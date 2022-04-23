Saudi Arabia arrests 13,615 illegals in one week

RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 13,615 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, according to an official report.
From April 14 to 20, a total of 8,752 people were arrested for violations of residency rules, while 3,197 were held over illegal border crossing attempts, and a further 1,666 for labor-related issues.
The report showed that among the 106 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 47 percent were Yemeni, 48 percent Ethiopian, and 5 percent were of other nationalities.
A further 49 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 13 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.
The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be aiding illegal entry to the Kingdom, including transporting and providing shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), or confiscation of vehicles and property.
Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.
RIYADH: Umrah travel operators in Riyadh have doubled the price of the pilgrim’s tour package from the regular price of SR110 ($30) to SR200 for each person, and this will triple in anticipation of a heavy rush during the Ramadan season.
This will further increase to SR300 during the Qiyam Al-Layl, the last ten days of the holy month, said tour operators in the Saudi capital.
“The huge rush was due to the holy month of Ramadan since most of the people want to spend these days in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah,” a leading Umrah operator in the city told Arab News.
“The hike in the package prices is due to the rush of pilgrims during Ramadan,” said the operator. They also cited an increase in VAT to 15 percent as one of the reasons for soaring prices this year.
Umrah package prices rise every year during the month of Ramadan. Before the coronavirus pandemic, it used to increase up to SR200 till 2019. In 2020 and 2021, the rush was limited due to the COVID-19 restrictions, but with things back to normal this year the Umrah package prices soared up to SR300 due to the rush of pilgrims.
Over 3 million Saudi nationals and 3.4 million non-Saudis performed Umrah in 2021.
Worshipers and Umrah pilgrims returned to the courtyards of the Grand Mosque in Makkah in full capacity last month after Saudi authorities announced the lifting of COVID-19 precautionary measures and the return to normalcy in the Kingdom.
The General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has reactivated its operational plans for full-capacity worship, with its field teams removing social distancing stickers.
Worshipers stood shoulder-to-shoulder in spiritual scenes after the end of social distancing measures for prayers and tawaf.
These preparations by the General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque came ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.
Mohammed Wakil Ahmed, a faculty member at King Saud University who went for Umrah with his family last Thursday, told Arab News: "The travel operators are now charging SR200 per person for a Thursday to Saturday Umrah trip as against SR100 to SR110 before the Ramadan season.”
The weekend packages for trips to Makkah and Madinah start at 4 p.m; from Riyadh on Thursday and finish at midnight on Saturday, he said.
He added that each family is given a large room, while single men must share a room with three other pilgrims.
There are about 100 Umrah travel operators spread throughout the capital, with a concentration of them in Hai Al-Wizarat and Batha districts.
Arab News went to various tour operators to check Umrah package prices. Anwar Badr Travel was charging SR250 for last week’s trip and SR300 for this week, Al-Saria said they charged SR230 for last week and SR280 to SR300 for this week, Al-Jiad travel said they charged SR190, SR230 for the weekend trip last week and SR280 for this week, while Al-Rushd travel charged SR250 for last week and SR300 for this week.
Rates tend not to vary greatly among Umrah tour operators in Riyadh. Buses leave from Hai Al-Wizarat and Batha districts with stops at the central bus terminal so that authorities can take a tally of the number of pilgrims.
During the journey, coaches stop at three points for Maghreb prayers, Isha prayers, and for dinner. Pilgrims change into their ihram at Meeqat in Taif, where they are given half an hour to don their ihrams at the Meeqat point, and they can perform Fajr prayers in the holy city of Makkah.
There are ample mosques, food outlets and boutiques along the routes from Riyadh to Makkah.
Flights from Riyadh to Jeddah are also filling up. According to a leading airline ticketing company in Riyadh, air ticket prices also spiked and ranged between SR1,500 to SR2000.
There are comparatively cheaper tickets for odd timings, but they too will total around SR1,000, operators said.
