Where We Are Going Today: ROKA

Contemporary Japanese robatayaki restaurant ROKA is offering a la carte and regular tasting menus during Ramadan.
Guests are welcome to experience the venue’s industrial interiors or opt for alfresco seating on the terrace for a relaxing post-iftar outing.
ROKA Riyadh has curated an exclusive mocktail running until the end of the holy month. Kumo Arabica is created from flavorful ingredients representing Saudi Arabia’s culture. It has a coffee base spiced with cardamon, sesame, and cedarwood and a refreshing date and orange cream flavor.
Diners can also enjoy dishes such as fried squid dipped in chili and shiso sauce or beef, ginger, and sesame dumplings.
In 2007, Hamish Brown became the head chef of ROKA Charlotte Street, London. A native New Zealander, Brown has a passion for blending Asian cuisines that make up the Western Pacific Rim.
At ROKA, he developed the restaurant’s authentic and contemporary menu, fusing his knowledge of Japanese ingredients with his love for quality and seasonal produce. In 2013, he became executive chef of the ROKA Group.
Designed by Norisan Muramatsu, ROKA Riyadh has a modern industrial feel. The robata counter is made from wood slabs, concrete, and antique timber. A louvered grid ceiling and concrete-finish porcelain floor tiles give an edgy and chic look.
Ramadan opening times are from 6:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. The restaurant is on Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Road, As Sulimaniyah district.
For more information, visit their Instagram @rokariyadhofficial or www.rokarestaurant.com
