

Taiwan’s Unimicron Technology Corp. said on Thursday that one of its two plants in eastern China’s Kunshan would remain closed to comply with COVID-19 curbs but the other would resume production.

Unimicron, a chip substrate and printed circuit board maker that supplies Apple Inc. and Intel Corp, said in a statement one plant had resumed some production under a “closed loop management” system that keeps workers isolated inside.

A company representative said it was difficult to estimate current production capacity but it was “not high.”

Unimicron plans to keep one plant closed and the other running under the closed-loop system until next Wednesday.

Most of Unimicron’s manufacturing capacity is located in Taiwan but it also has plants in other parts of China as well as in Germany and Japan.

China has put Shanghai under a tight lockdown since late March and neighboring Kunshan has also tightened curbs to control the country’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak since the coronavirus was discovered in late 2019 in the city of Wuhan.

That had caused dozens of Taiwanese firms, many making parts for the semiconductor and electronics industries, to suspend operations. 

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Topics: economy China supply chain Inflation