Exponential box-office revenue growth establishes Saudi Arabia as West Asia’s foremost cinema market
Ticket sales recorded 95 percent increase in 2021 over 2020 to cross $238 million mark
Kingdom could have 2,600 movie screens by 2030 in an industry worth around $1.2 billion
JEDDAH: In the four years since the resumption of movie screening across Saudi Arabia, the country has experienced an explosion of investment, filmgoing and box-office takings, establishing it as West Asia’s foremost cinema market.
Box office revenues in the MENA region as a whole are expected to grow by 4 percent compound annual rate to $1 billion between 2019 and 2024, compared with a 2.4 percent decline worldwide, according to data from market tracker Ventures ONSITE.
This regional growth is mainly due to the creation of a sizable new market following the resumption of movie screening in April 2018 after a decades-long ban. The Kingdom far outstrips its neighbors in market size, revenue per user, and growth rate.
Revenues in the Kingdom are expected to show an annual growth rate of 27.68 percent resulting in a projected market volume of $100 million by 2024, while the average revenue per user is expected to amount to $50.04.
This compares favorably with the UAE, which already has a very well-established cinema industry, where revenues are expected to show a smaller annual growth rate of 7.68 percent resulting in a projected market volume of $37 million by 2024 and an average revenue per user of $34.56.
Outside the Gulf region, market growth is forecast to be far smaller. In Egypt, revenues are expected to show an annual growth rate of 13.56 percent resulting in a projected market volume of $12 million by 2024 and an average revenue per user of $6.89.
For crisis-hit Lebanon, meanwhile, revenues are expected to show an annual growth rate of 7.58 percent resulting in a projected market volume of $4 million by 2024 and an average revenue per user of $12.21.
The lifting of the prohibition on cinema was first announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2017 as part of the Vision 2030 reform agenda, with a view to improving overall quality of life and diversifying the economy away from oil.
If the revenues alone are anything to go by, the policy shift has been a resounding success. Since cinemas officially reopened, box office sales have exceeded 30.8 million tickets, the Saudi Press Agency reported on April 18.
56 Theaters licensed in 20 cities since resumption of movie screening.
4,439 Jobs created for young Saudi men and women in the sector.
2,600 Screens expected to come up in the Kingdom by 2030.
$950m Projected box office revenue in the Kingdom in 2030.
In 2021 alone, the industry saw box office-market grow to $238 million — a 95 percent increase over the previous year’s takings of $122 million — far outstripping the UAE’s 2021 total of $130 million, according to a recent report in Variety magazine.
Several analysts believe Saudi Arabia is on pace to become a billion-dollar movie market in the next few years. The professional services network PwC estimates the Kingdom’s industry could be worth $950 million in 2030.
Taking into account non-admission revenues, including advertising and concessions like food and beverages that typically comprise 35 percent of overall takings, the sector could generate $1.5 billion in 2030.
Meanwhile, the General Commission for Audiovisual Media, one of the governing authorities established to regulate and operate cinemas in the Kingdom, estimates there will be 2,600 movie screens in Saudi Arabia by 2030 in an industry worth around $1.2 billion.
According to the Film Commission, a Saudi government body affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, established in February 2020, the sector has already created jobs for 4,439 young Saudis, fulfilling a core goal of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform agenda.
Variety magazine confirmed in a November 2020 report, citing figures released during the META Cinema Forum exhibitors’ conference, that Saudi Arabia had overtaken the UAE to become the region’s top-grossing territory, with more than $73 million in theatrical movie ticket sales over the past 40 weeks — a roughly $2 million increase in box office returns compared with the same period in 2019.
The UAE during the same period in 2020 had generated about $51 million, roughly a quarter of its 2019 box-office takings , the magazine said.
