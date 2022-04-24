What We Are Reading Today: Maradona by Guillem Balague

This is a definitive new biography of a true global icon, from world-renowned football writer and journalist Guillem Balague.

Since his death at 60, Diego Maradona has continued to generate headlines,

Guillem Balague relates the Maradona story as a succession of stories, none of them ever fully told before: The Unknown Maradona.

This journey of exploration takes Guillem to Argentina, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, and finally to Dubai and Mexico.

“Diego will be the protagonist of these stories that will take us from one continent to another, from one club to another,” said a review on Goodreads.com.

The book represents a psychological and sociological approach to the legend: One told via minor, major and formative incidents that occurred at specific moments in Maradona’s life.

Based on first-hand stories, they will be presented as vignettes that form a timeline to the present.

Some stories are as short as a page and some much longer.