Who’s Who: Tareq bin Ziyad Al-Shami, deputy minister of transport for road operation and maintenance

Tareq bin Ziyad Al-Shami is the deputy minister of transport for road operation and maintenance.
Al-Shami began his career in 2001 as a civil survey engineer in Saudi Aramco’s project management department, where he worked on and led projects, including the Wasit project for natural gas processing.
He progressed to become senior project engineer in 2015.
Later that year Al-Shami became the project manager and adviser to the executive director of Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Medical City.
In 2016, he became director-general of the housing department at the Ministry of Health. In 2017, he became assistant deputy at the ministry for support services.
Al-Shami holds a key role in improving road efficiency and optimizing capital in operational projects in alignment with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.
In 2020, he participated in a dialogue session during the Budget Forum to increase cooperation with the Spending Efficiency Realization Center.
The dialogue aimed to increase awareness and cooperation of spending efficiency between the Ministry of Transport and the center.
Through his experience with Aramco, the deputy minister has increased productivity and efficiency through strategic collaboration on projects between the Ministry of Transport and the oil giant.
Al-Shami has a bachelor’s degree in survey engineering from New Mexico University in the US. He has a master’s in geomatics engineering from New Brunswick University in Canada, and certification as a project management professional.