“We believe that Saudi Arabia is the only cinema market globally to have expanded in 2020,” Cameron Mitchell, CEO of prominent Middle East exhibitor VOX Cinemas, was quoted by Variety as saying. This despite the fact that, due to the pandemic, cinemas were shuttered in the Kingdom between March and the middle of June.
Mitchell said that as a theatrical market, the Middle East in 2019 was worth $600 million, of which Saudi accounted for a $110 million share and the UAE roughly $250 million.
Much of Saudi Arabia’s remarkable box-office success in the space of just four years is attributable to the huge investments the Kingdom has seen in the form of multiplex cinemas.
Under Vision 2030, the Kingdom aims to attract domestic and international investors, increase household spending on entertainment from 2.9 percent to 6 percent, and develop a market worth SR30 billion ($1.9 billion) in recreational services.
In April 2018, coinciding with the resumption of movie screening, the Kingdom’s Development Investment Entertainment Company opened its first cinema in the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh.
Since then, 56 theaters with 518 screens have been licensed in 20 cities, according to the Film Commission. In that time, 1,144 movies in 22 languages from 38 countries have been shown, including 22 Saudi films.
According to a recent Variety magazine report, citing data from US marketing analysis firm Comscore, the number of multi-screen movie theaters in Saudi Arabia grew from 33 locations at the start of 2021 to 53 venues by December 2021 — an increase of 20 new locations.
With Saudi Arabia’s population forecast to be 39.5 million by 2030, analysts believe the Kingdom has the potential to absorb up to 2,600 screens.
Top 10 box office hits in Saudi Arabia, 2021
1. “Waafet Reggaala,” Empire, $15.08 million
2. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Sony, $11.2 million
3. “Cruella,” Disney, $9.1 million
4. “Wrath of Man,” Eagle Films, $8.3 million
5. “Mesh Ana,” N Stars, $8.2 million
6. “No Time to Die,” Phars, $8 million
7. “Fast & Furious 9,” Universal, $7.8 million
8. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” Sony, $6.7 million
9. “A Quiet Place 2,” Paramount, $6.1 million
10. “Mama Hamel,” Empire, $5.9 million
Depending on how rapidly the Kingdom’s market evolves, it could potentially generate 60 to 70 million admissions in 2030.
Saudi-owned Muvi Cinemas operates the highest number of local cinemas, followed by (Dubai-based) VOX Cinemas, US theater chain AMC, the world’s largest cinema operator, Lebanon’s Empire Cinema, and Mexican-owned Cinepolis.
Prior to the pandemic, VOX set out plans to invest $533 million in the Kingdom to open 600 screens, including at least four multiplexes in partnership with IMAX, creating 3,000 new jobs over a period of five years.
Cinepolis and Al-Tayer Group have partnered with Al-Hokair Group, while iPic Entertainment is exploring opportunities with BAS Global Investments Company to develop 25 to 30 sites over the coming decade.
Meanwhile, India’s PVR Limited is exploring options with the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group, while CJ 4DPLEX has signed a deal with Cinemacity.
Kuwait National Cinema Company and Dubai-based distributor Front Row Filmed Entertainment expect to develop 12 multiplexes through their subsidiary Cinescape, while Al-Rashed Empire Cinema consortium has received a license to enter the Kingdom’s marketplace.
Infrastructure and investment are not the only reasons for the Saudi success story. Understanding the audience and knowing what films to screen has also been integral.
Around one third of Saudi Arabia’s total population is made up of expatriates, including 3 million Indians, concentrated in the provinces of Riyadh and Makkah.
Market analysts say a strategy that offers filmgoers a mix of Hollywood, regional, Bollywood and local content is a surefire way to pull audiences into cinemas.
To cater for such a broad array of tastes and interests, some 340 new feature films were released into Saudi cinemas in 2021 alone — up from 222 in 2020.
Of course, what Saudi officials would like to see in the coming years is homegrown movies making the top box-office rankings.
