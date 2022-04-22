What We Are Reading Today: The Bald Eagle by Jack E. Davis

What We Are Reading Today: WHY

Human curiosity has pushed human beings to extraordinary feats and remains an important factor in achieving success in life and career.

This is the focus of this 160-page self-help publication, “WHY-Reason for Every Action,” written by Abdul Ghaffar, an Indian expat working in Saudi Arabia. The book is aimed at students, teachers and the general reader seeking motivation to go about their daily routines or reach some goal. It attempts to allow young people to answer the question: “What am I going to do with my life?”

“I wrote the book to encourage, motivate, and help people achieve their goals,” the author told Arab News.

“The focal point of the book is the importance of ‘why,’ which is the axis point of your life,” Ghaffar said.

He said many people have become successful because they determined the “why” in their lives.

Ghaffar also points out in the book which part of the brain is responsible for action, particularly the role of the frontal lobe in helping to think strategically.

Ghaffar said that it was his “passion” for academia that led him to write. “This is a self-help book that is written in simple language, with a simple message,” he said

The book is divided into eight chapters and encourages readers to find the reason for every action. It ends with poetry which attempts to help readers stay in the “why mode,” to counter procrastination.

“Traveling in many countries and meeting various types of people forced me to think that imparting knowledge is far better than getting something for myself. That is why I decided to write a self-help book to encourage, motivate and help people to achieve their goals,” said the author.

The world would not have known why apples fall to the ground had it not been for Newton, Ghaffar writes at the end of the publication.