Saudi’s Yanbu Cement buys Kuwaiti partner’s 40% stake in subsidiary  

Yanbu Cement will fund the transaction from its own resources. (Shutterstock)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi’s Yanbu Cement has acquired shares owned by Kuwait’s Shuaiba Industrial Co. in its unit Yanbu Saudi Kuwaiti Paper Products Co. for SR32.3 million ($8.6 million).

The transaction allowed the transfer of a 40-percent stake in the paper manufacturer to Yanbu Cement, making it the full owner of the former, according to a bourse filing.

Yanbu Cement will fund the transaction from its own resources.

In line with the company’s expansion and growth visions, the deal aims to provide material and logistical support for Yanbu Cement’s operations.

Yanbu Saudi Kuwaiti Paper Products specializes in wholesale trade and manufacturing all kinds of cement paper bags.

 It made profits of SR5.57 million in 2021, down slightly from SR5.63 million a year earlier.

Saudi Arabia’s PIF eyes stake on Thyssenkrupp’s Hydrogen Unit: Bloomberg

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

  • The report noted that talks are currently in their early stages, and no finalization has yet been made
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is eyeing stakes in Thyssenkrupp AG’s hydrogen unit, as the country aims to switch to greener forms of energy production, Bloomberg reported, quoting people familiar with the matter.

The people, who wished to stay anonymous, revealed that the PIF is now in the early stages of studying a potential investment in the German multinational conglomerate’s Nucera business.

Nucera is known for constructing plants that generate hydrogen gas from renewable energy sources.

This hydrogen will be later converted to electricity without greenhouse gas emissions.

The report noted that talks are currently in their early stages, and no finalization has yet been made.

Both the PIF and the Thyssenkrupp spokesperson declined to comment on the Bloomberg report.

Thyssenkrupp has already started its operations in Saudi Arabia by building a green hydrogen plant that will power the $500 billion NEOM megaproject.

Meanwhile, PIF is currently on a path of transition, as it is now heavily investing in non-oil sectors. 

Saudi startup Foodics mulls IPO within 3 years after raising $170m 

Updated 39 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi restaurant tech startup Foodics is studying the possibility of issuing an initial public offering in the next three years, CEO, Ahmad Al-Zaini, told Al Arabiya in an interview.

“The target markets are the local market in Saudi Arabia and the American market,” he noted.

Most recently, Foodics raised over SR640 million ($170 million) from a new Series C investment round, led by PIF-owned Sanabil Investments, tech investor Prosus, and Sequoia Capital India.

Foodics, which is a cloud-based technology and payments platform for restaurants, holds a market share of 30 percent, according to the executive.

It currently serves over 21,000 restaurants and aims to expand to more than 100,000 restaurants within two years, Al-Zaini added.

“We are focusing on investment in geographical expansion in countries such as Egypt, and our main entry is in the Egyptian market, and we are studying our expansion in Africa and South Asia.”

 

Saudi Arabia's TASI nudges higher after energy markets ease: Opening bell

Updated 48 min 3 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's main index opened higher in the last trading session of the week following a slight ease on the energy market.

TASI opened 0.15 percent higher to 13,689, while the parallel market, Nomu, edged 0.18 percent lower to 23,889, at 10:09 a.m. Saudi time.

In energy trading, Brent crude oil reached 108.80 per barrel, and US benchmark WTI crude oil reached 102.75 per barrel, at 10:28 a.m. Saudi time.

Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. rose 4.36 percent, following the award of four contracts worth SR1.9 billion ($506 million) for the improvement of water quality in the Eastern Province.

Etihad Etisalat Co., known as Mobily, edged down 0.12 percent, despite reporting its profit surged by 41 percent to SR319 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened today's trading down 0.35 percent.

The Electrical Industries Co. dropped 1.85 percent, after its shareholders approved its recommendation for SR1 per share cash dividends for 2021.

The Kingdom's largest valued bank Al Rajhi gained 1 percent, while Saudi pharma giant Aldawaa edged up 0.36 percent

Saudi Finance Minister, US Treasury Secretary discuss ways to boost economic recovery

Updated 21 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan met with the US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen and discussed bilateral economic relations between the two countries. 

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings as well as the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting under the Indonesian Presidency.

Al-Jadaan and Yellen also discussed the most prominent economic aspects stemming from the recent geopolitical tensions and the way in which global economic recovery can be boosted amid challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic. 

The meeting was virtually attended by a number of officials from the Saudi Ministry of Finance and the US Treasury.

All you need to know as Tadawul wraps up the trading week

Updated 21 April 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi stocks advanced on Wednesday, after the International Monetary Fund said it expects the Kingdom’s economy to more than double in 2022.

TASI closed 1.2 percent higher at 13,668, with Saudi Home Loans soaring 30 percent on its trading debut. 

However, Saudi’s parallel market Nomu was down 0.6 percent to 23,934.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain’s indexes inched up, while Bahrain’s slipped.

Stock exchanges in Dubai, Qatar, and Oman ended flat with almost no changes at the closing bell.

The Egyptian index EGX30 dropped 1.7 percent at the end of trading Wednesday.

Oil prices extended gains on Thursday. Brent crude rose to $108.12 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate was at $102.75 as of 9:35 a.m. Riyadh time.

Stock news

Saudi Arabian lender Bank Albilad reported a 25 percent growth to SR490 million ($130 million) in first-quarter profit

Etihad Etisalat Co., better known as Mobily, posted a profit hike of 41 percent to SR319 million during the first quarter of 2022

Alkhorayef Water & Power Technologies Co. was awarded four contracts for the improvement of water quality in the Eastern Province worth SR1.9 billion

The board of Jabal Omar Development Co. proposed a capital increase to SR11.5 billion through debt conversion

Tanmiah Food Co. suffered a 93 percent drop in quarterly profit to SR1.54 million

Shareholders of Gulf Union Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. approved the board’s proposal to boost capital to SR458 million

Saudi Real Estate Co., or Al Akaria, received the Capital Market Authority’s approval for a capital increase through a rights issue valued at SR1.6 billion

Saudi Printing and Packaging Co.’s unit MPPC won a deal worth SR37.8 million with the Ministry of Education to print and supply school books for the current academic year

The board of Arabian Pipes Co. recommended increasing its capital by SR300 million

Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Co. entered a SR23.9 million deal with the Ministry of Islamic Affairs for the manufacture, supply, and furnishing of mosques in Saudi Arabia

