Ramadan Recipes: Labneh

Labneh is a popular Lebanese dip used in various dishes or as a snack. The soft and creamy dip can be used in many meal combinations or as a chip and vegetable dip.

The name labneh is derived from “laban,” which translates to white. Laban is a popular yogurt drink in Arab countries.

The origins of labneh are difficult to pinpoint, but it is known that cheese made from yogurt has been consumed for thousands of years in the Levant.

According to Better Homes and Gardens, it is said that countries with hot climates created labneh because they had no way to preserve fresh milk.

Labneh is packed with protein and probiotics, meaning it can be enjoyed as a health food.

To make labneh, you need just three ingredients — 500 milliliters of yogurt, one and a half teaspoons of salt, and one and a half tablespoons of lemon juice.

All three ingredients should be mixed in a bowl. Once finished, pour the mixture into a cheesecloth-lined sieve. Place the sieve in a bowl to strain the liquid.

Let the mixture sit in the cheesecloth for at least two hours. After all the moisture is extracted from the mixture, place it on a dish and drizzle with olive oil to serve.