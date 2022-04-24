You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Maradona by Guillem Balague

This is a definitive new biography of a true global icon, from world-renowned football writer and journalist Guillem Balague.

Since his death at 60, Diego Maradona has continued to generate headlines,

Guillem Balague relates the Maradona story as a succession of stories, none of them ever fully told before: The Unknown Maradona.

This journey of exploration takes Guillem to Argentina, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, and finally to Dubai and Mexico.

“Diego will be the protagonist of these stories that will take us from one continent to another, from one club to another,” said a review on Goodreads.com.

The book represents a psychological and sociological approach to the legend: One told via minor, major and formative incidents that occurred at specific moments in Maradona’s life.

Based on first-hand stories, they will be presented as vignettes that form a timeline to the present.

Some stories are as short as a page and some much longer.

 

 

 

 

Robert D. Kaplan’s outstanding new book is about reflection, introspection, geopolitics, geography, culture, history, religion, civilization and travel in “the globe in miniature.”
In this insightful travelogue, Kaplan, geopolitical expert and bestselling author of Balkan Ghosts and The Revenge of Geography, turns his perceptive eye to a region that for centuries has been a meeting point of cultures, trade, and ideas.
He undertakes a journey around the Adriatic Sea, through Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro, Albania, and Greece, to reveal that far more is happening in the region than most news stories let on.
Often overlooked, the Adriatic is in fact at the center of the most significant challenges of our time, including the rise of populist politics, the refugee crisis, and battles over the control of energy resources.
Kaplan explores how the region has changed over his three decades of observing it as a journalist.
Kaplan “is a gem of a writer and his descriptions are vivid, original and lovely,” said a review on goodreads.com.
“Kaplan’s writing is comprehensive yet accessible, bursting at the seams with information.”

For centuries, Americans have celebrated the bald eagle as “majestic” and “noble,” yet savaged the regal but fearless bird behind their national symbol as a malicious predator of livestock and, falsely, a snatcher of babies.

Taking us from before the nation’s founding through inconceivable resurgences of this enduring all-American species, Jack E. Davis contrasts the age when native peoples lived beside it peacefully with that when others, whether through hunting bounties or pesticides, twice pushed Haliaeetus leucocephalus to the brink of extinction.

Filled with spectacular stories of Founding Fathers, rapacious hunters, heroic bird rescuers, and the lives of bald eagles themselves — monogamous creatures, considered among the animal world’s finest parents — The Bald Eagle is a much-awaited cultural and natural history that demonstrates how this bird’s wondrous journey may provide inspiration today, as we grapple with environmental peril on a larger scale.

Brianna Wiest writes about  self-sabotage in The Mountain Is You. Why we do it, when we do it, and how to stop doing it — for good.

Coexisting but conflicting needs create self-sabotaging behaviors. This is why we resist efforts to change, often until they feel completely futile.

But by extracting crucial insight from our most damaging habits, building emotional intelligence by better understanding our brains and bodies, releasing past experiences at a cellular level, and learning to act as our highest potential future selves, we can step out of our own way and into our potential.

For centuries, the mountain has been used as a metaphor for the big challenges we face, especially ones that seem impossible to overcome.

To scale our mountains, we actually have to do the deep internal work of excavating trauma, building resilience, and adjusting how we show up for the climb.

In the end, it is not the mountain we master, but ourselves.

In The Defining Decade, Meg Jay reveals how many twentysomethings have been caught in a swirl of hype and misinformation that has trivialized what are actually the most defining years of adulthood.

Our “thirty-is-the-new-twenty” culture tells us that the twentysomething years don’t matter. Some say they are an extended adolescence. But thirty is not the new twenty.

Drawing from more than ten years of work with hundreds of twentysomething clients, Jay weaves the science of the twentysomething years with compelling stories from twentysomethings themselves.

She shares what psychologists and economists know about the unique power of our twenties and how they change our lives.

The result is a provocative and sometimes poignant read that shows us why our twenties do matter.

Our twenties are a time when the things we do — and the things we don’t do — will have an enormous effect across years and even generations to come.

What We Are Reading Today: WHY

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 19 April 2022
Rashid Hassan

What We Are Reading Today: WHY

Photo/Supplied
Updated 19 April 2022
Rashid Hassan

Human curiosity has pushed human beings to extraordinary feats and remains an important factor in achieving success in life and career.
This is the focus of this 160-page self-help publication, “WHY-Reason for Every Action,” written by Abdul Ghaffar, an Indian expat working in Saudi Arabia. The book is aimed at students, teachers and the general reader seeking motivation to go about their daily routines or reach some goal. It attempts to allow young people to answer the question: “What am I going to do with my life?”
“I wrote the book to encourage, motivate, and help people achieve their goals,” the author told Arab News.
“The focal point of the book is the importance of ‘why,’ which is the axis point of your life,” Ghaffar said.
He said many people have become successful because they determined the “why” in their lives.
Ghaffar also points out in the book which part of the brain is responsible for action, particularly the role of the frontal lobe in helping to think strategically.
Ghaffar said that it was his “passion” for academia that led him to write. “This is a self-help book that is written in simple language, with a simple message,” he said
The book is divided into eight chapters and encourages readers to find the reason for every action. It ends with poetry which attempts to help readers stay in the “why mode,” to counter procrastination.
“Traveling in many countries and meeting various types of people forced me to think that imparting knowledge is far better than getting something for myself. That is why I decided to write a self-help book to encourage, motivate and help people to achieve their goals,” said the author.
The world would not have known why apples fall to the ground had it not been for Newton, Ghaffar writes at the end of the publication.