Smart wristbands initiative to help parents locate children lost in crowds at Makkah Grand Mosque
The presidency distributed nearly 7,000 umbrellas to Umrah performers and visitors to the Grand Mosque
MAKKAH: Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, launched a wristbands for children initiative, with communication data of relatives inscribed to make it easier for authorities to communicate quickly with parents.
The initiative will distribute bracelets to children accompanying their parents to perform Umrah in case they get lost in crowds at the Grand Mosque.
The undersecretary-general for social and voluntary services, Amjad bin Ayed Al-Hazmi, said the presidency is keen to provide the best services to the Grand Mosque’s visitors.
Meanwhile, the presidency distributed nearly 7,000 umbrellas to Umrah performers and visitors to the Grand Mosque. This initiative “Your Umbrella is in Your Hands” comes to protect Umrah performers from the heat of the sun during Tawaf, and employees who serve the worshippers.
Saudi Arabia’s Ehsan charity records over SR1.9bn in donations
Nearly 5 million people have benefited so far
RIYADH: More than SR1.9 billion ($507 million) has been donated to the National Platform for Charitable Work, also known as Ehsan, since its Ramadan campaign was launched earlier this month.
The campaign was inaugurated with a SR30 million donation from King Salman and a SR20 million donation from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
This year’s Ramadan campaign has so far raised SR1,902,353,926 for those facing financial hardship, including orphans, the sick, and the elderly.
Nearly 5 million people have so far benefited from the campaign, which was launched by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority.
The campaign is an extension of the crown prince’s interest in supporting and developing the charity sector by making every effort to organize it, enable its activities, and sponsor it to raise its contribution to the development of society.
The platform receives donations from individuals, companies and banks via the platform’s website and application /https://ehsan.sa and the benefactor call center 8001247000, as well as via SMS.
This focus and support have had a significant impact on Ehsan in its efficiency and credibility in delivering donations to those most deserving of them.
It has been developed to be easily accessible to people living in the Kingdom by allowing them to donate to various causes such as giving food baskets to families, providing care for the elderly, helping medical patients, covering education tuition and supplies for orphans, and to follow the progress of their contributions in a digitally secure way.
The platform receives donations from individuals, companies and banks via the platform’s website and application /https://ehsan.sa and the benefactor call center 8001247000, as well as via SMS.
Ehsan is monitored by a committee of 11 government agencies and a Shariah committee chaired by Sheikh Abdullah Al-Mutlaq.
There have been more than 25 million donation transactions for the current campaign.
During the first Ramadan campaign last year, the king and the crown prince made multiple donations through Ehsan that pushed the platform’s total funds past the SR1 billion mark.
Launched in 2021, Ehsan aims to promote the values of charitable work in Saudi society and develop the country’s nonprofit sector by increasing its efficiency and reliability, encouraging donations through the transparency of charitable and development activities, and working with different government agencies and sectors.
Jeddah Season announces Cirque du Soleil shows to begin May 2
The circus activities will run from May 2 to June 28 in the King Abdullah Sports City
JEDDAH: Jeddah Season 2022 announced the dates of Canadian circus company Cirque du Soleil’s FUZION show on Saturday, which is set to begin on the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, the management said.
The circus activities, which will run from May 2 to June 28, will be held in the King Abdullah Sports City, and features many exciting acrobatic performances, various theatrical activities, and exciting performing arts, to suit all family members.
The circus event will witness an exclusive and special show for the Jeddah Season for the first time in the Kingdom, and it includes many surprises for visitors.
Reservation points for shows are available at Virgin showrooms in Roshana Mall, Red Sea Mall, and Mall of Arabia in Jeddah, Al-Nakheel Mall in Jeddah, Panorama Mall, Hayat Mall, and Riyadh Park in Riyadh, and Dhahran Mall in Dhahran.
The second edition of Jeddah Season is set to begin in early May and follows the success of Riyadh Season, which recorded more than 15 million visits over five months.